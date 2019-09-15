MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions 7Road : 2019 Interim Report 0 09/15/2019 | 06:17am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 第七大道控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 797 2019 Interim Report Content Corporate Profile 2 Financial Performance Highlights 4 Management Discussion and Analysis 5 Other Information 15 Report on Review of Interim Financial Information 24 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 25 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 26 Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet 27 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 29 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 31 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 32 Definitions 58 Corporate Profile BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr. Meng Shuqi (Chairman) Mr. Li Zhengquan Mr. Yang Cheng Non-executive Directors Mr. Li Shimeng Mr. Yan Kaidan Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Xue Jun Mr. Liu Yunli Ms. Wang Ying AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Xue Jun (Chairman) Mr. Liu Yunli Ms. Wang Ying REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Liu Yunli (Chairman) Mr. Xue Jun Ms. Wang Ying Mr. Meng Shuqi NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Meng Shuqi (Chairman) Mr. Xue Jun Ms. Wang Ying Mr. Liu Yunli JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES Ms. Wang Xiaorui Mr. Cheung Kai Cheong (CPA, FCCA) AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES Mr. Meng Shuqi Mr. Cheung Kai Cheong (CPA, FCCA) 2 7Road Holdings Limited AUDITOR PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants 22/F, Prince's Building Central Hong Kong COMPLIANCE ADVISOR Red Solar Capital Limited 11/F, Kwong Fat Hong Building 1 Rumsey Street Sheung Wan Hong Kong LEGAL ADVISOR As to Hong Kong law William Ji & Co. LLP (in Association with Tian Yuan Law Firm Hong Kong Office) Suite 702, 7/F Two Chinachem Central 26 Des Voeux Road Central Central, Hong Kong COMPANY WEBSITE www.7road.com STOCK CODE 797 REGISTERED OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS Sertus Chambers, Governors Square Suite #5-204, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 2547 Grand Cayman, KY1-1104 Cayman Islands HEADQUARTERS 17/F, Unit A1 Ke Xing Science Park 15 Ke Yuan Road, the Science and Technology Park Nanshan District Shenzhen, PRC Corporate Profile PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower No. 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Sertus Incorporations (Cayman) Limited Sertus Chambers, Governors Square, Suite #5-204, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 2547, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai Hong Kong PRINCIPAL BANKS China Merchants Bank, Shenzhen Branch, Ke Yuan sub-branch Bank of China, Shenzhen Branch, Yi Yuan Road sub-branch Interim Report 2019 3 Financial Performance Highlights SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 For the six months ended June 30, Year-on-year 2019 2018 change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 103,484 233,672 -55.7% (Loss)/profit for the period (25,590) 104,543 -124.5% (Loss)/profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company (25,590) 104,543 -124.5% Adjusted (net loss)/net profit(1) (1,223) 142,895 -100.9% Note (1) Adjusted (net loss)/net profit does not include share incentive expenses and listing-related expenses. See "Non-IFRS Measures" for details. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the total revenue amounted to approximately RMB103.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 55.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the loss attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately RMB25.6 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the adjusted net loss amounted to approximately RMB1.2 million. 4 7Road Holdings Limited Management Discussion and Analysis OVERVIEW The Company is a leading game developer and operator in China with a global reach. Since our inception in 2008, the Company has engaged in the R&D, operation and licensing of a number of popular web games. Our web games DDTank (彈彈堂) and Wartune (神曲), which were launched in 2009 and 2011 respectively, maintain a strong momentum and contribute a considerable portion of revenue to the Company. The Company derives a sizable portion of revenue from the overseas markets and our games have been published in more than 100 countries and regions. We are committed to bringing quality gameplay experience in various game formats to our users. In recent years, we have strategically expanded our business focuses to develop mobile games, which are increasingly popular among the players. According to the "2019 Global Games Market Report" published by Newzoo in 2019, the global game market in 2019 is expected to record a revenue of US$152.1 billion. The mobile-end game market remains the largest segmented market with an expected market revenue of US$68.5 billion, representing 45% of the global game market. Approximately 80% of the revenue in global mobile-end game market will arise from smartphone games. In 2019, revenue from the Asia Pacific game market is expected to increase by 7.6% as compared with 2018, amounting to over US$72.0 billion and accounting for 47% of the global game market. The authorities in Mainland China have slowed down the approval process for publishing new online games, which affected the revenue growth of the region. The North American market remains the second largest game market, and the revenue from this region in 2019 is expected to be over US$39 billion, which accounts for 26% of the global game market. The European, Middle East and African markets are expected to slightly fall behind the North American market in terms of game revenue growth, and the game revenue from these regions is expected to be over US$34 billion in total in 2019, which accounts for 23% of the global game market. The Latin American game market is expected to generate a revenue of US$5.6 billion, which accounts for 4% of the global game market. According to the "1H 2019 China Gaming Industry Report" jointly published by the China Game Publishers Association Publications Committee (GPC) of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association and International Data Corporation (IDC), in the first half of 2019, the revenue generated from China's game market increased by RMB9.02 billion to approximately RMB114.02 billion as compared to that from the first half of 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.6%. As at June 30, 2019, the number of game players in China exceeded 640 million, with a sequential increase of 1.3% and a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. In the first half of 2019, the actual revenue generated from China's mobile-end game market was approximately RMB77.07 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.5%, accounting for 67.6% of the revenue from China's game market in general. The number of mobile-end game players had reached 620 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.0%. In the first half of 2019, the actual revenue of China's user-end game market was RMB31.33 billion, representing a decrease of 0.7% as compared with the first half of 2018, with the market share decreased to 27.5%. As compared with the second half of 2018, the number of game players decreased by 3.7% to 146 million, which constituted 22.6% of the total game players in China. The web game market continued in shrinking: the revenue was RMB5.09 billion, representing a decrease of 29.8% as compared with the second half of 2018; the market share dropped to 4.5%, and the number of users was 210 million, representing a decrease of 33% year-on-year. The Company will continue to adopt the R&D of mobile-end games as its core business direction. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our total revenue amounted to approximately RMB103.5 million, representing a decrease of 55.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's gross profit and gross profit margin amounted to RMB85.2 million and 82.3% respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded loss attributable to the Shareholders of approximately RMB25.59 million. The loss attributable to the Shareholders recorded is mainly due to: the revenue from our existing games decreased as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. In addition, due to the uncertainty of market conditions, our schedule for launching new games has been delayed, and the revenue generated from our new games did not reach our expected level; and our investments in certain financial assets has recorded loss. Interim Report 2019 5 Management Discussion and Analysis OUTLOOK FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019 In the second half of 2019, the Company will continue to strive to produce exquisite and high-quality game products. The Company will fully utilize its existing intellectual property value and the experience accumulated over years of game R&D, to enrich the game product portfolio of the Company's games and optimize the functions and rules of the games by thoroughly considering players' experience in newly developed games. The Company will, on the basis of realizing the in-game virtual commodity consumption as its profit model, actively explore other diversified profit models in order to increase the revenue and improve the sales performance of the Company. Moreover, the Company will also pay further attention to the development of 5G with due implementation of advanced research and analysis on the corresponding responses in relation to the possible impacts the era of 5G will bring to the cultural and entertainment industry. As disclosed in the announcement on August 23, 2019, the Company proposes to conduct an acquisition. If such acquisition is completed in the second half of 2019, the Company will strive to integrate, coordinate and optimize its existing business resources with the resources of the Target Business, such as its R&D capabilities, game products, marketing channels, operation and management and game players. The Company will take this opportunity to further improve its layout in the game industry, as well as enhance its integrated competitiveness, resource control ability, ability to maintain sustainable business growth and risk resistance capability, and thereby solidifying, developing and enhancing its position in the industry. With respect to our principal business activities, we will be committed to updating existing games and conducting R&D of new games to consolidate the domestic market and optimize our globalization strategy. The utilization of intellectual properties is an integral part of the Company's long-term strategy. In the second half of 2019, the Company will continue the R&D of its intellectual properties through cooperating with third parties and updating our R&D environment. The Company will carry on recruiting more R&D talents and retaining existing talents with competitive compensation to enhance our R&D capabilities. In the meantime, the Company will continue to seek possible external investment and cooperation in response to the possible effect of increasingly competitive industry and ever-changing policies on our principal business activities. FINANCIAL REVIEW OPERATIONAL INFORMATION Our Games For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we continued to focus on the R&D of high-quality online games in response to the intensifying competition in the game industry. