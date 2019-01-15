65 Public Libraries Achieve Record-breaking Reading Engagement by Exceeding 1 Million Digital Checkouts in 2018

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten OverDrive announced today that 65 public library systems exceeded 1 million or more digital book loans in 2018, the most ever to reach this milestone. This illustrates how libraries have transformed using digital lending of ebooks, audiobooks and magazines. The total number of libraries represents a significant increase from the 58 systems that surpassed 1 million checkouts in 2017. These libraries are based in the US, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand.

The complete list can be found here. The "Million Checkout Club" includes two library systems that exceeded 5 million digital checkouts and five over 4 million, and each of the 65 achieved all-time highs in their respective systems.

The top 10 digital-circulating library systems for 2018:

Toronto Public Library (+22% growth over 2017) King County Library System, Washington (+23%) Los Angeles Public Library (+26%) New York Public Library (+21%) National Library Board Singapore (+113%) Seattle Public Library (+23%) Hennepin County Library, Minnesota (+20%) Multnomah County Library, Oregon (+42%) Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Ohio (+20%) Mid-Continent Public Library, Missouri (+36%)

The top 5 digital-circulating consortia and shared collections for 2018:

Wisconsin Public Library Consortium (+20%) The Ohio Digital Library (+23%) Greater Phoenix Digital Library (+12%) Tennessee READS (+16%) Maryland's Digital Library (+30%)

In 2018, these libraries joined the "Million Checkout Club" for the first time:

Washington Anytime Library (+23%)

Chicago Public Library (+25%)

Washington County Cooperative Library Services, Oregon (+146%)

(+146%) Lee County Library System, Florida (+10%)

(+10%) New Hampshire State Library (+15%)

C/W MARS, Massachusetts (+24%)

(+24%) Wake County Public Libraries, North Carolina (+20%)

Public libraries reached record digital circulation through innovative activities and campaigns designed to raise awareness of and engagement with digital books. Examples include:

Public libraries' intensified focus on digital allowed readers to discover – or rediscover – their local library, resulting in record-breaking checkouts. Popular digital resources included the Libby app, digital book clubs, eReading Rooms and Guides, magazines and the Instant Digital Card.

