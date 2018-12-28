70 Honorees From Across the U.S. to Join the 2019 Donate Life Rose Parade Float on New Year's Day, Highlighting the Power of Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

The Float’s Theme, “Rhythm of the Heart,” Inspired by the Musical Traditions and Rhythms of Africa

Over 500 people from around the country, including float sponsors, family members of floragraph honorees, float riders, walkers and their families, will arrive in Pasadena this weekend to be part of the 2019 Donate Life Rose Parade float.

The 2019 Donate Life float’s theme, “Rhythm of the Heart,” depicts an exciting design that invites parade audiences to experience the music of Africa in a vibrant, colorful float that features musical instruments and cultural artifacts that represent different African countries and cultures.

“We look forward to hosting—in Pasadena and Irwindale—our sponsors and families who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation as we prepare for the 2019 Rose Parade,” said Tom Mone, chairman of the Donate Life Rose Parade float committee and CEO of OneLegacy, the nonprofit organ, eye and tissue recovery organization that produces the Donate Life float every year. “Every year we share their powerful stories of donation as part of our Donate Life float to help inspire millions of people who watch the Rose Parade nationwide to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.”

The 2018 Donate Life float will feature:

8 walkers , including living donors and tissue and blood transfusion recipients.

, including living donors and tissue and blood transfusion recipients. 18 riders who are organ and tissue recipients as well as a living donor.

who are organ and tissue recipients as well as a living donor. 44 floragraphs that will be part of the colorful djembe and kuba drums. These floral portraits are made from organic materials and represent donors who gave the ultimate gift of time.

This group of culturally and ethnically diverse honorees represents 33 states around the country and includes women, children and men from all ages and backgrounds.

Float Walkers

This year’s eight float walkers are a true example of selflessness and community advocacy. They embody the power of giving to others and stress the importance of education and volunteering to help inspire others to save and heal lives through donation. This year’s walkers include Adrian Grajeda, a 15-year-old blood transfusion recipient and amputee from Palm Desert, California, who will walk the five-mile parade route using a prosthetic leg.

Bios to all eight Donate Life float walkers are available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-walkers/.

Float Riders

This year’s float riders include Jenny Stansel from Anchorage, Alaska, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who received a kidney from Alaska Airlines pilot Jodi Harskamp who will also participate on the float as a walker. Eric Burge from Davenport, Iowa, received a kidney transplant from his sister-in-law, Mary Beth Murray; and they will both be part of the float as a rider and walker. All float honorees have given or received the gift of life through donation, and they are advocates in their local communities, sharing their stories and inspiring others to register as donors.

Bios of the 2019 Donate Life float riders are available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-riders/.

Floragraph Honorees

Forty-four deceased donors will be honored with floragraphs on the 2019 Donate Life float. These donors gave the ultimate gift of life to save and heal others through the power of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Floragraph honorees this year include three very special honorees whose families recently met their organ and tissue recipients:

Joseluis Cruz , a father of three from Long Beach, California, whose family recently met his liver recipient, Jorge Padilla.

, a father of three from Long Beach, California, whose family recently met his liver recipient, Jorge Padilla. Haylee Ponte , a young medical student from Nevada whose parents met her cornea recipient yesterday.

, a young medical student from Nevada whose parents met her cornea recipient yesterday. Herbert Alberts, an EMT from San Pedro, California, who donated his organs and tissue. Herbert’s family will meet his heart recipient for the first time this Sunday morning.

Bios to all 44 floragraph honorees for the 2019 Donate Life float are available at https://donatelifefloat.org/wp/2019-floragraphs/.

The Donate Life Rose Parade float is produced by OneLegacy and is made possible thanks to nearly 41 sponsoring donation, transplant, healthcare, and family care organizations and individuals who help make donation and transplant possible across the country.

As the world’s most visible campaign to inspire organ, eye and tissue donation, the Donate Life Rose Parade float inspires viewers to help the over 1 million people in need of organ, eye or tissue transplants each year. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting DonateLife.net.

