$74 Bn Online Gambling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Online
Gambling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online gambling market is anticipated to generate revenues of
more than $74 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10%
during 2017-2023.
The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and
segmental analysis of the global online gambling market by product type,
platform type, and geography.
The increasing availability of cost-effective mobile applications across
the US, the UK, Italy, and China & SAR countries will help vendors
generate higher revenues in the global market. The dynamic changes of
lifestyle, improvements in the living conditions, high-spending
sentiments, and rising awareness of the latest technologies will drive
the evolution of the market.
The global online gambling market is driven by an increase in per capita
income and the number of dual-income households that constitutes the
basis of increasing spending on innovative variants. The
cost-effectiveness of mobile applications is also attracting new players
in the global market.
The study considers the present scenario of the global online gambling
market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a
detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and
trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the
market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various
other prominent companies operating in the online gambling market.
The global online gambling market moderately fragmented, with the
presence of many regional and international players. The top vendors are
investing to alter and refine their unique value proposition to sustain
the intense competition in the market. The market concentration in
developed countries such as the Western European countries is high,
while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as
the US and India.
Various international brands are expanding to new regions to attract the
maximum number of consumers and gain a larger market share. The top
players are competing on the basis of offerings, premises, and platform
type. The increase in product/service extensions, technological
innovations, and M&A activities will help vendors boost their revenues
in the global online gambling market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Value Chain Analysis
10 Market Landscape
11 Market By Product Type
12 Market by Platform Type
13 Market by Geographical Segmentation
14 Europe: Online Gambling Market
15 APAC: Online Gambling Market
16 Latin America: Online Gambling Market
17 North America: Online Gambling Market
18 MEA: Online Gambling Market
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Company Profiles
-
bet365
-
GVC Holdings
-
Kindred
-
Paddy Power Betfair
-
The Stars Group
-
William Hill
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l8pd5/74_bn_online?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005408/en/