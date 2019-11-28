65 Inch TV & 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Sharp, Samsung, TCL & Sony TV Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

Here’s a list of the best 65 inch TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on TCL, Vizio, Samsung, Sharp and Sony 65-inch TVs.
Best 65 Inch TV deals:
Save up to $800 on Samsung 65 inch TVs at Walmart - check live prices on the flat QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
Save up to 50% on TCL 65 inch TVs at Walmart
Save up to $700 on 65-inch Vizio TVs & 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on full array 4K HDR TVs with Quantum Dot technology, SmartCast 3.0 & voice control options
Check out the full range of 65-inch TVs and 4K TVs on sale at Walmart - featuring big savings on top-rated 65-inch Samsung, Sharp, TCL and Vizio televisions
Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features
Save up to 58% on 65-inch 4K TVs at Walmart
Save up to $850 on a wide range of 65” TV models at Amazon - check live prices on highly rated 4K TVs from Sony, LG, Vizio, Toshiba & other top brands
Save up to $700 on Samsung 65” 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on QLED 4K UHD 6, 7 & 8 Series, Smart LED TVs & TV bundles with soundbars and subwoofers
Save up to $401 on Vizio 65” TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs
Save up to $1500 on Sony 65” 4K TVs at Amazon.com - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features
Save up to 50% on TCL 65” TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 5-Series & 6-Series 4K TVs with built in Roku TV, QLED color technology & Dolby Vision HDR
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sony, Samsung, Sharp and TCL offer some of the best 65 inch TVs in the market. These brands continue to innovate with new technologies to improve the home viewing experience. High definition models with 4K resolution and higher are quickly becoming the norm for many households, and demand for these high-end entertainment devices remain strong.
Does Walmart have Black Friday sales? Both Amazon and Walmart offer discounts on a wide variety of products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping season.
Amazon sales account for an estimated 47% of the US e-commerce retail market and are predicted to grow by 20% in 2019, reaching $283 billion in total sales. Amazon makes sure that shoppers can find deals in every department throughout the full Black Friday shopping weekend by adding new discounted products on a daily basis.
Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.
