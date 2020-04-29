777.ch launches exciting new game Book of Ra

BERN, Switzerland, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.ch is proud to announce the launch of a new game, Book of Ra, by our amazing games provider, Greentube. Book of Ra has proven to be one of the most popular slot games on the market and we are delighted that this wonderful design joined the Casino777.ch family on April 24th.



Greentube has provided consistently high-quality games for a number of years now and Book of Ra is no different. The launch of Book of Ra is a case in point that the Swiss site is now one of the strongest in Europe.

Book of Ra’s graphics and animations are enthralling and the gameplay will entice players to the mysterious world of ancient Egypt. This fantastic slot contains five reels and nine paylines with the ‘Book’ symbol becoming a Joker.

Added to that, this game has some brilliant bonuses such as 10 Free Spins thanks to randomly chosen symbols and Book of Ra will no doubt prove to be a huge success at Casino777.ch!

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: “Thanks to Greentube, we now have one of the most popular slot games in Europe coming to our casino. Book of Ra is a truly exciting game and these are truly exciting times for us at Casino777.ch.”