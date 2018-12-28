70 Honorees From Across the U.S. to Join the 2019 Donate Life Rose Parade Float on New Year's Day, Highlighting the Power of Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

Over 500 people from around the country, including float sponsors,
family members of floragraph honorees, float riders, walkers and their
families, will arrive in Pasadena this weekend to be part of the 2019
Donate Life Rose Parade float.
The 2019 Donate Life float’s theme, “Rhythm of the Heart,” depicts an
exciting design that invites parade audiences to experience the music of
Africa in a vibrant, colorful float that features musical instruments
and cultural artifacts that represent different African countries and
cultures.
“We look forward to hosting—in Pasadena and Irwindale—our sponsors and
families who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation as we
prepare for the 2019 Rose Parade,” said Tom Mone, chairman of the Donate
Life Rose Parade float committee and CEO of OneLegacy, the nonprofit
organ, eye and tissue recovery organization that produces the Donate
Life float every year. “Every year we share their powerful stories of
donation as part of our Donate Life float to help inspire millions of
people who watch the Rose Parade nationwide to register as organ, eye
and tissue donors.”
The 2018 Donate Life float will feature:
-
8 walkers, including living donors and tissue and blood
transfusion recipients.
-
18 riders who are organ and tissue recipients as well as
a living donor.
-
44 floragraphs that will be part of the colorful djembe and
kuba drums. These floral portraits are made from organic materials and
represent donors who gave the ultimate gift of time.
This group of culturally and ethnically diverse honorees represents 33
states around the country and includes women, children and men from all
ages and backgrounds.
Float Walkers
This year’s eight float walkers are a true example of selflessness and
community advocacy. They embody the power of giving to others and stress
the importance of education and volunteering to help inspire others to
save and heal lives through donation. This year’s walkers include Adrian
Grajeda, a 15-year-old blood transfusion recipient and amputee from
Palm Desert, California, who will walk the five-mile parade route using
a prosthetic leg.
Bios to all eight Donate Life float walkers are available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-walkers/.
Float Riders
This year’s float riders include Jenny Stansel from Anchorage,
Alaska, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who received a kidney from
Alaska Airlines pilot Jodi Harskamp who will also participate on
the float as a walker. Eric Burge from Davenport, Iowa, received
a kidney transplant from his sister-in-law, Mary Beth Murray; and
they will both be part of the float as a rider and walker. All float
honorees have given or received the gift of life through donation, and
they are advocates in their local communities, sharing their stories and
inspiring others to register as donors.
Bios of the 2019 Donate Life float riders are available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-riders/.
Floragraph Honorees
Forty-four deceased donors will be honored with floragraphs on the 2019
Donate Life float. These donors gave the ultimate gift of life to save
and heal others through the power of organ, eye and tissue donation.
Floragraph honorees this year include three very special honorees whose
families recently met their organ and tissue recipients:
-
Joseluis Cruz, a father of three from Long Beach, California,
whose family recently met his liver recipient, Jorge Padilla.
-
Haylee Ponte, a young medical student from Nevada whose parents
met her cornea recipient yesterday.
-
Herbert Alberts, an EMT from San Pedro, California, who donated
his organs and tissue. Herbert’s family will meet his heart recipient
for the first time this Sunday morning.
Bios to all 44 floragraph honorees for the 2019 Donate Life float are
available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-floragraphs/.
The Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy and is made
possible thanks to nearly 41 sponsoring
donation, transplant, healthcare, and family care organizations and
individuals who help make donation and transplant possible across
the country.
As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue
donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to help the
over 1 million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each
year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.
