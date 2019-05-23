66/2019 : 23 May 2019 - Opinion of the Advocate General in the case T-107/17

The General Court rejects the action for compensation brought against the ECB by private investors who suffered losses as a result of the restructuring of the Greek public debt in 2012

That restructuring was not a disproportionate and intolerable infringement of the right to property of

those investors, even if they had not consented to that measure

Following the start of the Greek public debt crisis in October 2009, Greece proposed, with the aim of returning to a viable financial situation, a restructuring of its public debt in the context of which Greece's private creditors would contribute to the reduction in the burden of that debt. To that end, Greece opened negotiations with private investors holding bonds issued or guaranteed by the Greek State with a view to exchanging them for new bonds.

On 2 February 2012, Greece requested an Opinion1 from the European Central Bank ('the ECB') on a draft law concerning the means of reducing the amount of the Greek public debt. In its request, Greece stated that it wished to extend the effects of any agreement with a certain number of creditors as to an exchange of bonds to creditors who did not give their consent to that agreement.

By its Opinion of 17 February 2012, the ECB did not make any objection to the proposed Greek law.

Following the adoption of the law at issue, the creditors holding the vast majority (85.8%) of the bonds in question agreed to the exchange of bonds proposed by Greece, which meant, pursuant to that law, that those creditors who did not give their consent to that exchange were compelled to participate in that exchange.

Subsequently, some of those creditors brought an action before the General Court of the European Union against the ECB for compensation, seeking restitution of the financial losses which they allegedly suffered as a result of that institution's alleged failure to draw the attention of Greece to the unlawful nature of the proposed restructuring of the Greek public debt.

By today's judgment, the General Court recalls, first, that for the ECB to be non-contractually liable, three cumulative conditions must be satisfied, namely that the rule of law infringed confers rights on individuals and that the infringement be sufficiently serious, that the fact of the damage suffered be established and, finally, that there be a direct causal link between the infringement of the obligation on the author of the act and the damage suffered. In that context, the General Court points out that the broad discretion enjoyed by the ECB in adopting its Opinions means that only a manifest and serious disregard of the limits of that discretion can render it non-contractually liable.

Secondly, with regard to whether, by adopting the contested Opinion, the ECB committed a sufficiently serious infringement of EU law in manifest and serious disregard of the limits of its discretion, the General Court notes that the objective of the competence of the ECB to issue Opinions is not to assess the rights and obligations of the parties to the contracts underlying the bonds at issue, but that that competence forms part of its basic tasks in monetary policy and is

1 On the basis of Article 127(4) TFEU, read in conjunction with Article 282(5) TFEU.