683 Capital Partners has declared to the AMF that, as of January 7, 2026, it has crossed the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Genfit, now holding 5.88% of the company's share capital and 5.21% of its voting rights.
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Genfit shares on the market.
683 Capital Partners Now Holds Over 5% of Genfit Voting Rights
Published on 01/08/2026 at 11:13 am EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
Share
© MarketScreener.com - 2026
Share