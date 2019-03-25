71% Of Specialty Provider Organizations Participating In Performance-Based Reimbursement: Results Released Of The 2019 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Executive Survey, Sponsored By Credible Behavioral Health Software

Gettysburg, Pa, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS and Credible Behavioral Health Software released the full results of The 2019 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Executive Survey. The survey focuses on where specialty provider organizations are in the move to value-based reimbursement (VBR) and what they are measuring for these new contracts. It found that 71% of specialty provider organizations have contracts with health plans in 2019. Breaking down the data by market, 85% of behavioral health, 57% of child services, 49% of I/DD and LTSS, and 90% of primary care organizations have health plan or ACO contracts. The results show that “value” is the big focus because of escalating payer costs; public policy and payer policy to integrate care coordination; lack of link of payment to clinical quality, outcomes, performance, or consumer experience; and a ‘great experiment’ in non-volume-based payment.

To provide a health and human services benchmark, OPEN MINDS conducted their annual performance management executive survey. The survey resulting insights include:

The percent of organizations with health plan or ACO contracts

The percent of organizational revenue in VBR

The types of VBR models provider organizations are implementing

The most popular quality measures

The use of performance-based contracting models for staff

To download The 2019 Performance Management Executive Survey, available free of charge courtesy of Credible Behavioral Health Software, and learn more about specialty provider organizations, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/market-intelligence/resources/where-are-we-on-the-road-to-value-the-2019-open-minds-performance-management-executive-survey/.

