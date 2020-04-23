Log in
650 Group Forecasts the Enterprise Wi-Fi 6E Market to Exceed $1B by 2025

04/23/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new forecast report issued by 650 Group, revenues for the Wi-Fi 6E-based Enterprise + Outdoor Wireless LAN market will exceed $1B by 2025. Additionally, the consumer WLAN infrastructure Wi-Fi 6E market, which includes routers, consumer mesh, extenders and broadband CPE with WLAN, will also grow to well over $1B in 2025. 

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now unanimously approved draft rules for the 6 Ghz Band, unleashing 1,200 Megahertz for unlicensed Use of Wi-Fi 6E technology, giving it significantly more performance and a wider reach of applications.

“650 Group expects broad range demand as 6 GHz spectrum-based Wi-Fi 6E technology will take hold in the U.S. market,” said Chris DePuy, founding analyst for 650 Group. “Wi-Fi 6E technology addresses myriad pressing needs for enterprises, and consumers, including enabling critical communications, supporting Gigabit per second class throughput, and, most urgently, addressing the new realities that Wi-Fi communications are more critical than ever before in the post COVID-19 world.”

For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com

About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets.  ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.  650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research.

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
