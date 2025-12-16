The US labor market added 64,000 jobs in November, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after several weeks of delay due to the federal government shutdown. This result exceeded analysts forecasts, which had anticipated 45,000 job creations for the month. At the same time, the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, an increase sharper than economists expected.

The report also includes a significant revision for October, when the US economy lost 105,000 jobs. This decline, anticipated after the jump of 108,000 positions in September, is largely attributable to a substantial reduction in public-sector employment. Government payrolls fell by 162,000 in October, the result of previously deferred layoffs finally being implemented.

The BLS stressed that disruptions caused by the shutdown will affect the reliability of data from its household survey, notably in calculating the unemployment rate. These difficulties also led to the cancellation of the October employment report and the monthly consumer price index report.