60% of U.S. adults plan to get seasonal flu vaccine - Reuters/Ipsos poll

05/26/2020 | 10:05am EDT

About 60% of U.S. adults either plan to or definitely will get the flu vaccine in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, with more Americans who identified themselves as Democrats planning to do so than Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll found a relationship between vaccinations and political affiliation, race, income and education. The poll of 4,428 adults was conducted online from May 13 to May 19. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Here is a look at some of the key findings.

-- 40% of respondents said that had gotten a flu shot every year for the past five years, while 30% said they had not gotten one during that period.

-- 67% of self-identified Democrats said they plan to or definitely will get the flu vaccine, while 58% of those who identified as Republicans said they plan to or definitely will do so. 

-- 62% of white respondents said they plan to or definitely will get the flu vaccine, while about 46% of black respondents and 59% of Hispanic respondents said they plan to or definitely will do so. 

-- 55% of people in households earning less than $50,000 annually, 63% in households earning between $50,000 and $100,000 and 67% in households earning more than $100,000 said they plan to or definitely will get the flu vaccine.

-- 67% of those with a college degree said they plan to or definitely will get the flu vaccine, while 56% of those without a college degree said they plan to or will get the vaccine. 

-- 57% of respondents who live in rural areas, 61% of those in suburban areas and 59% of those in urban areas said they plan or definitely will get the flu vaccine.

(Reporting by Grant Smith and Caroline Humer in New York and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)