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we developed two new games. Our Players We assess the operating performance of the Company with a set of key performance indicators, which include MAUs, MPUs and ARPPU. Fluctuations in our operating data are primarily a result of changes in the number of players who play, download (in the case of mobile games) and pay for virtual items and premium features in our games. Using these operating data as our key performance indicators allows us to monitor our ability to offer highly engaging online games, the continued popularity of our games, the monetization of our player base and the degree of competition of the online game industry, so that we can implement better business strategies. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our web games (i) had an average MAUs of approximately 1.3 million; (ii) an average MPUs of approximately 67,000; (iii) an ARPPU of approximately RMB380. Our mobile games had (i) an average MAUs of approximately 0.85 million; (ii) an average MPUs of approximately 40,000; (iii) an ARPPU of approximately RMB252. 6 7Road Holdings Limited Management Discussion and Analysis THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 The following table sets forth the comparative statements of profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, Year-on-year 2019 2018 change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Revenue 103,484 233,672 -55.7% Cost of revenue (18,296) (26,718) -31.5% Gross profit 85,188 206,954 -58.8% R&D expenses (44,960) (56,538) -20.5% Selling and distribution expenses (85) (243) -65.0% Administrative expenses (41,058) (45,463) -9.7% Impairment loss of financial assets (1,641) - Other income 4,388 9,779 -55.1% Other (losses)/gains, net (33,001) 7,097 -565.0% Operating profit (31,169) 121,586 -125.6% Finance income 309 2,945 -89.5% Finance costs (1,450) (3,614) -59.9% Finance losses, net (1,141) (669) 70.6% Share of results of associates - 1,271 -100.0% (Loss)/profit before income tax (32,310) 122,188 -126.4% Income tax expense 6,720 -17,645 -138.1% (Loss)/profit for the period (25,590) 104,543 -124.5% Add: 24,367 38,352 -36.5% Listing-related expenses - 19,500 -100.0% Share-based compensation costs 24,367 18,852 29.3% Adjusted (net loss)/net profit(1) (1,223) 142,895 -100.9% Note (1) Adjusted (net loss)/net profit does not include share incentive expenses and listing-related expenses. See "Non-IFRS Measures" for details. Interim Report 2019 7 Management Discussion and Analysis REVENUE The following table sets forth the breakdown of our revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018: For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 % of total % of total RMB'000 revenue RMB'000 revenue Online game revenue 102,346 98.9% 137,939 59.1% - Self-development games Published by us 3,448 3.3% 2,715 1.2% Published by other publishers 86,561 83.7% 123,095 52.7% - Licensed games Published by us 3,367 3.2% - - Published by other publishers 8,970 8.7% 12,129 5.2% Sales of online game technology and publishing solutions services - - 48,201 20.6% Intellectual property licensing 1,138 1.1% 47,532 20.3% Total 103,484 100.0% 233,672 100.0% For the six months ended June 30, By location 2019 2018 % of total % of total RMB'000 revenue RMB'000 revenue The PRC 32,223 31.1% 95,154 40.7% Overseas 71,261 68.9% 138,518 59.3% Total revenue 103,484 100.0% 233,672 100.0% For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Group's total revenue was approximately RMB103.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 55.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018; the Group's revenue from online games was approximately RMB102.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 25.8% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. These were mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue from our existing games, the delay in launching of new games and the revenue generated from our existing games did not reach our expected level as well as the decrease in revenue from sales of online game technology, publishing solutions services and intellectual property licensing. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our revenue generated from self-developed games amounted to approximately RMB90.0 million, representing a decrease of approximately 28.5% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018; our revenue from licensed games amounted to approximately RMB12.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 1.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our revenue generated from intellectual property licensing amounted to approximately RMB1.1 million, representing a decrease of approximately 97.6% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the absence of new intellectual property licensing business during the Reporting Period. 8 7Road Holdings Limited Management Discussion and Analysis COST OF REVENUE Our cost of revenue mainly comprises employee benefit expense and consulting services fee incurred by our business units. The cost of revenue was RMB18.3 million for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 31.5% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in consulting services costs in relation to the game licensing and operation. Our employee benefit expense primarily represents the salary and compensation of our operation team. The employee benefit expense was RMB7.6 million for the first half of 2019, representing an increase of 76.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the increase in compensation and benefits (including share incentive expenses) as a result of the recruitment of additional game publishing personnel in the first half of 2019. GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Our gross profit was RMB85.2 million for the first half of 2019, representing a year-on-year decrease of approximately 58.8%. Our gross profit margin was 82.3% for the first half of 2019, as compared with 88.6% for the first half of 2018. EXPENSES R&D Expenses Our R&D expenses primarily consist of employee benefit expense incurred by our R&D department and outsourcing expenses. The R&D expenses were RMB45.0 million for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 20.5% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in the expenses in technology development and arts outsourcing. Administrative Expenses Our administrative expenses primarily comprise benefit expenses for employees in business units and professional consulting fees. The administrative expenses were RMB41.1 million for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 9.7% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in professional consulting service fees. Selling and Marketing Expenses Our selling and marketing expenses primarily consist of advertising expenses and employee benefit expense of marketing and sales staff. The selling and marketing expenses were RMB0.1 million for the first half of 2019, representing a decrease of 65% as compared with the corresponding period of 2018. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in the Group's marketing activities in the first half of 2019. Income Tax Expenses No income tax expenses were incurred during the Reporting Period. This was mainly attributable to the adjustment of the income tax rate for our major domestic operating entities and decrease in taxable profit. The estimated income tax rates applicable to the Group entities (excluding the entities that are currently tax exempted) for the year ending December 31, 2019 varies from 15% to 25% (2018: 15% to 25%). Interim Report 2019 9 Management Discussion and Analysis NON-IFRS MEASURES To supplement our consolidated financial information, which is presented in accordance with IFRS, we set forth below our adjusted net profit/(loss) as an additional financial measure which is not presented in accordance with IFRS. We believe this is meaningful because potential impacts of certain items which our management does not consider indicative of our operating performance have been eliminated, and this would be useful for investors to compare our financial results directly with those of our peer companies. Adjusted (net loss)/net profit eliminates the effect of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, namely listing-related expenses and share incentive expenses. The term "adjusted (net loss)/net profit" is not defined under IFRS. The use of adjusted (net loss)/net profit has material limitations as an analytical tool, as adjusted (net loss)/net profit does not include all items that impact our (net loss)/ net profit for the year. The following table reconciles our adjusted (net loss)/net profit for the periods indicated to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS: For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit for the period (25,590) 104,543 Add: 24,367 38,352 Listing-related expenses - 19,500 Share-based compensation costs 24,367 18,852 Adjusted (net loss)/net profit (1,223) 142,895 In light of the foregoing limitations for other financial measures, when assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider adjusted (net loss)/net profit in isolation or as a substitute for our profit for the year, operating profit or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with IFRS. In addition, because such measure may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. FINANCIAL POSITIONS As of June 30, 2019, our total equity was approximately RMB1,147.8 million, as compared with approximately RMB1,177.1 million as of December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, our net current assets were approximately RMB553.9 million, as compared with approximately RMB572.8 million as of December 31, 2018. 10 7Road Holdings Limited Management Discussion and Analysis LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Cash at bank and on hand 246,824 83,316 196.3% Restricted funds 2,224 164,504 -98.6% Bank facilities - 30,000 -100.0% Total 249,048 277,820 -10.4% As of June 30, 2019, our cash at bank and on hand and restricted funds totaled RMB249.0 million, as compared with RMB247.8 million as of December 31, 2018. GEARING RATIO As of June 30, 2019, our gearing ratio, which is calculated as total debt divided by total assets, was 14.0%, as compared with 11.9% as of December 31, 2018. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 % Office computer 28 116 -75.9% Electronic appliance 4 29 -86.2% Houses and buildings 509 0 - Software 0 82 -100.0% Total 541 227 138.3% Our capital expenditure includes office computer, electronic appliance, houses and buildings and software. