$60M in Funding Provided Mid-Year to North American Small and Medium Sized Businesses by Alternative Financer Bibby Financial Services - A 50% Increase in Reported Funding YOY

Bibby
Financial Services North America (BFS) funded close to $60M in
alternative financial solutions for more than 240 new clients in the
U.S. and Canada during Q2 & Q3 of 2018, bringing the company’s mid-year
funding outlook to a double-digit increase, up by 50% when compared to
the previous year. BFS saw the highest demand for funding in the
transportation and logistics industries, which is believed to be driven
by wholesalers and manufacturers stocking up on supplies and raw
materials in anticipation of increased tariffs. BFS also saw an increase
in requests for funding by staffing and manufacturing businesses. In the
mid-year of 2018, we have provided financial solutions ranging from
$100K in transportation finance facilities to a $4M manufacturing
facility.
BFS made available several large funding lines of working capital
including a $2M CAD facility for an Ontario digital advertising agency,
and a $4M facility for a custom products manufacturer in California.
Businesses choose BFS due to their ability to execute a quick
alternative funding solution that is customized to the unique challenges
of their individual business.
“Working closely with small and medium-sized business owners to
understand their unique challenges is the key to our relationship-based
approach and is what sets us apart from other financial services
companies,” said Ian Watson, CEO, Bibby Financial Services North
America. “At a time when things are uncertain with trade and there is a
tightening of the skilled workforce available to business owners, BFS is
a financial partner invested in solving the challenges of business
operations and helps companies find their path towards growth.”
According to a recent BFS poll, 42% of business owners cited the
inability to achieve growth if they cannot secure necessary business
funding as the greatest risk to their business. With uncertainties
around trade and tariff agreements in North America and increased costs
of raw materials for manufacturing, BFS provides clients with financing
consistency that helps stabilize operations and production costs. SMBs
working with BFS will discover alternative
finance solutions that leverage existing working capital shifted
from AR operations support. Manufacturers and other industries’
businesses are then better equipped for busier seasons ahead. BFS North
America has the capacity to provide up to a $10M funding facility for
each client through its factoring
and
asset based lending product offerings.
Mid-year noteworthy financial solutions:
United States
-
$4M factoring facility for a custom products manufacturer in California
-
$3M in funding for a promotional and athletics products licensing
manufacturer
-
$1M factoring facility for a Midwest-based telecom construction and
engineering firm
-
$750K factoring facility for a Florida transportation company, plus
several other transportation finance facilities
-
$650K to support an OEM parts manufacturer in the aerospace industry
located in Texas
-
$600K in funding for a nationwide digital and technology platforms and
solutions provider
Canada
-
$2M CAD factoring facility for an Ontario digital advertising agency
-
$2M CAD non-notification factoring facility to an Alberta oilfield
services company
-
$2M CAD in funding with inventory to a workwear apparel company in
British Columbia
-
$2M CAD to assist a manufacturing company in Ontario
-
$500K CAD factoring facility for an Ontario transportation company
-
Several $250K CAD transportation factoring facilities
About Bibby Financial Services
Bibby Financial Services is a leading independent financial services
partner to more than 10,250 businesses, providing more than $1.25
billion in funding annually and handling $11.6 billion in annual client
turnover. With over 40 operations in 14 countries spanning 3 continents,
we provide asset-based lending and factoring solutions to help
businesses grow in domestic and international markets. Established in
2001, Bibby Financial Services supports businesses in virtually any
industry. BFS is part of Bibby Line Group, a diverse and forward-looking
family business with over 200 years’ experience of providing personal,
responsive and flexible customer solutions. To find out more about Bibby
USA and Bibby Canada, please visit www.bibbyusa.com
or www.bibbycanada.ca.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005779/en/