$7.9 Bn Food Grade Iron Powder Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

The "Food Grade Iron Powder - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the Global Food Grade Iron Powder market is accounted for $4.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The major factor driving the market growth is the use of technology owing to the advancement in production machineries resulting in rising yield with shorter processing times. However, risk attached with the higher intake of iron supplements is hampering the market growth.

Iron fortification is adding iron compounds to food products in order to increase iron (as one of the most important micro nutrients) in food. Food grade iron powders are different grades of iron powder which are suitable for food contact or for use as an iron fortificant (food additive containing any bio-available iron nutrient).

Scope of the Report

Types Covered:

  • Iron Compounds
  • Elemental Iron

End Users Covered:

  • Animal Feed
  • Agriculture
  • Food & Beverages

What our report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned

  • Hgans AB
  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
  • Micnelf USA Inc.
  • Precheza as
  • Cathay Industries Australasia Pty Ltd
  • Yara International Ltd.
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Compass Minerals International Inc
  • Belmont Metals Inc
  • Rio Tinto Metal Powders
  • Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
  • Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Syngenta International AG
  • Agrium Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/596k4d/7_9_bn_food?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
