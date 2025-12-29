683 Capital Partners Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in Genfit

The firm 683 Capital Partners, managed by New York hedge fund 683 Capital Management, has reported to the AMF that it crossed above the 5% shareholding threshold in Genfit on December 22, following the purchase of shares on the market.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/29/2025 at 05:07 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The declarant specified holding 2,576,702 Genfit shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.15% of the capital and 4.57% of the voting rights in this French biopharmaceutical company specializing in liver diseases.



Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.