61 Million Americans Eligible for Medicare Have a New Option to Find the Plan They Need

08/13/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Medicare annual open enrollment period approaches, newly launched Medicare Benefits Solutions now makes it simpler and less stressful for those eligible for Medicare to find the health insurance coverage they need. Medicare Benefits enables consumers to compare thousands of plans from the leading health insurance companies online or by calling a toll-free number staffed by hundreds of licensed Medicare insurance agents.

“Choosing a Medicare plan can be one of the most difficult decisions that anyone makes,” said Kyal Moody, president of Medicare Benefits Solutions, provided by Health Compare. “Medicare Benefits makes it easier for people to understand their options and to make confident decisions. We provide the knowledge, tools and support people need to find a Medicare plan they feel good about.”

Some 61 million Americans rely on Medicare for their health insurance, according to the 2020 Medicare Trustees Report to Congress. The majority of beneficiaries—nearly 53 million Americans—are aged 65 and older. About nine million Medicare beneficiaries are disabled, including military veterans, as well as others with serious illnesses, including end stage renal disease, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency which administers Medicare. As Baby Boomers age, Medicare enrollment is projected to reach 80 million in 2030, according to CMS. About 10,000 Americans per day become eligible for Medicare.

Medicare Benefits enables those eligible for Medicare to research plans, learn about the details and buy a plan at their own pace. They can either use the website, MedicareBenefits.com, or call a toll-free phone number to talk with licensed Medicare insurance agents. This supportive environment informs and guides those eligible for Medicare, or their loved ones helping them, every step of the way, from initial inquiries to buying and beyond.

More information on Medicare Benefits Solutions is available at MedicareBenefits.com or by calling the toll-free number at 1-866-576-2956.

MedicareBenefits.com is a non-government website, and is not endorsed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), or any other government agency.

About Medicare Benefits Solutions

Medicare Benefits Solutions is provided by Health Compare, a part of the National General Insurance Group, a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General provides personal automobile, homeowners, umbrella, supplemental health and niche insurance products. The group traces its roots back to 1939 and the insurance subsidiaries in the group have a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

Jodi Swartz, EVP, CMO 
Jodi.Swartz@ngic.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group