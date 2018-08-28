$7K Grant from ARVEST Bank and FHLB Dallas to Help Disabled Veteran

ARVEST Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will
award a $7,262.50 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant to Jared
Bishop, a disabled veteran who will use the funds for plumbing repairs
for his home, as well as upgrades to the bathroom.
Bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 11:00
a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 18616 Bug Scuffle Road in West
Fork, Arkansas. The media is encouraged to attend.
HAVEN funds assist with necessary modifications to homes of U.S.
veterans and active-duty personnel, disabled by active military service
since September 11, 2001. Necessary home repairs and/or modifications
are covered under the grant program and funds may be used to modify an
existing home to meet the needs of a U.S. veteran or service member,
offset construction costs of a newly constructed home or help pay for a
third-party inspection.
For more information about HAVEN, visit fhlb.com/haven.
WHAT:
Check Presentation
WHEN:
11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018
WHO:
Morgan Farmer, Field Representative, Office of U.S. Senator
Tom Cotton (R-AR)
Bootsie Ackerman, District Director, Office of U.S.
Representative Steve Womack (AR-3)
Jeff Thacker, Field Representative, Office of U.S.
Representative Steve Womack (AR-3)
Aaron Mankin, Military Liaison, Office of U.S. Representative
Steve Womack (AR-3)
Virgil Miller, Group CRA Director, ARVEST Bank
Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council
Jared Bishop
Bruce Hatton, Vice President, Affordable Housing Program
Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
18616 Bug Scuffle Road
West Fork, Arkansas 72774
