7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Investors of November 15th Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

11/08/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Class-action law firm urges CADE investors who have suffered losses of $50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) of the upcoming lead plaintiff deadline in the pending securities fraud class action against the company. The firm strongly encourages CADE investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to sign up or contact the firm immediately.

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 15, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CADE
Contact An Attorney Now: CADE@hbsslaw.com | 510-725-3000

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of internal controls to assess credit risk and the increased risk of loss posed by certain of the Company’s loans. On July 22, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing 2Q 2019 results, including higher than expected credit costs. The price of CADE shares plummeted 19% that day.

On October 23, 2019, the Company and senior management announced 3Q 2019 net income per share of $0.34, or about 30% below the consensus EPS forecast. They again blamed the disappointment on elevated credit costs, deterioration in certain credits, increased charge-offs, and loan provisions.

If you invested in Cadence Bancorporation between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019 and suffered losses in excess of $50,000 you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and Defendants’ statements about Cadence’s internal controls and asset quality,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of CADE and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cadence Bancorporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CADE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Primary Logo


