Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

6feet.com Launches the First Go-to Lifestyle Site for the COVID-19 Era

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Reinforces the importance of being closer together socially – while six feet apart physically

Six Feet Apart announced today the launch of 6feet.com, an online destination that provides resources for the best ways to navigate the world’s new normal. The outlet includes original and sourced content that focuses on health, wellness, lifestyle, food, travel and more.

“COVID-19 has forced us to reimagine the fundamental structure of our daily lives. We created 6feet.com because we realized in our own quests for information, there was no one-stop resource for people seeking helpful content and support during this fundamental societal shift,” said Elise Edwards, who co-founded the website with her husband and healthcare entrepreneur, Jamey Edwards. “Our goal is to spotlight how to manage the new pandemic lifestyle, navigate life’s new normal and chart a positive path forward during the most complicated era of our lifetime.”

Edwards began her career as a writer, anchor and reporter at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta. She then served as supervising producer at E! Networks and has since spearheaded freelance work for numerous magazines and blogs.

“How we work, how we eat, how our kids attend school, how we spend our free time and how we stay healthy has changed,” said Edwards. “6feet.com’s mission is to create a community where we can share tips, best practices and perspectives that show we can be closer together than we think given our current circumstances. We’ll be objective about the challenges but seek those silver linings as well.”

6feet.com is accepting contributors’ content, preferably longer form pieces. The site already houses insight from key thought leaders in business, healthcare and lifestyle, including Sean Kelly, CEO and co- founder of SnackNation and A.J. Wilder, president at Wolcott Architecture.

The site’s human-interest focus will be developed further digitally in video form and in the future will incorporate an e-commerce component.

For content submission guidelines and application, visit https://6feet.com/contribute/.

About Six Feet Apart

Six Feet Apart is a mission-driven lifestyle community aimed at helping people acclimate to the new normal. Its goal is to show that physical distance need not be social distance and that despite masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and distancing, we can be “Closer. Together.TM” It is a place where informed, objective, current lifestyle content can be found without hopping from site to site. From shelter in place to the food you put in your face, from your home office to your home school, 6feet.com keeps readers informed and provides a space to share, learn and connect. For more information, visit www.6feet.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aEmerald Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
09:39aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in N. America, expanding consolidation
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group