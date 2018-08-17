$7.9 Bn Food Grade Iron Powder Market - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Grade Iron Powder - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the Global Food Grade Iron Powder market is accounted for $4.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The major factor driving the market growth is the use of technology owing to the advancement in production machineries resulting in rising yield with shorter processing times. However, risk attached with the higher intake of iron supplements is hampering the market growth.

Iron fortification is adding iron compounds to food products in order to increase iron (as one of the most important micro nutrients) in food. Food grade iron powders are different grades of iron powder which are suitable for food contact or for use as an iron fortificant (food additive containing any bio-available iron nutrient).

