70% of Occupational Violence Occurs in Healthcare Industry, New Study Finds Majority of Healthcare Workers Lack Necessary Training to Prevent Workplace Violence

Crisis Prevention Institute launches new verbal de-escalation training for healthcare employees

Crisis Prevention Institute Inc. (CPI), the leading international workplace violence prevention trainer, today announced findings from a recent study that identified an unmet need for crisis training in healthcare among those who experience direct patient contact. This finding follows a report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that found the majority of occupational violence occurs in healthcare settings. In response, CPI developed a new, verbal de-escalation training program for nurses, physicians and all hospital personnel, to train them how to prevent and de-escalate moments of crisis.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented time of workplace violence in healthcare,” said Susan Driscoll, CPI President. “Our research indicated the need to help nurses and other healthcare employees at-risk for abuse. By providing workers with the skills to address potential workplace violence early on, we can help reduce the number and severity of workplace violence incidents.”

CPI’s new Verbal Intervention™ Training teaches verbal and non-verbal de-escalation techniques featuring a blend of online and in-person learning. This approach builds learner competency while minimizing time off the floor. The training was developed specifically for healthcare staff who need the confidence and skills to identify and productively respond to disruptive behaviors. This evidence-based program is rooted in CPI’s proven philosophy of Care, Welfare, Safety and Security for staff, patients and caregivers to ensure a culture of safety for everyone.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has indicated nurses and other healthcare workers are more likely to face workplace violence than police officers and prison guards.

According to Driscoll, primary triggers of disruptive and aggressive behavior include stress, fear, anxiety and a range of neurocognitive challenges; all of which can lead to verbal and physical abuse in any work environment, especially healthcare.

“The cost of workplace violence directly impacts employee morale and turnover, contributes to worker’s compensation claims and increases exposure for legal and reputational damage to the organization,” said Driscoll. “CPI Verbal Intervention Training helps reduce exposure to the growing concerns many organizations face.”

This study also revealed healthcare organizations expect workplace violence prevention training needs to increase by 20% or more over the next three years driven by regulatory pressures, employee demand and increasing risk exposure.

“We’ve found workplace violence training to be empowering to all of our staff, who must face these challenges daily,” said Kim Urbanek, Public Safety for Elmhurst Hospital Deputy Chief, Public Safety. “Unfortunately, no hospital, medical facility or workplace is immune to these potential problems and knowing beforehand how to de-escalate the situation can save lives and lead to fewer serious incidents. If you are not proactive you are destined to become reactive, which is why training hospital staff is so important.”

Healthcare organizations and providers interested in learning more about Verbal Intervention™ Training or in scheduling a consultation can visit: crisisprevention.com/verbal-intervention.

Survey Methodology

The study was completed in May 2019 by an independent strategy consultancy firm. More than 1,000 workplace risk professionals were surveyed including more than 400 in healthcare and education via online self-completion surveys. An additional 58 expert interviews were conducted with key decision makers.

