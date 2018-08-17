$7.9 Bn Food Grade Iron Powder Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
According to the publisher, the Global Food Grade Iron Powder market is
accounted for $4.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 million
by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.
The major factor driving the market growth is the use of technology
owing to the advancement in production machineries resulting in rising
yield with shorter processing times. However, risk attached with the
higher intake of iron supplements is hampering the market growth.
Iron fortification is adding iron compounds to food products in order to
increase iron (as one of the most important micro nutrients) in food.
Food grade iron powders are different grades of iron powder which are
suitable for food contact or for use as an iron fortificant (food
additive containing any bio-available iron nutrient).
Scope of the Report
Types Covered:
-
Iron Compounds
-
Elemental Iron
End Users Covered:
-
Animal Feed
-
Agriculture
-
Food & Beverages
Companies Mentioned
-
Hgans AB
-
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
-
Micnelf USA Inc.
-
Precheza as
-
Cathay Industries Australasia Pty Ltd
-
Yara International Ltd.
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
BASF SE
-
Compass Minerals International Inc
-
Belmont Metals Inc
-
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
-
Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.
-
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
-
Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd.
-
Syngenta International AG
-
Agrium Inc.