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, total capital expenditure amounted to approximately RMB0.5 million and RMB0.2 million respectively. Interim Report 2019 11 Management Discussion and Analysis SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS HELD/FUTURE PLANS FOR SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS, AND MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES On August 23, 2019, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell, the Target Business at the consideration of RMB1.0 billion. As the online game industry has maintained a stable growth in recent years, the market scale of the online game industry and the number of players has continuously increased. In addition, over the past few years, the Chinese government had issued a series of policies to support the long-term development of the online game and cultural and entertainment industries. The Directors believe that, in the foreseeable future, companies with strong research and development capacities in the online game industry is more competent in seizing business opportunities and secure further market shares. The Target Business is owned by and operated through the Target Company and its subsidiaries. Its principal business activities include the development and operation of online games. The Target Business has a track record in producing a number of premium online games. The Directors believe that the Transaction is in line with the principal business activities of the Group and the Company's strategy to selectively acquire and invest in game developers and studios with strong research and development capabilities so as to expand the Company's game portfolio and strengthen the Company's game research and development capacities. After the Completion, the Target Company will be wholly-owned by the Company and the Target Business' financial results will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group. As the consideration of the Transaction was determined after arm's length negotiations on normal commercial terms after taking into account of a number of factors, the Directors believe that the terms (including the consideration) of the Transaction have been made on normal commercial terms and are fair, reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Such transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company and the satisfaction of other conditions. Save as disclosed in this interim report, there were currently no material investments held by the Group, nor were there any material acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Save as disclosed in this interim report, for the first half of 2019, the Board did not approve any specific plans for other significant investments or acquisitions of material capital assets or other businesses. However, the Group will continue to identify new opportunities for business development. CHARGE ON ASSETS As of June 30, 2019, a property for our own use was pledged to secure a bank loan granted to us in September 2016. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND GUARANTEES As of June 30, 2019, we did not have any unrecorded significant contingent liabilities, guarantees or any litigation against us. 12 7Road Holdings Limited Management Discussion and Analysis EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As of June 30, 2019, we had 248 full-time employees, mostly based in Shenzhen, China. The following table sets forth the number of our employees by function as of June 30, 2019: Number of Function employees % of total R&D 174 70.2% - Game R&D 148 59.7% - Game operation 26 10.5% Marketing and sales 10 4.0% General and administration 64 25.8% Total 248 100.0% As of June 30, 2019, our employee remuneration totaled approximately RMB61.2 million (including salary, bonus, share-based compensation, pension scheme contribution, other social security fund and other employee benefits). The remuneration of our employees is determined based on their performance, experience, competence and market comparables. Their remuneration package includes salaries, bonus related to our performance, allowances and state-managed retirement benefit schemes for employees in the PRC. The Company also provides customized training to its staff to enhance their technical and product knowledge. The remuneration of Directors and members of senior management is determined on the basis of each individual's responsibilities, qualification, position, experience, performance, seniority and time devoted to our business. They receive compensation in the form of salaries, bonuses, RSUs, and other allowances and benefits-in-kind, including the Company's contribution to their pension schemes on their behalf. In addition, we have adopted the RSU scheme as a long-term incentive scheme. Interim Report 2019 13 Management Discussion and Analysis SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On July 2, 2019, it was announced that the Group intended to exercise its power to repurchase up to 80,000,400 Shares, representing up to approximately 3.00% of the existing total number of issued Shares from the open market (the "Share Repurchase Plan"). Such Share Repurchase Plan shall remain effective until the earlier of the conclusion of next annual general meeting or the date on which the aggregate number Shares repurchased by the Group reached 80,000,400. As at the date of this interim report, the Group has repurchased an aggregate of 47,180,000 Shares, which were cancelled on August 5, 2019. On July 18, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Technology Co., Ltd. (無錫第七大道科技有限公司), in Jiangsu Province with a registered capital of RMB34.85 million. On July 25, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Culture and Media Co., Ltd. (無錫七道文化傳媒有 限公司), in Jiangsu province with the registered capital of RMB1.0 million. On July 31, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Intellectual Property Services Co., Ltd. (無錫市七道 知識產權服務有限公司), in Jiangsu province with the registered capital of RMB1.0 million. On August 23, 2019, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendors, pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell the Target Business, at the consideration of RMB1.0 billion. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of the approval of the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, and other conditions. 14 7Road Holdings Limited Other Information DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES As at June 30, 2019, the interests or short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying Shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which (a) were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which he/she was taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (b) were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register referred to therein; or (c) were required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules ("Model Code") adopted by the Company, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code, were as follows: INTERESTS IN THE COMPANY Number of Shares Approximate or underlying percentage of Name of Director/ Chief Executive Capacity/Nature of interest Shares held(2) issued share capital Mr. Meng Shuqi Interest in a controlled corporation 528,854,000(3) 19.83%(1) Notes: The calculation is based on the total number of 2,666,680,000 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019. All interest stated are long positions. 429,922,000 Shares are registered under the name of Ben 7Road Holdings Limited, the issued share capital of which is owned as to 100% by Mr. Meng Shuqi. Accordingly, Mr. Meng Shuqi is deemed to be interested in all the Shares held by Ben 7Road Holdings Limited for the purpose of Part XV of the SFO. In addition, the entire issued share capital of 7Road Elite Holdings Limited is directly owned by Ben 7Road Holdings Limited. Accordingly, Ben 7Road Holdings Limited is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by 7Road Elite Holdings Limited. INTERESTS IN OTHER MEMBERS OF THE GROUP Approximate Capacity/ percentage of Name of Director/Chief Executive Name of other members of the Group Nature of interest registered capital(1) Mr. Meng Shuqi Shenzhen 7Road(2) Beneficial owner 21.50% Shenzhen Qianqi(2) Interest in a controlled 21.50% corporation Huoerguosi 7Road(2) Interest in a controlled 21.50% corporation Notes: All interests stated are long positions. Shenzhen 7Road, Shenzhen Qianqi and Huoerguosi 7Road, by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, all of them are accounted for as subsidiaries of the Company. Interim Report 2019 15 Other Information Save as disclosed herein, as at June 30, 2019, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company had any interest or short position in any Share, underlying share or debenture of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which was required to be (i) notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including the interests and short positions in which they were deemed or taken to have under such provisions of the SFO); (ii) pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, entered in the register referred to therein; or (iii) notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES So far as the Directors were aware, as at June 30, 2019, the following persons (other than the Directors and the chief executive of the Company) or corporations who had interests or short positions in the Shares or underlying Shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under section 336 of the SFO; or which were required to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Division 2 and 3 of part XV of the SFO, were as follows: Number of Shares or Approximate underlying percentage of Name Nature of interest Shares held(2) interest(1) Baohu Holdings Limited Interest of a concert party to an agreement 262,486,000 9.84% regarding interest in the Company(3) Beneficial owner 352,714,000 13.23% Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Interest of a concert party to an agreement 262,486,000 9.84% Center (Limited Partnership) regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(4) 352,714,000 13.23% Baopu Hong Kong Limited Interest of a concert party to an agreement 614,328,000 23.04% regarding interest in the Company(3) Beneficial owner 872,000 0.03% Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Interest of a concert party to an agreement 261,614,000 9.81% Co., Ltd. regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in controlled corporations(4)(5) 353,586,000 13.26% Ningbo Hao Chu Investment Management Interest of a concert party to an agreement 261,614,000 9.81% Co., Ltd. regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in controlled corporations(4)(5) 353,586,000 13.26% Mr. Zhou Hao Interest of a concert party to an agreement 261,614,000 9.81% regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in controlled corporations(4)(5) 353,586,000 13.26% Shangyulongcheng Holdings Limited Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% regarding interest in the Company(3) Beneficial owner 174,410,000 6.54% 16 7Road Holdings Limited Other Information Number of Shares or Approximate underlying percentage of Name Nature of interest Shares held(2) interest(1) Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(6) 174,410,000 6.54% Zhejiang Long Xin Equity Investment Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% Management Co., Ltd. regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(6) 174,410,000 6.54% Wolong Holding Group Co., Ltd. Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(6) 174,410,000 6.54% Mr. Chen Jiancheng Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(6) 174,410,000 6.54% Ms. Chen Yanni Interest of a concert party to an agreement 440,790,000 16.53% regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(6) 174,410,000 6.54% Red Shanghai Holdings Limited Interest of a concert party to an agreement 527,996,000 19.8% regarding interest in the Company(3) Beneficial owner 87,204,000 3.27% Ms. Wei Hong Interest of a concert party to an agreement 527,996,000 19.8% regarding interest in the Company(3) Interest in a controlled corporation(7) 87,204,000 3.27% Ben 7Road Holdings Limited Beneficial owner 429,922,000 16.12% Interest in a controlled corporation(8) 98,932,000 3.71% World 7Road Holdings Limited Beneficial owner 331,146,000 12.42% Interest in a controlled corporation(9) 80,000,000 3.00% Mr. Hu Min Interest in controlled corporation(9) 441,146,000 15.42% Songshuxing Holdings Limited Beneficial owner 189,936,000 7.12% Mr. Song Shuxing Interest in a controlled corporation(10) 189,936,000 7.12% Interim Report 2019 17 Other Information Notes: The calculation is based on the total number of 2,666,680,000 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019. All interests stated are long positions. The partners of Ningbo Bao Pu Xing Sheng Investment Management Center (Limited partnership), namely Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd, Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center, Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) and Ms. Wei Hong, and their respective offshore holding companies had entered into a voting agreement, pursuant to which, among others, for the ﬁrst year after the Listing Date, Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center, Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) and Ms. Wei Hong, would unconditionally and irrevocably entrust and authorize Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd, to be their proxy in exercising their shareholders' voting rights in the Company. 352,714,000 Shares are registered under the name of Baohu Holdings Limited, the entire issued share capital of Baohu Holdings Limited is directly owned by Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center. Accordingly, Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center is deemed to be interest in such number of Shares held by Baohu Holdings Limited. In addition, Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center is a limited liability partnership organized and existing under the laws of the PRC. The general partner of Shanghai Bao Hu Investment Management Center is Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd. is owned by Ningbo Hao Chu Investment Co., Ltd. as to 40%; and Ningbo Hao Chu Investment Co., Ltd. is owned by Mr. Zhou Hao as to 70%. Accordingly, each of Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd., Ningbo Hao Chu Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Mr. Zhou Hao is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by Baohu Holdings Limited. 872,000 Shares are registered under the name of Baopu Hong Kong Limited, the entire issued share capital of Baopu Hong Kong Limited is directly owned by Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd. Accordingly, Shanghai Bao Pu Investment Management Co., Ltd. is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by Baopu Hong Kong Limited. 174,410,000 Shares are registered under the name of Shangyulongcheng Holdings Limited, the entire issued share capital of Shangyulongcheng Holdings Limited is directly owned by Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment Fund (Limited Partnership). Accordingly, Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by Shangyulongcheng Holdings Limited. In addition, Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment is a limited liability partnership organized and existing under the laws of the PRC. The general partner of Shaoxing Shang Yu Long Cheng Capital Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) is Zhejiang Long Xin Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., which is directly owned by Wolong Holding Group Co., Ltd.. Wolong Holding Group Co., Ltd. is owned directly as to 48.93% by Mr. Chen Jiancheng, 38.73% by Ms. Chen Yanni, who is the daughter of Mr. Chen Jiancheng and 12.34% by certain shareholders. Accordingly, each of Zhejiang Long Xin Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., Wolong Holding Group Co., Ltd., Mr. Chen Jiancheng and Ms. Chen Yanni is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by Shangyulongcheng Holdings Limited. 87,204,000 Shares are registered under the name of Red Shanghai Holdings Limited, the entire issued share capital of Red Shanghai Holdings Limited is directly owned by Ms. Wei Hong. Accordingly, Ms. Wei Hong is deemed to be interested in such number of Shares held by Red Shanghai Holdings Limited. The entire issued share capital of 7Road Elite Holdings Limited is directly owned by Ben 7Road Holdings Limited. Accordingly, Ben 7Road Holdings Limited is deemed to be interested in 98,932,000 Shares held by 7Road Elite Holdings Limited. The entire issued share capital of 7Road Talent Holdings Limited is directly owned by World 7Road Holdings Limited. Accordingly, World 7Road Holdings Limited is deemed to be interested in 80,000,000 Shares held by 7Road Talent Holdings Limited. In addition, the entire issued share capital of World 7Road Holdings Limited is owned by Mr. Hu Min is deemed to be interested in such number of shares held by World 7Road Holdings Limited and 7Road Talent Holdings Limited. The entire issued share capital of Songshuxing Holdings Limited is directly owned by Mr. Song Shuxing. Accordingly, Mr. Song Shuxing is deemed to be interested in 189,936,000 Shares held by Songshuxing Holdings Limited. Save as disclosed above, the Directors are not aware of any other persons (other than a director or chief executive of the Company) who, as at June 30, 2019, had an interest or short position in the Shares and underlying Shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. 18 7Road Holdings Limited Other Information RSU SCHEME On March 6, 2018, the RSU Scheme was approved and adopted by the then Directors of our Company. The purpose of the RSU Scheme is to incentivize Directors, senior management and employees of our Group for their contribution to our Group, to attract, motivate and retain skilled and experienced personnel to strive for the future development and expansion of our Group by providing them with the opportunity to own equity interests in our Company. Persons eligible to receive RSUs under the RSU Scheme are existing employees, directors (whether executive or non-executive, but excluding independent non-executive directors) or officers of our Company or any member of our Group (the "RSU Eligible Persons"). Our Board selects the RSU Eligible Persons to receive RSUs under the RSU Scheme at its discretion. The RSU Scheme will be valid and effective for a period of ten (10) years, commencing from March 6, 2018 (unless it is terminated earlier in accordance with its terms). As of June 30, 2019, the remaining life of the RSU Scheme was approximately eight years and nine months. The maximum number of RSUs that may be granted under the RSU Scheme in aggregate (excluding RSUs that have lapsed or been cancelled in accordance with the rules of the RSU Scheme) shall be such number of Shares held or to be held by the trustee for the RSU Scheme for the purpose of the RSU Scheme from time to time. There is no maximum entitlement for each RSU Eligible Person under the rules of the RSU Scheme. Further details of the principal terms of the RSU Scheme are set out in the Prospectus. Our Company has appointed Mr. Meng Shuqi and Mr. Hu Min as the trustees (the "RSU Trustees") to assist in the administration of the RSU Scheme. Our Company may (i) allot and issue Shares to the RSU Trustees to be held by the RSU Trustees and which will be used to satisfy the Shares underlying the RSUs upon exercise and/or (ii) direct and procure the RSU Trustees to receive existing Shares from any Shareholder or purchase existing Shares (either on-market or off-market) to satisfy the Shares underlying the RSUs upon exercise. Our Company shall procure that sufficient funds are provided to the RSU Trustees by whatever means as our Board may in its absolute discretion determine to enable the RSU Trustees to satisfy its obligations in connection with the administration of the RSU Scheme. On March 31, 2018, RSUs representing 100,800,000 underlying Shares has been granted to 66 participants in the RSU Scheme pursuant to the RSU Scheme. On March 31, 2019, RSUs represented 21,637,500 underlying Shares were vested. Please refer to note 23 to the consolidated financial statements on page 52 of interim report for details. Interim Report 2019 19 Other Information Details of the outstanding RSUs granted under the RSU Scheme as at June 30, 2019 are set out below: Number of underlying Shares Approximate represented by percentage of Name of the the outstanding interest as at Grantees of RSU Position held with our Group Address RSUs Date of grant June 30, 2019(1) Director of our subsidiary and/or PRC Operating Entities Xu Jing director of Huoerguosi 7Road and Flat 610, Chang Sheng Garden, 4,550,000 March 31, 2018 0.17% head of business management District 43, Bao'an District, department Shenzhen, PRC Senior management members of our Company Wang Chendong chief human resource officer Flat 1403, Block A Jiajia Hao 8,400,000 March 31, 2018 0.31% Yuan 223-1, Hai De First Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, PRC Xu Jia chief operation officer Room 201, Unit 2, Block 1, 14,280,000 March 31, 2018 0.54% Chang Wa West Street, Haidian District, Beijing, PRC Guo Hua head of the testing department Flat 1907, Block 9A, Nuo De 700,000 March 31, 2018 0.03% Holiday Garden, No. 0369 Qianhai Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, PRC Shi Shuanghua head of the arts department Flat 24A, Block H1, Ao Cheng 875,000 March 31, 2018 0.03% Garden Phase II, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, PRC 20 7Road Holdings Limited Other Information Number of underlying Shares Approximate represented percentage of Rank/position held by the outstanding interest as at with our Group RSUs Date of grant June 30, 2019(1) 27 game development employees 10,972,500 March 31, 2018 0.41% 8 game operation employees 3,815,000 March 31, 2018 0.14% 3 general and administration employees 5,320,000 March 31, 2018 0.20% Note: The calculation is based on the total number of 2,666,680,000 Shares in issue as at June 30, 2019. The Guarantees of the RSUs granted under the RSU Scheme as referred to in the table above are not required to pay for the grant of any RSU under the RSU Scheme. The above RSU Scheme is not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules as the RSU Scheme does not involve the grant of options by the Company to subscribe for new Shares. Since the Listing Date, the Company did not have any share option schemes. Details of the movements in the outstanding RSUs are set out in note 23 to the consolidated financial statements on page 52 of this interim report. MOVEMENTS IN SHARE CAPITAL Details of the movements in share capital of the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2019 are set out in note 21 to the consolidated financial statements on page 50 of this interim report. REPURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES On July 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2019, an aggregate of 47,180,000 shares were repurchased by the Company, at the total consideration of HK$70,602,100.00 (excluding commission fee and etc.) and at the highest and lowest prices of HK$1.65 and HK$1.37 per share respectively. All the aforesaid repurchased shares have been cancelled on 5 August 2019. Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any Shares during the Reporting Period. Interim Report 2019 21 Other Information INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has declared not to pay any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (six months ended June 30, 2018: HKD3.1 cents per share). COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company's corporate governance practices are based on the principles and the code provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange. Since the Listing Date and up to June 30, 2019, the Company has complied with all applicable code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code except for the deviation from code provision A.2.1. Code provision A.2.1 stipulates that the roles of Chairman and CEO should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. The role of Chairman and CEO are both performed by Mr. Meng Shuqi. Since Mr. Meng Shuqi is the key person for the Group's establishment and development, the Board considers that vesting the roles of Chairman and CEO in the same person, i.e., Mr. Meng Shuqi, would not create any potential harm to the interest of the Group and the Company will consider an arrangement to separate such roles as and when appropriate. The Board will continue to review and monitor the corporate governance practices of the Company for the purpose of complying with the Corporate Governance Code and maintaining a high standard of corporate governance of the Company. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its own code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors. Having made specific enquiry of all Directors, they have all confirmed that they have complied with the Model Code and the code of conduct of the Company regarding securities transactions by Directors throughout the six months ended June 30, 2019. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Based on the information available to our Company and the knowledge of the Directors, our Company maintained sufficient public float during the period from the Listing Date to the date of this interim report. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS' INFORMATION The change in Directors' information as required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules is set out below: Mr. Meng Shuqi Ceased to be the CEO of the Company with effect from September 1, 2019. Mr. Li Zhengquan

Appointed as the executive director of Wuxi 7Road Technology Co., Ltd. with effect from July 18, 2019;

appointed as the executive director of Wuxi 7Road Culture and Media Co., Ltd. with effect from July 25, 2019; and

appointed as the executive director of Wuxi 7Road Intellectual Property Services Co., Ltd. with effect from July 31, 2019. 22 7Road Holdings Limited Other Information Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of other changes in the Directors' information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B(1) of the Listing Rules as at the date of this interim report. USE OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THE GLOBAL OFFERING The net proceeds from the Global Offering were approximately HKD874.0 million, after deducting the underwriting fees and commission, and related total expenses paid and payable by us in connection with the Listing. We have, and will continue to utilize the net proceeds from the Global Offering in accordance with the purposes set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus. COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS AND REGULATIONS The Group has engaged professional service firms for advices regarding compliance matters with various jurisdictions which the Group's subsidiaries operate and has kept a close watch on any new laws or regulatory changes. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 and up to the date of this interim report, the Group has complied with the relevant laws and regulations that have a significant impact on the Company in material respects. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has established the Audit Committee with written terms of reference in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code. As at the date of this interim report, the Audit Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Xue Jun, Mr. Liu Yunli and Ms. Wang Ying. Mr. Xue Jun is the chairman of the Audit Committee. REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company, in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". The Audit Committee has reviewed the interim financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019. PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT This interim report of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which contains all the information required by the Listing Rules was published on the websites of our Company (www.7road.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course. Interim Report 2019 23 Report on Review of Interim Financial Information Report on Review of Interim Financial Information To the Board of Directors of 7Road Holdings Limited (incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability) Introduction We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 25 to 57, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") as at June 30, 2019 and the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information of the Group is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, August 29, 2019 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Six months ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 6 103,484 233,672 Cost of revenue 9 (18,296) (26,718) Gross profit 85,188 206,954 Research and development expenses 9 (44,960) (56,538) Selling and marketing expenses 9 (85) (243) Administrative expenses 9 (41,058) (45,463) Net impairment losses on financial assets 9 (1,641) - Other income 7 4,388 9,779 Other (losses)/gains, net 8 (33,001) 7,097 Operating (loss)/profit (31,169) 121,586 Finance income 10 309 2,945 Finance costs 10 (1,450) (3,614) Finance costs, net 10 (1,141) (669) Share of results of associates 17 - 1,271 (Loss)/profit before income tax (32,310) 122,188 Income tax expense 11 6,720 (17,645) (Loss)/profit for the period (25,590) 104,543 (Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the Company (25,590) 104,543 (Losses)/earnings per share for profit attributable to owners of the Company (expressed in RMB per share): 12 Basic (losses)/earnings per share (0.010) 0.057 Diluted (losses)/earnings per share (0.010) 0.057 The above condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Six months ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (25,590) 104,543 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,031) 997 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 1,100 (199) Share of other comprehensive loss of associates 17 - (152) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 69 646 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (25,521) 105,189 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to owners of the Company (25,521) 105,189 The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet As at June 30, 2019 Unaudited Audited As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14 16,013 18,685 Land use rights 3 - 71,773 Right-of-use assets 3,15 80,825 - Intangible assets 16 28,623 29,583 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,821 5,172 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 20 124,139 138,860 Prepayment and other receivables 19 380,740 384,121 Restricted cash 1,930 2,182 Deferred income tax assets 10,380 10,204 646,471 660,580 Current assets Trade receivables 18 64,662 81,547 Prepayment and other receivables 19 151,443 131,785 Income tax recoverable 10,675 4,739 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 20 119,743 169,219 Mobile game joint promotion contract 27 93,793 - Restricted cash 294 1,703 Cash and cash equivalents 246,824 286,017 687,434 675,010 Total assets 1,333,905 1,335,590 Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet As at June 30, 2019 Unaudited Audited As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 24 38,365 41,435 Lease liabilities 3 6,214 - Contract liabilities 25 - 6,066 Deferred tax liabilities 8,080 8,746 52,659 56,247 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 26 112,015 42,318 Borrowings 24 6,138 6,138 Lease liabilities 3 4,086 - Contract liabilities 25 11,263 53,759 133,502 102,215 Total liabilities 186,161 158,462 Net assets 1,147,744 1,177,128 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 21 88 88 Share premium 3,854,742 3,854,742 Other reserves 22 (2,972,521) (2,969,226) Retained earnings 265,435 291,524 Total equity 1,147,744 1,177,128 The above condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information on pages 25 to 57 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2019 and was signed on its behalf. Meng Shuqi Li Zhengquan Director Director Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Six months ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Other Retained Total capital premium reserves earnings equity Note RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at December 31, 2018 88 3,854,742 (2,969,226) 291,524 1,177,128 Adjustment on adoption of IFRS 16 3 - - - (499) (499) Balance at January 1, 2019 88 3,854,742 (2,969,226) 291,025 1,176,629 Comprehensive loss Loss for the period - - - (25,590) (25,590) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - 1,100 - 1,100 Fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (1,031) - (1,031) Total comprehensive loss - - 69 (25,590) (25,521) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Share-based compensation - value of employee services 23 - - 24,367 - 24,367 - vested and settled 2 - - (27,731) - (27,731) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - (3,364) - (3,364) Balance at June 30, 2019 88 3,854,742 (2,972,521) 265,435 1,147,744 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Six months ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Retained Share capital Other reserves earnings Total equity Note RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance at December 31, 2017 42 39,774 516,028 555,844 Adjustment on adoption of IFRS 9, net of tax 3(a) - (8,359) 8,359 - Balance at January 1, 2018 42 31,415 524,387 555,844 Comprehensive income Profit for the period - - 104,543 104,543 Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - (199) - (199) Share of other comprehensive income of associates - (152) - (152) Fair value changes on financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income - 997 - 997 Total comprehensive income - 646 104,543 105,189 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners Issuance of ordinary shares for re-organization 18 3,058,055 - 3,058,073 Effect of the re-organization - (3,058,050) - (3,058,050) Dividends - - (68,000) (68,000) Share-based compensation - 18,852 - 18,852 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners 18 18,857 (68,000) (49,125) Balance at June 30, 2018 60 50,918 560,930 611,908 The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2019 Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 27,736 13,760 Interest received 131 125 Interest paid (45) (209) Income tax paid - (9,593) Net cash generated from operating activities 27,822 4,083 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 145,842 43,238 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,006 76 Dividend income - 423 Payments for purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (119,669) (6,617) Payment for a mobile game joint promotion contract (87,656) - Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment (541) (145) Payment for purchase of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - (3,799) Payments for purchases of intangible assets - (82) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (61,018) 33,094 Cash flows used in financing activities Repayments of bank borrowings (3,070) (6,204) Payment for leasing (2,254) - Interest paid (1,264) (3,389) Dividends paid to then holding company - (10,000) Dividends paid to the owners - (68,000) Net cash used in financing activities (6,588) (87,593) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,784) (50,416) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 286,017 130,186 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 591 3,546 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 246,824 83,316 The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 1 General information, history and reorganization of the Group 1.1 General information 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in Cayman Islands on September 6, 2017 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Sertus Chambers, Governors Square, Suite #5-204, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 2547, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands. The Company is an investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are principally engaged in the development and distribution of web games and mobile games in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and other countries and regions. The Company's shares have been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since July 18, 2018. This Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information is presented in thousands of Renminbi Yuan ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated, and is approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2019. This condensed interim consolidated financial information has not been audited. 1.2 History and reorganization of the Group Prior to the incorporation of the Company and completion of the Group reorganization on March 1, 2018 for the listing of the Company's shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Reorganization"), the Group's Business was carried out through Shenzhen 7Road Technology Co., Ltd. (深圳第七大道科技有限公司, "Shenzhen 7Road"), a limited liability company and its subsidiaries. Details of the Group's Reorganization have been disclosed in the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Upon completion of the Reorganization on March 1, 2018, the Company become the holding company of all the companies now comprising the Group. 2 Basis of preparation This Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, as set out in the 2018 annual report of the Company. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 3 Significant accounting policies The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period, except for the estimation of income tax using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings and the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below. New and amended standards adopted by the group The Group has applied the following standards and amendments for the first time for their annual reporting period commencing January 1, 2019: IFRS 16 - Leases IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Amendments to IFRS 9 - Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Amendments to IAS 28 - Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to IAS 19 - Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Annual improvements 2015-2017 Cycle Except for IFRS 16, the adoption of the other standards did not have any significant effect on the Group's consolidated financial statements. IFRS 16 The Group has changed its accounting policies following the adoption of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019. The Group leases office premises with fixed periods of no longer than 5 years. A leases is recognised as a right-of- use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost calculated using the effective interest method, is charged to profit or loss over the lease period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option, and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 3 Significant accounting policies (continued) New and amended standards adopted by the group (continued) IFRS 16 (continued) Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received

any initial direct costs, and

restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise office rent. The Group has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially recognised as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at the date of initial application and the Group would not restate comparative information, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2019. On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of IAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of January 1, 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 was 4.75%. The main effects resulting from this measurement are as follows: RMB'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at December 31, 2018 15,714 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the date of initial application 12,292 Less: low-value leases recognised on a straight-line basis as expense (9) Lease liability recognised as at January 1, 2019 12,283 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 4,013 Non-current lease liabilities 8,270 12,283 The associated right-of-use assets for property leases were measured on a retrospective basis as if the new standards had always been applied. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the office premises of RMB9,694,000 and RMB11,784,000 as at June 30, 2019 and January 1, 2019, respectively. In addition, land use rights, which have been accounted for as operating lease and separately presented on the consolidated balance sheet previously was reclassified to right-of-use assets. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 3 Significant accounting policies (continued) New and amended standards adopted by the group (continued) IFRS 16 (continued) The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated balance sheet on January 1, 2019: January 1, 2019 RMB'000 Increase in right-of-use assets 83,557 Decrease in land use rights (71,773) Increase in lease liabilities - current 4,013 Increase in lease liabilities - non-current 8,270 Decrease in retained earnings (499) The Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at January 1, 2019 as short-term leases

short-term leases the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application, and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. 4 Estimates The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 5 Financial risk management 5.1 Financial risk factors The Group's activities expose itself to a variety of financial risks: market risks (including foreign currency risk, price risk, cash flow and fair value interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. There have been no changes in the risk management policies since year ended December 31, 2018. 5.2 Liquidity risk The Group aims to maintain sufficient cash and cash equivalents. Due to the dynamic nature of the underlying businesses, the Group's finance department maintains flexibility in funding by maintaining adequate cash and cash equivalents. The table below analysis the Group's financial liabilities into relevant maturity groupings based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows. Less than Between 1 Between 2 1 year and 2 years and 5 years Over 5 years RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Borrowings 8,354 8,048 22,137 14,627 Lease liabilities 4,487 4,500 1,941 - Trade and other payables (excluding advance, staff payroll and welfare payables, government grants and other taxes payables) 98,015 - 281 - 110,856 12,548 24,359 14,627 At December 31, 2018 (Audited) Borrowings 8,490 8,215 22,638 18,110 Trade and other payables (excluding advance, staff payroll and welfare payables, government grants and other taxes payables) 24,964 6 367 - 33,454 8,221 23,005 18,110 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 5 Financial risk management (continued) 5.3 Fair value estimation The table below analyses the Group's financial instruments carried at fair value as at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Such inputs are categorized into three levels within a fair value hierarchy as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, none of the Group's financial liabilities are measured at fair value. The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value using level 1,2 and 3 inputs: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - 3,821 3,821 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 20) 112,585 7,158 124,139 243,882 Mobile game joint promotion contract (Note 27) - - 93,793 93,793 112,585 7,158 221,753 341,496 As at December 31, 2018 (Audited) Available-for-sale financial assets - - 5,172 5,172 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 20) 124,383 44,836 138,860 308,079 124,383 44,836 144,032 313,251 The fair value of financial instruments traded in active markets is based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date. A market is regarded as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service, or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The quoted market price used for financial assets held by the Group is the current bid price. These instruments are included in level 1. The financial assets in level 1 include investment in listed companies in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 5 Financial risk management (continued) 5.3 Fair value estimation (continued) The fair value of financial instruments that is not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) is determined by using valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximize the use of observable market data where it is available and rely as little as possible on entity specific estimates. If all significant inputs required to fair value an instrument are observable, the instrument is included in level 2. The components of the level 2 instruments include investments in bank wealth management products. If one or more of the significant inputs is not based on observable market data, the instrument is included in level 3. Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include: Quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments.

