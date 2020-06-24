Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

63% of the Austrian enterprises set innovation activities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Press release: 12.262-102/20

Vienna, 2020-06-24 - 62.6% of Austrian enterprises have set up innovation activities between 2016 and 2018, as Statistics Austria reports. The share of innovators has thus remained stable compared to the period 2014 to 2016 (62.0%; see table 1). 34.6% of all enterprises have introduced new or improved products or services (product innovation). 23.0% introduced market novelties, the remaining 11.4% only introduced products and services that were new for their own enterprise, but not for their market.

55.2% of all enterprises have introduced new or improved business processes. The most frequent business process innovation was the introduction of new or improved methods for information processing or communication.

15% of all enterprises received public funding for innovation

An estimated 14.9% of total turnover 2018 was achieved by product innovations, which represents a slight increase since 2016 (12.6%; see table 2). In 2018, innovation expenditures of the observed enterprises amounted to around €9.8 bn, which is 2.1% of total turnover (2016: 2.2%).

11.5% of all enterprises have received innovation funding from the federal state between 2016 and 2018, 8.2% from regional governments ('Bundesländer'), around 5% from the EU. Altogether, 15.4% of all enterprises received funding for innovation from a public institution. Large enterprises with 250 and more employed persons benefitted more often from public support (43.5%) than medium-sized enterprises (26.4%) and small businesses (11.2%).

Lack of qualified employees biggest hampering factor for innovation

For 20.1% of all enterprises, the lack of qualified employees was an obstacle to innovation, which was judged to be 'of high importance' according to their own assessment. For 18.6%, 'other priorities within the enterprise' were a barrier to innovation activities. 14.3% considered too high innovation costs to be a major obstacle and 12.6% mentioned too much competition in their market (see table 3).

Innovative enterprises tend to identify greater obstacles to innovation than non-innovators. For 23.5% of all enterprises with innovation activities, the lack of qualified employees is a hampering factor of high importance, whereas this applies to only 14.4% of the non-innovators.

For more detailed results and further information concerning innovation statistics please refer to our website.

Information on methods, definitions:Data originate from the weighted results of the Community Innovation Survey (CIS 2018) which was carried out by Statistics Austria on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs (BMDW). It was a sample survey with voluntary participation, for which data from 2 800 enterprises with ten or more employed persons could be used. The industries surveyed were: Mining and quarrying; manufacturing; electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply; water supply, waste management; wholesale trade; transportation and storage; information and communication; financial and insurance services; architectural and engineering activities; scientific research and development; advertising and market research.
An innovationis a new or improved good, service or process that differs significantly from the enterprise's previous products or processes and that has been made available on the market or brought into use by the enterprise.
A product innovationis the introduction of a new or improved good or a new or improved service. A business process innovation is the introduction of a new or improved business process that differs significantly from the business processes that were previously used.

Indicator 2012-2014 2014-2016 2016-2018
as % of all enterprises
Share of innovation enterprises, total 59.5 62.0 62.6
Share of product innovators 30.8 34.4 34.6
Share of enterprises with market novelties 21.9 22.7 23.0
Indicator 2014 2016 2018
as % of total turnover
Share of turnover with innovative products 12.0 12.6 14.9
Innovation expenditure, as % of total turnover 2.0 2.2 2.1
Hampering factors of 'high importance' as % of all enterprises
Lack of skilled employees 20.1
Different priorities within the enterprise 18.6
Innovation costs too high 14.3
Too much competition in the market 12.6
Difficulties in obtaining public grants for innovation 11.5
Lack of internal finance 10.1
Uncertain market demands 8.8
Lack of credit funding 5.0
Lack of collaboration partners 4.5
Lack of access to external knowledge 2.7

For further inquiries please contact Directorate Social Statistics, Statistics Austria:
Andreas SCHIEFER, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7162 resp. andreas.schiefer@statistik.gv.at and
Karin Juliana BAUER, Tel. +43 (1) 71128-7718 resp. karinjuliana.bauer@statistik.gv.at

Media owner, producer and publisher:
STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Federal Institution under Public Law
1110 Vienna, Austria, Guglgasse 13, Tel.: +43 (1) 71128-7777
presse@statistik.gv.at
© STATISTICS AUSTRIA

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
05:05aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:04aSHAPE ROBOTICS A/S : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
AQ
05:03aINTERTEK : Dony Mask - Wholesale face mask supplier exporter to GGC Countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE)
AQ
05:00aBenchmark invited to US Senate for third time; Simon Moores to speak on rebuilding America's supply chains for electric vehicle revolution
GL
04:59aINTERTEK : Dony Mask - Reliable wholesale face mask supplier exporter from Vietnam to USA, UK
AQ
04:58aWIRECARD : Former Wirecard CEO freed on bail in missing billions case
RE
04:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:57aGERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:56aKLÖCKNER & CO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
4NOKIA OYJ : New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
5DUFRY AG : Dufry to implement a global restructuring program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group