$7K Grant from ARVEST Bank and FHLB Dallas to Help Disabled Veteran

08/28/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 18616 Bug Scuffle Road, West Fork, Arkansas

ARVEST Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award a $7,262.50 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant to Jared Bishop, a disabled veteran who will use the funds for plumbing repairs for his home, as well as upgrades to the bathroom.

Bank representatives will award the funds at a check presentation at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 18616 Bug Scuffle Road in West Fork, Arkansas. The media is encouraged to attend.

HAVEN funds assist with necessary modifications to homes of U.S. veterans and active-duty personnel, disabled by active military service since September 11, 2001. Necessary home repairs and/or modifications are covered under the grant program and funds may be used to modify an existing home to meet the needs of a U.S. veteran or service member, offset construction costs of a newly constructed home or help pay for a third-party inspection.

For more information about HAVEN, visit fhlb.com/haven.

WHAT:     Check Presentation
 
WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018
 
WHO: Morgan Farmer, Field Representative, Office of U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Bootsie Ackerman, District Director, Office of U.S. Representative Steve Womack (AR-3)

Jeff Thacker, Field Representative, Office of U.S. Representative Steve Womack (AR-3)
Aaron Mankin, Military Liaison, Office of U.S. Representative Steve Womack (AR-3)
Virgil Miller, Group CRA Director, ARVEST Bank
Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council
Jared Bishop

Bruce Hatton, Vice President, Affordable Housing Program Manager, FHLB Dallas

 
WHERE: 18616 Bug Scuffle Road
West Fork, Arkansas 72774


© Business Wire 2018
