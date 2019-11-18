6sense : to Power Company Insights for Drift Intel to Personalize Conversations

Partnership more accurately identifies hidden, high-value prospects for Drift customers

6sense, the leading Account Based Orchestration Platform, powered by AI, today announced at HYPERGROWTH that it has partnered with Drift to provide account identification capabilities to customers using the company’s Drift Intel feature. The integration between 6sense’s Company Graph and Drift provides curated company-level data of website visitors to Drift Intel customers.

Joint customers can also leverage the integration to bring 6sense account segments and buying stage predictions into Drift to drive highly-targeted account-based strategies on the platform.

“As traditional marketing tactics like web forms and email have become less effective, sellers and marketers have adopted new technologies like 6sense and Drift to target accounts that meet their ideal customer profile — and that are in-market to buy,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “The partnership between 6sense and Drift enables B2B organizations to more effectively market and sell their solutions by engaging key decision-makers with highly personalized messages at the right time and place.”

Drift helps businesses use conversations to remove friction from the buying process. Drift Intel takes that to the next level by enabling customers to instantly recognize high-value target accounts, engage them with personalized messages based on detailed account information, or route them to the right sales rep. Accurately identifying accounts that visit a Drift customer’s website is essential for customers to deliver personalized messages and target the accounts they most want to engage.

“68% of the B2B buying cycle is completed anonymously online before you ever talk to a prospect,” said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. “Adding 6sense gives our Drift Intel customers the ability to accurately identify and engage more of that 68%. We’re thrilled to join forces with 6sense and know this partnership will allow us to continue to provide the best possible experience for our customers.”

As a result of the partnership, 6sense will provide company-level data to customers that have access to Drift Intel. Joint customers will also be able to take advantage of integrating rich 6sense account insights with Drift’s personalized conversation capabilities.

"It made perfect sense to join the two platforms of Drift and 6sense – together it is like printing pipeline," said Mariana Prado Cogan, SVP of Digital Marketing Strategy and Operations at PTC. "It’s incredibly beneficial to uncover anonymous buyers, prioritize target accounts that are in market, and engage them across channels; even more crucial, we now have the ability to also personalize the conversation and alert reps once they reach our website. Hugely excited about this partnership!”

To learn more about 6sense’s account identification capabilities, visit 6sense.com/contact-us/, or see for yourself at drift.com.

About 6sense

6sense’s Account Based Orchestration Platform helps revenue teams compete and win in the age of Account Based Buying by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the B2B revenue team, empowering them to uncover anonymous buying behavior, prioritize fragmented data to focus on accounts in-market, and engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything they need to do to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, compete, and win more often. 6sense is led by CEO Jason Zintak with support on the Drift partnership from Srihari Kumar (partnerships).

About Drift

Drift is the Conversational Marketing platform that combines chat, email, video, and automation to remove the friction from business buying. With Drift, you can start conversations with future customers now, on their terms -- not days later. There are over 50,000 businesses that use Drift today to generate more revenue, shrink sales cycles, and make buying easy. Our mission is to use conversations to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable, and more human. Learn more at www.drift.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005109/en/