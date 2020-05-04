Log in
News : Companies

777.ch launches new payment partnership with PostFinance

05/04/2020 | 01:43am EDT

BERN, Switzerland, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.ch has welcomed PostFinance to its ever-growing family of payment providers, in turn making life a lot simpler for our Casino777.ch customers.

The collaboration came about in January, and since then the transition has made life easier for our Swiss market, who can use this system to make one-off or recurring payments easily and safely though PostFinance.

Casino777.ch prides itself on the partnerships it makes with payment providers who make life more accessible for the casino’s customers. Therefore, this could be the start of a long and very fruitful relationship between Casino777.ch and PostFinance.

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: “We are so pleased to welcome PostFinance to our set of payment providers. This shows that Casino777.ch continues to evolve and leads the way in working with some of the best and safest brands in Switzerland.”

Contact: pr@casino777.ch

