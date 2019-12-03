7 Ways to Find Your Cozy in Casper, Wyoming

Casper, Wyoming, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter, as many know, can be long. In the northern reaches of the United States and the Rocky Mountain West, it’s marked by snowstorms, cold temperatures and shorter daylight hours. But much like residents of Norway who view winter as something to be enjoyed, not just endured, so do Wyomingites.

“In Casper, we believe all our seasons have something to celebrate,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “We know it’s easy to find the beauty of winter in the wilds of Wyoming, especially in a place as diverse as Casper.”

There are plenty of ways to find the cozy (or as the Norwegians say, the koselig) side of winter in Casper. To make it easy, we’re sharing the Wyomingites secrets to enjoy winter with seven ways to find your own koselig right here in the West.

1. Cast a (fishing) line. The truth is, most fly-fishing destinations are seasonal and are best fished in spring, summer and fall. But here in Casper, fly-fishing is a year-round activity due to the waters of the North Platte being controlled by a series of dams, which create year-round fishable tailwaters.

2. Walk it out. Sure, there may be snow on the ground, but Casper residents firmly believe that there’s no bad weather, just bad choices in clothing. The Platte River Trails—which will one day be part of the Great American Rail-Trail—run along the North Platte River corridor and are a great place to take in the sights of winter in Wyoming.

3. Drink that hot chocolate, tea or coffee. Half the fun of being outside during the winter is the chance to warm up in a cute coffee shop. Casper has a handful of local shops that are perfect for cozying up after playing outside, including Metro Coffee, Grant Street Grocery, Crescent Moon Coffee Stop or Scarlow’s Gallery, Art & Coffee.

4. Skate it out. Anchoring downtown is one of the city’s newest additions—David Street Station. During winter, David Street Station adds an outdoor ice-skating rink that offers skating Thursdays – Sundays. Plus, there’s something magical and nostalgic about putting on skates for a few spins around the rink.

5. Get Backwards. A staple of Casper, Backwards Distilling Company has a welcoming tasting room in downtown that serves up distilled-right-here spirits and specialty drinks from their winter menu. Additional places to get cozy with an adult beverage include Gruner Brothers Brewing, Frontier Brewing Company and Skull Tree Brewing.

6. Play on Casper Mountain. Overlooking the city and sitting at an elevation of 8,130 feet, Casper Mountain rises high over the plains of central Wyoming, while the mountain itself has an array of winter-focused offerings, including downhill skiing and snowboarding at Hogadon Basin Ski Area, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at Casper Mountain Trails Center and checking out Garden Creek Falls at Rotary Park, which freezes into an outdoor ice sculpture in the winter.

7. Attend a winter event. In Casper, much like in Norway, there are numerous winter festivals and events that celebrate the area’s snowiest time of year. A few of note:

Winter Makers Market. Features handmade, homemade and homegrown goods; held on Saturdays through the end of January

Features handmade, homemade and homegrown goods; held on Saturdays through the end of January Brunch and Bach. Combines art, music and brunch and presented by the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nicolaysen Art Museum. Upcoming dates for 2020: January 5, February 2, March 1

Combines art, music and brunch and presented by the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and The Nicolaysen Art Museum. Upcoming dates for 2020: January 5, February 2, March 1 5150’ Restaurant Week. The second-annual 5150’ Restaurant Week is slated for January 19 – 25, 2020 and features culinary specials and deals at restaurants throughout the city.

The second-annual 5150’ Restaurant Week is slated for January 19 – 25, 2020 and features culinary specials and deals at restaurants throughout the city. Canines for Charity Dogsled Race. Held in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain, this dog sled race is marking its 25th anniversary on February 8 – 9, 2020. The race features both sprit and mid-distance races, as well as skijoring.

“There’s a reason we live in Casper,” added Kaufman. “This is a place where you can find your own style of winter; you just have to know where to look.”

Learn more about winter in Casper – and find your own koselig – at VistCasper.com.

