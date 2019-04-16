6sense : Secures $27 Million to Advance Bold Vision in B2B and ABM

Additional funding to fuel product innovation, customer success, continued category leadership

6sense, a leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, announced $27 million in funding. The round was led by Industry Ventures and included participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Battery Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and Venrock.

“We believe AI insights and orchestration are the future of B2B sales and marketing. I’m humbled by the overwhelming support from our customers and team as we execute on our bold vision,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “This new round of funding will allow us to expand our product, including transforming the traditional email nurture track into multi-channel next-best-action suggestions that adjust in real-time based on buyers’ behavior. This, coupled with our existing capabilities, will allow 6sense customers to infinitely scale their account based marketing programs.”

Closing of the funding follows a record-breaking 2018, with 6sense delivering 100 percent revenue growth, expanding its leadership team, doubling headcount, expanding offices to New York and India, growing customer adoption by 10x and acquiring ZenIQ. 6sense shows no signs of slowing based on first quarter 2019 results, closing Q1 by posting the largest revenue, bookings and customer retention numbers in company history, all while being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B customer analytics, Q1 2019.

“6sense has clearly proven its platform is a critical piece of technology marketing and sales teams need to identify and close new business,” said Ken Wallace of Industry Ventures, a leading investment firm with over $3.4 billion of institutional capital. “We believe 6sense’s unmatched ability to uncover previously unknown buyer behavior and trigger actions is changing the face of the market.”

While B2B marketing and sales teams are seeing success from piloting an account based strategy, scaling these programs requires customer insights such as anonymous website activity, buyer intent data and predictive analytics. 6sense delivers these capabilities along with targeted digital advertising, sales insights, and orchestration of cross-channel, personalized campaigns. Customers using the 6sense platform are able to scale their ABM programs to generate 40 percent more opportunities, close deals twice as fast, and win deals twice as often.

6sense’s priorities for this new round of funding include leading the industry in delivering AI-driven orchestration capabilities, continued investment in its Sales Intelligence Experience, bolstering strategic service offerings, and building a robust activation channel partner ecosystem.

