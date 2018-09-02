7.9 Million Aussies Are Opting to Dine In

New research from Crock-Pot reveals Australians prefer home-cooked meals, yet are a nation of terrible cooks

The glamour of dining out has been surpassed by Aussies’ desire to eat at home, with a surprising 7.9 million turning to home-cooked meal solutions, according to new Crock-Pot research released today.

The research revealed that while most enjoy dinner at home every night (68 per cent every week night and 52 per cent on weekends), Aussies are poor cooks. Yet, as Crock-Pot has found in their data, talent is no barrier. Despite over half claiming to have below average cooking skills (54 per cent), Aussies are empowering themselves, with 67 per cent seeking new cooking methods, and 41 per cent now entertaining at home more than five to ten years ago.

As more Aussies are opting to dine in, the data found general health is the leading driver for food choices (43 per cent choosing this as their top health concern), indicating that increasing health concerns are redirecting our lifestyle habits. The past decade has seen fried food consumption drop by eight per cent and grains, salads and steamed food increasing (15, eight and 12 per cent respectively). The growing impact of dietary trends is also prominent, with Mediterranean and Vegetarian cuisines seeing the biggest hike in consumption (14 per cent vs 24 per cent and 15 per cent vs 25 per cent).

According to Crock-Pot, while health is front of mind for Australians, time poverty is also a major lifestyle contributor. An alarming one quarter of Aussies are time poor (23 per cent) and half of our population (48 per cent) claim to not have time to cook as much as they hope to. The findings also show a 14 per cent increase in slow/pressure cooked meals, alongside the cheaper, perfect cut of meat for slow-cooking, beef off cuts rising seven per cent. This highlights that Aussies’ busy lives have resulted in savvy, convenient, home cooking and entertaining solutions.

Commenting on the research, Newell Brands Home Economist Jill Cooney said, “We’re proud to see Australians’ foodie culture translate to their home kitchen. It’s long been known that we’re a time-poor and health conscious nation, looking for convenient and easy cooking solutions that will fit into our everyday, busy lives. Yet, what’s most exciting, is not having skill be a barrier, and instead being empowered to spend more time at home cooking for and entertaining family and friends.”

In our digital age, as new product innovations become sought after, the findings indicate ‘the MasterChef effect’ is both inspiring and adding pressure to our nation of terrible cooks. TV shows are inspiring 54 per cent of Aussies; while 42 per cent feel more pressure to cook impressive meals. Social media is also causing a rise in “Insta-worthy meals”, with a whopping 96 per cent inspired to prepare a meal by something they’ve seen on social media, and 12 per cent are proud culprits of posting their home-cooked creations on social media.

Additional research findings:

Weighing in on health concerns : General health is the leading driver of Australians’ food choices (43 per cent ranked it top), followed by obesity (13 per cent ranked it top), diabetes (7 per cent ranked it top), heart, gut, bowel and mental health (8, 7, 5 and 4 per cent ranked it top respectively).

: General health is the leading driver of Australians’ food choices (43 per cent ranked it top), followed by obesity (13 per cent ranked it top), diabetes (7 per cent ranked it top), heart, gut, bowel and mental health (8, 7, 5 and 4 per cent ranked it top respectively). Aussies’ love and pride of different cultural cuisines: Popularity has risen the most for Mediterranean, Mexican and Indian foods with 11 per cent more Aussies enjoying them than the past decade.

Popularity has risen the most for Mediterranean, Mexican and Indian foods with 11 per cent more Aussies enjoying them than the past decade. Mealtime, a family tradition : Surprisingly, three quarters of Aussies (72 per cent) are making an effort and eating meals as a family, with NSW, ACT and Victoria leading the way (75 per cent for all), yet SA & NT fall underneath the national average at 62 per cent.

: Surprisingly, three quarters of Aussies (72 per cent) are making an effort and eating meals as a family, with NSW, ACT and Victoria leading the way (75 per cent for all), yet SA & NT fall underneath the national average at 62 per cent. The Sunday Roast lives on : Despite popular belief, four in five (80 per cent) Aussies still manage to have a Sunday Roast with family. The golden states are Victoria and WA (both 84 per cent).

: Despite popular belief, four in five (80 per cent) Aussies still manage to have a Sunday Roast with family. The golden states are Victoria and WA (both 84 per cent). The more cooks in the kitchen… The better cook you are : Surprisingly, the more kids in a household the stronger Australians’ cooking ability is, with 93 per cent households of two or more children claiming to be competent cooks, vs 85 per cent of households with no children.

: Surprisingly, the more kids in a household the stronger Australians’ cooking ability is, with 93 per cent households of two or more children claiming to be competent cooks, vs 85 per cent of households with no children. Millennials’ screen time here to stay: Perhaps unsurprisingly, millennials are the biggest tech-fiends, with 85 per cent admitting to eating in front of the TV, 59 per cent checking social media, 65 per cent checking mobile phones, and 41 per cent while on the computer.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

Research conducted by Colmar Brunton on behalf of Newell Brands. Data collected between 17 July 2018 to 23 July 2018. Sample collected n=1135.

