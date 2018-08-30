$650 Million Private Equity Group ‘PIR Equities’ Is Investing $50M In Blockchain

PIR
Equities, an employee owned private equity firm focused on
opportunistic value-based investing, is optimistic about the future of
blockchain technology.
Established in 2008 by Joseph Aaron Horowitz and Oded ‘O.D.' Kobo, the
firm manages a varied portfolio including interests in property,
securities, technology and ownership in operating businesses with over
$650 million in assets.
PIR Equities has committed to invest $50 million in blockchain
technology companies over the next 12 months. The company plans to
support blockchain entrepreneurs and the community, which was founded on
ideals of openness and decentralization. In a recent report by Managing
Partner Joseph Aaron Horowitz to employees, he writes, “We have entered
the digital economy and blockchain is as significant today as the
Internet was 25 years ago. There are many uses for this emerging
technology and the more we are involved, the more we can try to leverage
it, and as a long-term investment firm we must be there."
In an interview with South
China Morning Post, PIR Equities Co-founder, O.D. Kobo, stated, “I
have long been an advocate of blockchain technology as well as
personally investing in various digital currencies since 2016, including
Bitcoin and Ethereum. I am happy that I have finally managed to convince
the rest of my partners and the investment committee at PIR Equities to
enter the space.”
Joseph Aaron Horowitz is the Managing Partner at PIR Equities and serves
as a member of the investment committee. Prior to joining PIR Equities
in 2008, Mr. Horowitz held various executive roles at Goldman Sachs and
was a member of the Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley as a
senior analyst.
Oded
‘O.D.’ Kobo is an accomplished Internet entrepreneur and
businessman with over $250 million in technology related exists over the
last decade. Mr. Kobo is a co-founder of PIR Equities, and has assisted
in raising nearly $1.1 billion in capital for various startups, real
estate investment groups and private equity funds. An avid start-up
investor and mentor, Mr. Kobo sits on the board of over 30+ companies.
