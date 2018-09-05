Log in
$74 Bn Online Gambling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 11:06am CEST

The "Online Gambling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online gambling market is anticipated to generate revenues of more than $74 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 10% during 2017-2023.

The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global online gambling market by product type, platform type, and geography.

The increasing availability of cost-effective mobile applications across the US, the UK, Italy, and China & SAR countries will help vendors generate higher revenues in the global market. The dynamic changes of lifestyle, improvements in the living conditions, high-spending sentiments, and rising awareness of the latest technologies will drive the evolution of the market.

The global online gambling market is driven by an increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households that constitutes the basis of increasing spending on innovative variants. The cost-effectiveness of mobile applications is also attracting new players in the global market.

The study considers the present scenario of the global online gambling market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the online gambling market.

The global online gambling market moderately fragmented, with the presence of many regional and international players. The top vendors are investing to alter and refine their unique value proposition to sustain the intense competition in the market. The market concentration in developed countries such as the Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as the US and India.

Various international brands are expanding to new regions to attract the maximum number of consumers and gain a larger market share. The top players are competing on the basis of offerings, premises, and platform type. The increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will help vendors boost their revenues in the global online gambling market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Dynamics

9 Value Chain Analysis

10 Market Landscape

11 Market By Product Type

12 Market by Platform Type

13 Market by Geographical Segmentation

14 Europe: Online Gambling Market

15 APAC: Online Gambling Market

16 Latin America: Online Gambling Market

17 North America: Online Gambling Market

18 MEA: Online Gambling Market

19 Competitive Landscape

20 Key Company Profiles

  • bet365
  • GVC Holdings
  • Kindred
  • Paddy Power Betfair
  • The Stars Group
  • William Hill

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l8pd5/74_bn_online?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
