7-Eleven Franchisees Seek Greater Support from Corporation

04/16/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Death of a 7-Eleven Franchisee from COVID-19 Highlights Concerns

The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees (NCASEF) is expressing its sincere condolences to the family of a New Jersey 7-Eleven franchise owner who has died from coronavirus. The franchisee had been in the 7-Eleven system for several years, running a store in Essex County, NJ. The news underscores the physical danger and financial challenges 7-Eleven franchisees are facing, even as their stores have been deemed essential businesses.

“Those franchisees that are able to keep their stores open are risking their safety every day. Despite their heroic efforts, sales are down and there is a real danger that many franchisees will not survive the financial fallout from this pandemic,” said NCASEF Executive Chairman Michael Jorgensen.

7-Eleven Inc. (SEI) has publicly praised its franchisees for “leadership and commitment to customers,” and proudly unveiled a “corporate commitment to franchisees,” which it valued at $95 million. The National Coalition calls the plan an illusion to generate good PR for the company because franchisees are receiving much less than what SEI is telling the public—and taking credit for.

An operations credit of $5,000 for April represents $37 million of the total, but is only available to franchisees who stay open at least 16 hours per day. That means those in the areas hit hardest by the pandemic, who are unable to stay open and need support the most, don’t qualify.

“It is misleading to say 7-Eleven is giving $37 million to its franchisees to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is really just an incentive to keep stores open,” said National Coalition Treasurer Jaspreet Dhillon.

About the NCASEF: The National Coalition is a trade association for 7-Eleven franchise operators in the U.S. Originally founded in 1973, NCASEF is comprised of 41 separate independent Franchise Owner Associations collectively having more than 4,400 7-Eleven operators as members.


© Business Wire 2020
