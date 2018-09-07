$6K in Grant Funds from MidSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas Will Help Develop Commercial Property

1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, MidSouth Bank, 315 Royal Street, Natchitoches

MidSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $6,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Ben D. Johnson Educational Center to help redevelop an existing commercial property complex in west Natchitoches into a hub of small businesses and services providers including a café, workforce development program, shared community kitchen and green market.

Local dignitaries and bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, 2018, at MidSouth Bank’s offices at 315 Royal Street in Natchitoches. The media is encouraged to attend.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like MidSouth Bank to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 10, 2018 WHO: John Barr, Northwest LA Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) Stephanie McKenzie, Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Lee Turner, South District Regional Representative, Office of U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) LaCarsha Babers, CRA Officer, MidSouth Bank Claire Prymus, President, Ben D. Johnson Educational Center Elizabeth Hogan, Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas WHERE: MidSouth Bank 315 Royal Street Natchitoches, Louisiana 71457

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005443/en/