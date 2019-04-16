6sense : Secures $27 Million to Advance Bold Vision in B2B and ABM

6sense, a leading Account
Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, announced $27 million
in funding. The round was led by Industry
Ventures and included participation from existing investors Bain
Capital Ventures, Battery
Ventures, Costanoa
Ventures, Salesforce
Ventures, and Venrock.
“We believe AI insights and orchestration are the future of B2B sales
and marketing. I’m humbled by the overwhelming support from our
customers and team as we execute on our bold vision,” said Jason Zintak,
CEO of 6sense. “This new round of funding will allow us to expand our
product, including transforming the traditional email nurture track into
multi-channel next-best-action suggestions that adjust in real-time
based on buyers’ behavior. This, coupled with our existing capabilities,
will allow 6sense customers to infinitely scale their account based
marketing programs.”
Closing of the funding follows a record-breaking 2018, with 6sense
delivering 100 percent revenue growth, expanding its leadership team,
doubling headcount, expanding offices to New York and India, growing
customer adoption by 10x and acquiring
ZenIQ. 6sense shows no signs of slowing based on first quarter 2019
results, closing Q1 by posting the largest revenue, bookings and
customer retention numbers in company history, all while being named a
leader in The Forrester
Wave™: B2B customer analytics, Q1 2019.
“6sense has clearly proven its platform is a critical piece of
technology marketing and sales teams need to identify and close new
business,” said Ken Wallace of Industry Ventures, a leading investment
firm with over $3.4 billion of institutional capital. “We believe
6sense’s unmatched ability to uncover previously unknown buyer behavior
and trigger actions is changing the face of the market.”
While B2B marketing and sales teams are seeing success from piloting an
account based strategy, scaling these programs requires customer
insights such as anonymous website activity, buyer intent data and
predictive analytics. 6sense delivers these capabilities along with
targeted digital advertising, sales insights, and orchestration of
cross-channel, personalized campaigns. Customers using the 6sense
platform are able to scale their ABM programs to generate 40 percent
more opportunities, close deals twice as fast, and win deals twice as
often.
6sense’s priorities for this new round of funding include leading the
industry in delivering AI-driven orchestration capabilities, continued
investment in its Sales
Intelligence Experience, bolstering strategic service offerings, and
building a robust activation channel partner ecosystem.
For more information on 6sense and the company’s future plans, visit www.6sense.com.
About 6sense
6sense’s
Account Based Orchestration Platform helps revenue teams compete and win
in the age of Account Based Buying by putting the power of AI, big data,
and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team,
empowering them to uncover anonymous buying behavior, prioritize
fragmented data to focus on accounts in-market, and engage resistant
buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns.
6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their
buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more
opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner,
compete, and win more often. 6sense is lead by CEO Jason
Zintak, and founders Amanda
Kahlow, Viral
Bajaria, Premal
Shah and Srihari
Kumar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005204/en/