Other techniques, such as discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine fair value for financial instruments. The changes in level 3 instruments of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 have been disclosed in Notes 20. The components of the level 3 instruments include investments in unlisted equity securities, NEEQ equity security and mobile game joint promotion contract. As these instruments are not traded in an active market, their fair values have been determined using various applicable methodologies. Amount at June 30, Sensitivity 2019 Valuation Significant Percentage or of fair value ('000) technique unobservable inputs ratio range to the input Unlisted equity securities 9,989 Market approach • Earnings 25.56 Note i multiples of comparable companies • Discount for lack 30% of marketability Unlisted equity securities 3,821 Market approach • Earnings 11.69 Note ii multiples of comparable companies • Discount for lack 30% of marketability Unlisted equity securities 85,959 Income approach • Discount rate 17% Note iii Mobile game joint 93,793 Income approach • Rate of return 12% Note iv promotion contract NEEQ equity securities 25,137 Market approach • Recent market 63.00 Note v price Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 5 Financial risk management (continued) 5.3 Fair value estimation (continued) Notes The following table summarizes the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used level 3 fair value measurements. Fair value change for the period ended June 30, 2019 Key unobservable inputs Range of inputs Change ('000) Earnings multiples of comparable companies 25.56 +10% 900 25.56 -10% (900) Discount for lack of marketability 30% +10% (386) 30% -10% 386 The following table summarizes the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used level 3 fair value measurements. Fair value change for the period ended June 30, 2019 Key unobservable inputs Range of inputs Change ('000) Earnings multiples of comparable companies 11.69 +10% 356 11.69 -10% (356) Discount for lack of marketability 30% +10% (153) 30% -10% 153 The following table summarizes the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used level 3 fair value measurements. Fair value change for the period ended June 30, 2019 Key unobservable inputs Range of inputs Change ('000) Discount rate 17% +10% (112,645) 17% -10% 144,540 The following table summarizes the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used level 3 fair value measurements. Fair value change for the period ended June 30, 2019 Key unobservable inputs Range of inputs Change ('000) Rate of return 12% +25% 2,509 The range of inputs will not change downwards since there is a guaranteed rate of return of 12%. The following table summarizes the quantitative information about the significant unobservable inputs used level 3 fair value measurements. Fair value change for the period ended June 30, 2019 Key unobservable inputs Range of inputs Change ('000) Recent market price 63.00 +10% 2,514 63.00 -10% (2,514) The finance department of the Group performs the valuations, with the input from external valuer, of non-property assets required for financial reporting purposes, including level 3 fair values. Discussions of valuation processes and results are held between the chief financial officer, the financial department and external valuer at least once every six months, in line with the Group's half-yearly reporting periods. The Group also has a number of financial instruments which are not measured at fair value in the balance sheet, mainly comprise of bank loans. The carrying amount of the bank loans is approximates to its fair value. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 6 Segment information and revenue The Group's business activities, for which discrete financial information is available, are regularly reviewed and evaluated by the chief operating decision maker. As a result of this evaluation, the directors of the Company consider that the Group's operations are operated and managed as a single segment and no segment information is presented, accordingly. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Online Game Revenue 102,346 137,939 - Self-development games published by the Group 3,448 2,715 published by other publishers 86,561 123,095 - Licensed games published by the Group 3,367 - published by other publishers 8,970 12,129 Sales of online game technology solutions and publishing consulting services - 48,201 Intellectual property licensing 1,138 47,532 103,484 233,672 Revenues of approximately RMB72,998,000 were derived from the five largest single external customers for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (2018: RMB104,450,000). During the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue of approximately RMB42,130,000 and RMB14,820,000 were derived from single external customer accounted for more than 10% of the total revenue (2018: RMB28,302,000 and RMB22,523,000). Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 7 Other income Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Government grants 2,831 6,401 VAT refunds 1,557 3,378 4,388 9,779 There are no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies related to the above government grants or VAT refunds. 8 Other (losses)/gains, net Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Losses)/gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 20) (38,024) 1,520 Gain on a mobile game joint promotion contract 6,137 - (Losses)/gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment (470) 52 Gains on disposal of an investment - 111 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net (791) 4,903 Others 147 511 (33,001) 7,097 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 9 Expenses by nature Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Payroll and employee benefit expense 36,870 44,415 Share-based compensation (Note 23) 24,367 18,852 Professional and consulting fees 13,754 - Outsourced technical services 10,710 11,528 Promotion and advertising expenses 5,828 11,338 Utilities and office expenses 2,789 6,154 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,090 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (Note 14) 1,737 1,448 Impairment/(reversal of impairment) on financial assets 1,641 (601) Travelling and entertainment expenses 1,066 2,116 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 16) 960 895 Listing expenses - 19,500 Amortization of land use rights (Note 15) 642 642 Tax and levies 397 1,200 Revenue sharing cost 159 6,495 Others 3,030 4,980 106,040 128,962 10 Finance costs, net Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Finance income Interest income on restricted bank deposits - 2,937 Others 309 8 309 2,945 Finance costs Interest expenses on bank borrowing (1,264) (3,227) Others (186) (387) (1,450) (3,614) Finance costs, net (1,141) (669) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 11 Income tax expense The income tax expense of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is analyzed as follows: Six months ended June 30, 20192018 RMB'000RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current income tax (6,270) 18,193 Deferred income tax (450) (548) (6,720) 17,645 Corporate Income Tax Taxation has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the period at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries/regions in which the Group operates. Income tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimation of the annual income tax rate applicable to the respective group entities expected for the full financial year. The estimated income tax rates applicable to the group entities (excluding the entities that are currently tax exempted) for the year ending December 31, 2019 varies from 15% to 25% (2018: 15% to 25%). PRC Withholding Tax ("WHT") According to the applicable PRC tax regulations, dividends distributed by a company established in the PRC to a foreign investor with respect to profits derived after January 1, 2008 are generally subject to a 10% WHT. If a foreign investor incorporated in Hong Kong meets the conditions and requirements under the double taxation treaty arrangement entered into between the PRC and Hong Kong, the relevant withholding tax rate will be reduced from 10% to 5%. 12 (Losses)/earnings per share Basic (losses)/earnings per share is calculated by dividing the (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares during the period. Six months ended June 30, 20192018 RMB'000RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (25,590) 104,543 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (in thousands) 2,487,748 1,821,068 (Losses)/earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (0.010) 0.057 Note: The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic (losses)/earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 has been retrospectively adjusted for the effects of each of the ordinary shares of the Company subdivided into 20 ordinary shares which took place on July 18, 2018. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares and diluted (losses)/earnings per share was equal to basic (losses)/earnings per share. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 13 Dividends On August 28, 2018, the directors declared an interim dividend of HKD3.1 cents per share, totalling HKD82,667,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB71,693,000). As at June 30, 2019, RMB1,000 (Note 26) was remained unpaid. 14 Property, plant and equipment Furniture & Servers leasehold and other improve- Construction Buildings equipment ments Vehicles in progress Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 12,237 2,038 1,804 1,077 1,529 18,685 Additions - 32 - - 509 541 Disposal - (859) (81) (536) - (1,476) Depreciation charge (Note 9) (209) (174) (1,092) (262) - (1,737) At end of the period 12,028 1,037 631 279 2,038 16,013 Six months ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 12,654 2,698 1,340 1,674 1,529 19,895 Additions - 145 - - - 145 Disposal - (24) - - - (24) Depreciation charge (Note 9) (209) (547) (394) (298) - (1,448) At end of the period 12,445 2,272 946 1,376 1,529 18,568 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 15 Right-of-use assets Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Properties (Note 3) 9,694 - Land use rights (a) 71,131 - 80,825 - (a) Land use rights Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 71,773 - Amortization charge (Note 9) (642) - At end of the period 71,131 - Notes: The Group's land use rights are held under leases for the period of over 50 years located in the PRC.

