7-Eleven Senior Vice President Alicia Howell Appointed to Network of Executive Women's Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer/Controller Alicia Howell has been named to the Network of Executive Women (NEW) board of directors. Her appointment was effective Jan. 1, 2019.

"Alicia is recognized at 7-Eleven for her commitment to the community and is a champion for women's professional growth and development. We have no doubt that she will bring that same spirit and commitment to her role on the NEW board," said 7-Eleven Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Stan Reynolds.

At 7-Eleven, Howell leads a team of 500 employees and is responsible for corporate and franchise accounting, financial reporting, shared services and internal control compliance for 7-Eleven, Inc. and SEJ Asset Management Inc.

As a member of the NEW board, Howell will work to shape the organization's leadership development programs, research and insights, and advocacy while creating sustainable changes for women in retail, consumer goods, financial services and technology.

"NEW is making a significant difference in people's lives by advocating for change and equality for traditionally underrepresented groups," Howell said. "I'm honored to join this esteemed group, and look forward to continuing their important work to foster more inclusive and authentic collaboration across corporate America."

NEW is a women's leadership organization aiming to create a community of leaders even more diverse than today. The organization reaches out to traditionally underrepresented groups, including women of color, millennials and the LGBTQ community, not only to bring them into NEW, but also to help them achieve greater success in the work world and reach their personal leadership goals. NEW believes that male support is critical to help drive the organization's initiatives and works with men to advance women's leadership and increase diversity in the workplace.

For more information on NEW and the organization's initiatives to drive gender parity in the workplace, visit www.newonline.org.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Network of Executive Women

NEW is a women's leadership organization serving the retail, consumer goods, financial services and technology industries that works to drive gender parity and transform the industry's workplace into one that is flexible, collaborative and inclusive. The organization represents more than 12,000 members from 850 companies, 100 corporate partners and 22 regions across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.newonline.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-senior-vice-president-alicia-howell-appointed-to-network-of-executive-womens-board-of-directors-300791800.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.