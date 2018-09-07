Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$6K in Grant Funds from MidSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas Will Help Develop Commercial Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, MidSouth Bank, 315 Royal Street, Natchitoches

MidSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $6,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Ben D. Johnson Educational Center to help redevelop an existing commercial property complex in west Natchitoches into a hub of small businesses and services providers including a café, workforce development program, shared community kitchen and green market.

Local dignitaries and bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, 2018, at MidSouth Bank’s offices at 315 Royal Street in Natchitoches. The media is encouraged to attend.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like MidSouth Bank to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

     
WHAT: Check Presentation
 
WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, 2018
 
WHO: John Barr, Northwest LA Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)
Stephanie McKenzie, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)
Lee Turner, South District Regional Representative, Office of U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA)
LaCarsha Babers, CRA Officer, MidSouth Bank
Claire Prymus, President, Ben D. Johnson Educational Center
Elizabeth Hogan, Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas
 
WHERE: MidSouth Bank
315 Royal Street
Natchitoches, Louisiana 71457
 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pStronger Dollar, Supply Data Hurt U.S. Crude
DJ
09:35pELON BEING ELON : Five takeaways from Musk's pot, sword and philosophy fest with Joe Rogan
AQ
09:35pAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
GL
09:34pDRAGONTAIL : wins large order from Domino's Pizza
AQ
09:32pMARATHON PETROLEUM : GBR employees continue with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts
PU
09:31pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; MARIFIL MINES LTD. (TSX.V : MFM) (OTCQB: MFMLF) Poised to Gain as Electric Vehicle Industry Remains Concerned About Access to “Clean” Cobalt
AQ
09:31pIndustrea Acquisition Corp. to Acquire Leading Provider of Concrete Pumping and Waste Management Services, Concrete Pumping Holdings
GL
09:31pKentucky Comes Together on October 13 to Walk4Hearing
BU
09:30pALPHAGRAPHICS MISSOULA : Receives Highest And Most Coveted Award From Franchisor For Excellence In Performance And Brand Stewardship
PR
09:29pTHEMAVEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.