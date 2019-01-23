$738K Grant to Fund Construction of Special-Needs Housing

Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide Affordable Housing Program Funds
Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas)
awarded a $738,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to help fund
the second phase of construction of nine group homes for 72
developmentally disabled individuals.
This is the second AHP grant the banks have awarded to St. Mary’s
Residential Training School (St. Mary’s), a nonprofit dedicated to
providing safe housing for disabled individuals.
“As a nonprofit organization, the funding provided by the Federal Home
Loan Bank of Dallas’ AHP grant was a lifeline for our organization,”
said Tamara McNulty, director of development at St. Mary’s. “The grant
allowed St. Mary’s to provide housing for our clients without
jeopardizing the supportive services that our clients also rely on.”
St. Mary’s is home to more than 200 individuals with severe to profound
developmental disabilities, many of whom have a dual diagnosis of
autism. Families across Louisiana turn to St. Mary’s to not only provide
a safe living environment, but the niche services that increase
independence and improve the quality of life for the community’s most
vulnerable citizens. Some of the supplemental services St. Mary’s
provides include job training programs, the Applied Behavior Analysis
Learning Center and occupational and physical therapy consultants.
“The AHP grant makes a significant impact – not just on the completion
of the project, but also on the residents and their families,” said Vice
President of Community Relations and CRA Officer at Red River Bank,
Jannease Seastrunk. “We need grant programs like the AHP that can help
bring projects like St. Mary’s to fruition.”
FHLB Dallas awards AHP grants annually, through members like Red River
Bank, to support the creation or rehabilitation of affordable housing
units, among other uses. In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $14 million in AHP
grants to 29 projects that will result in 1,853 new or renovated housing
units. Of that, $4.7 million was awarded to Louisiana projects, and will
result in 319 new or rehabilitated housing units.
“Our partnership with Red River Bank is a long one that has resulted in
creating affordable housing opportunities for many individuals and
families,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of
Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Their commitment to community
investment makes life easier for many families in the community they
serve.”
Ms. McNulty said without the AHP grant, St. Mary’s would have had to
make the difficult decision of reducing program expenses to offset
higher mortgage payments.
“The AHP makes an immeasurable impact on the demographic we serve
because our clients would never be able to access permanent housing on
their own,” she said. “With AHP’s help, we can create a community where
people with developmental disabilities can live safely.”
Visit fhlb.com/ahp
for more information on the AHP.
About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in
Alexandria, Louisiana. Red River Bank was chartered in 1998 in Rapides
Parish and began operating its first banking center in Alexandria in
1999. Red River Bank offers consumer and commercial banking services and
products, mortgage lending services, and investment services.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005846/en/