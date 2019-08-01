Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

777 Re Ltd Announces First Reinsurance Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

777 Re Ltd (“777 Re”), a newly formed Bermuda-based reinsurance company, has announced the completion of a $307 million annuity block reinsurance transaction with a US based insurance company.

Under the agreement, the direct writer will continue to service and administer the policies. The transaction has an effective date of April 1, 2019. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This is the inaugural transaction for the reinsurer which was recently created by Miami-based investment firm, 777 Partners. In addition to acquiring both active and run-off blocks of annuity business, 777 Re acquires business across the full suite of long-term life insurance liabilities.

“This transaction marks a significant beginning for 777 Re as an emerging provider of customized and innovative reinsurance solutions to the life insurance and annuity industry,” said Will Rinehimer, CEO of 777 Re. “We look forward to working with our new business partner and many others as we grow.”

“We are excited about the launch of our new reinsurance venture and the completion of our first transaction. Will and his management team have positioned the company for robust growth in the years to come,” said Jorge Beruff, Principal at 777 Partners.

“Our investment in 777 Re and this resulting transaction underscore our strong commitment to building a measured but meaningful liability driven business across our insurance companies and reflect 777 Partners’ core principle of strict adherence to underwriting prudence across each of our businesses,” said Joshua Wander, Managing Partner at 777 Partners.

About 777 Re
777 Re was founded in 2019 with capital led by 777 Partners. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, 777 Re acquires both active and run-off blocks of life insurance and annuity business underwritten by global insurance companies. 777 Re provides superior reinsurance services to its strategic partners, leveraging deep relationships within the financial services and insurance industries. 777 Re capitalizes on its strong financial backing to offer attractive terms to its clients. For more information on 777 Re, visit https://777re.com.

About 777 Partners
777 Partners is a Miami-based investment firm focused on a broad spectrum of financial services businesses across insurance, lending, specialty finance, and financial technology. Operating in attractive markets and often times esoteric asset classes, 777 seeks to make control investments across the business life cycle in companies with scalable profiles and ambitious management teams. 777 Partners senior management team is composed of industry veterans with backgrounds in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, insurance, financial technology, actuarial science, asset management, structured-credit, ABS, risk, analytics, complex commercial litigation and computer science. For more information on 777 Partners, visit www.777part.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Launching the Melbourne Scrubbing Centre
PU
12:50pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : 4 Critical Elements Your Next Security Solution Must ...
PU
12:50pICADE : project chosen to reconfigure the UNAPEI site in Marseille
PU
12:50pITALIAONLINE : The BOD approves H1 2019 Results
PU
12:50pTRANSATLANTIC MINING CORPORATION : Enters into Second Renewal Term Regarding Lease to Purchase Kearsarge Group
AQ
12:48pFresno Grizzlies Partner with ERI for E-Waste Recycling Collection Event
BU
12:47pSilvaco Appoints Babak Taheri as new Chief Executive Officer
BU
12:46pANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
12:46pUGI : Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC
BU
12:46pNEW FRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group