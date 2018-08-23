6 PM Public Hearing: Deed of Conservation Easement to the Conservancy for Charles County

Log in
08/23/2018 | 03:52am CEST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on a proposed Deed of Conservation Easement to the Conservancy for Charles County for County-owned property known as the Indian Head Science & Technology Park on September 11, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the County Commissioner's Meeting Room, located in the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland.

DEED OF CONSERVATION EASEMENT TO THE CONSERVANCY FOR CHARLES COUNTY

The Board of Commissioners seeks input from the public concerning a proposed Deed of Conservation Easement to the Conservancy for Charles County for County-owned property known as the Indian Head Science & Technology Park, containing approximately 208 acres, more or less, of unimproved land located in Bryans Road, Maryland at Tax Map 12, Parcel 204, Tax Map 12, Parcel 120, Tax Map 12, Parcel 133, Tax Map 12, Parcel 482, Tax Map 12, Parcel 522, Tax Map 12, Parcel 450, and Tax Map 12, Parcel 166. The purpose of the easement is to preserve land areas and open space, and protect the natural habitat.

The draft document will be posted prior to the public hearing on the County's BoardDocs (public) website under the meeting date: http://www.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public .

Citizens wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Speaker sign-up will begin 30 minutes (½ hour) prior to the hearing and will end at the commencement of the hearing. Each speaker will be allotted three (3) minutes to speak. Written comments may be submitted in lieu of oral testimony, or to expand upon oral testimony, to Danielle Mitchell, Clerk to the County Commissioners, at publicrecord@charlescountymd.gov , or to 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Written comments will be accepted until the Commissioners close the public record. The County Commissioners reserve the right to extend the time frame allotted for the public hearing.

BY ORDER OF THE CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Peter Murphy, President

Those citizens with special needs please contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258. Charles County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Disclaimer

Charles County, MD published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 01:51:02 UTC