As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Group's land use rights of RMB71,131,000 and RMB71,773,000 together with the related buildings of RMB12,028,000 and RMB12,237,000 (Note 14) were pledged as security for the Group's bank borrowings of RMB44,503,000 and RMB47,573,000, respectively (Note 24). Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 16 Intangible assets Computer software Goodwill licenses Domain name Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 26,031 1,398 2,154 29,583 Additions - - - - Amortization charge (Note 9) - (797) (163) (960) At end of the period 26,031 601 1,991 28,623 Six months ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 26,031 2,396 2,480 30,907 Additions - 83 - 83 Amortization charge (Note 9) - (732) (163) (895) At end of the period 26,031 1,747 2,317 30,095 Impairment tests for goodwill The goodwill of Group amounted to RMB26,031,000 was attributable to the acquisition of Shenzhen Qianqi, an online game developer, and the operation of Shenzhen Qianqi have been integrated into the Group after the acquisition, as a result the goodwill is regarded as attributable to the sole reportable segment of the Group, i.e. the Group as a whole. The Group determines whether goodwill is impaired at least on an annual basis. The latest impairment test was performed for December 31, 2018. This requires an estimation of the value in use of the cash-generating units to which the goodwill is allocated, i.e. the Group as a whole. Estimating the value in use requires the Group to make an estimate of the expected future cash flows from the cash-generating units and also to choose a suitable discount rate in order to calculate the present value of those cash flows. The value-in-use calculations use cash flow projections based on financial budgets approved by management for the purposes of impairment reviews. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 17 Investments in associates Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) At beginning of the period - 175,268 Shares of results - 1,271 Share of other comprehensive income - (152) Disposal of an associate - (888) Currency translation differences - 2,244 At end of the period - 177,743 Notes: On December 27, 2018, primarily due to the resignation of Mr. Meng Shuqi as the Group's representative, as a non-executive director of Digital Hollywood, the Group lost the significant influence on Digital Hollywood. Accordingly, the investment in it has been accounted for as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss since then. 18 Trade receivables As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade receivables 68,829 85,012 Less: allowance for impairment of trade receivables (4,167) (3,465) Trade receivables - net 64,662 81,547 The Group allows a credit period of 60-120 days to its customers. An ageing analysis of trade receivables based on invoice date is as follows: As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Up to 3 months 31,353 26,122 3 to 6 months 9,962 11,707 6 months to 1 year 11,990 37,243 1 to 2 years 13,719 8,423 Over 2 years 1,805 1,517 68,829 85,012 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 19 Prepayment and other receivables As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Included in non-current assets Rented deposits 1,484 1,740 Prepayment for technology services 1,910 4,244 Advance to third party 6,232 6,480 Advance to related party 2,698 2,687 Prepayment for investment (Note a) 369,146 369,146 Less: provision for impairment (730) (176) 380,740 384,121 Included in current assets Housing loans to employee 801 2,037 Advance granted to third parties 800 12,673 Recoverable value-added tax 8,294 6,737 Interest receivable 187 9 Prepayment to game developers 4,808 4,808 Prepayment for technology services (Note b) 25,133 24,276 Receivable from refund for undelivered technology services 3,000 3,000 Prepayment for copyright loyalty 1,363 2,044 Prepayment for advertisement and marketing (Note c) 129,293 92,392 Prepayment for advisory services - 6,478 Receivable from disposal of investments - 20,299 Income tax recoverable - 2,529 Others 2,517 2,488 Less: provision for impairment (24,753) (47,985) 151,443 131,785 Notes On December 12, 2018, the Group entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Ningbo Jingxuan Investment Center ("Ningbo Jingxuan"), a limited partnership established in the PRC, for acquisition of the entire equity in an online game company, Shanghai Xinla Networks Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Xinla"). According to the LOI, a refundable down payments comprising RMB80,000,000 and HKD330,000,000 were paid to the designated recipient of the Ningbo Jingxuan and secured by 49% equity interest in Shanghai Xinla. The Group entered into technology service agreements with various agencies in 2018 and 2019, they are independence third parties. One of the technology service agreements was with Shenzhen Chuangyu Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Chuangyu"). Shenzhen Chuangyu is responsible to develop a mobile game according to the Group's instruction. However, due to the significant delay in the publishing schedule and certain technical issues, the Group expects that the recoverability of this prepayment through the game publishing is uncertain. Accordingly, a full impairment against the balance of this prepayment was provided in 2018. The Group entered into advertising and marketing agreements with a series of agencies in 2018 and 2019. One of the agreements was with an independent third party ("The Party") signed on January 12, 2019. The Group has paid USD25,000,000 and the agreement was terminated on June 26, 2019. According to the termination agreement, The Party should repay USD26,000,000 to the group. The instalment return was USD11,000,000 before June 30, 2019 and USD15,000,000 before 31 October, 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Group has received USD11,000,000. As of the issue date of the report, no further return was received. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 20 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Investments in wealth management products (Note) 7,158 44,836 Listed shares 112,585 124,383 119,743 169,219 Non-current Unlisted investments 124,139 138,860 124,139 138,860 243,882 308,079 Movements in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) At beginning of the period 308,079 123,000 Addition 119,669 - Reclassification from available-for-sale financial assets - 11,829 Disposal (145,842) (43,238) Realised and unrealised (losses)/gains (Note 8) (38,024) 1,520 At end of period 243,882 93,111 Unrealized (losses)/gains recognized in statement of profit or loss included in the above balance (22,361) 1,282 Note The Group purchased certain wealth management products issued by certain major commercial banks in the PRC and has classified its investments in such wealth management products as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Fair values of these investments were estimated based on expected return of each wealth management products held by the Group. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 21 Share capital Unaudited Six months ended June 30, Number of shares Share capital 2019 2018 2019 2018 (thousands) (thousands) RMB'000 RMB'000 As at January 1, (Note) 2,666,680 63,729 88 42 Issuance of ordinary shares for Reorganization (Note) - 36,271 - 18 As at June 30, 2,666,680 100,000 88 60 Note On September 6, 2017, the Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and authorized share capital of USD50,000, divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of USD0.0001 each. 1 ordinary share was allotted and issued for cash at par to the initial subscriber of the Company and was subsequently transferred to Ben Holdings. On the same day, the Company further allotted and issued 9,999 ordinary shares for cash at par to Ben Holdings and credited as fully paid. These shares rank pari passu in all respects with the share in issue. On November 17, 2017, February 28, 2018, March 12, 2018 and May 4, 2018, the Company allotted and issued an aggregate of 99,990,000 ordinary shares for cash at par to the offshore investment holding companies pursuant to the Offshore Shareholding Agreement for the purpose of Reorganization. The ordinary shares for Reorganization were credited as fully paid at the amount of the fair value of the Group's Business upon the completion of Reorganization. On March 6, 2018, a RSU Scheme was approved and adopted by the Company. An aggregate of 8,946,600 ordinary shares allotted and issued to ESOP 1 Holdings and ESOP 2 Holdings are ordinary shares originally planned to be allotted to Mr. Liu Jing, for the purpose of Reorganization, in accordance with his shareholding percentage in Shenzhen 7Road. Mr. Liu Jing agreed to contribute these shares to ESOP 1 Holdings and ESOP 2 Holdings for the purpose of establishment of the RSU Scheme. On June 23, 2018, the shareholders resolved, among other things subject to the Global Offering becoming unconditional, that all the issued and unissued ordinary share of USD0.0001 par value each of our Company will be subdivided into 20 Shares of USD0.000005 par value each such that the authorized share capital of our Company shall be USD50,000 divided into 10,000,000,000 Shares of par value USD0.000005 each and the issued share capital shall be USD10,000 divided into 2,000,000,000 Shares of USD0.000005 par value each. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 22 Other reserves Financial asset Shares held at fair value for Restricted Currency through other Share Units Statutory Shareholder Share-based translation comprehensive Scheme surplus reserve contribution Capital reserve compensations differences income Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At January 1, 2019 (273,592) 5,000 273,592 (3,032,350) 35,632 21,613 879 (2,969,226) Share-based compensations (Note 23) - value of employee services - - - - 24,367 - - 24,367 - vested and settled - - - - (27,731) - - (27,731) Fair value changes on financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - - (1,031) (1,031) Currency translation differences - - - - - 1,100 - 1,100 At June 30, 2019 (273,592) 5,000 273,592 (3,032,350) 32,268 22,713 (152) (2,972,521) Financial asset Shares held at fair value Available-for- for Restricted Currency through other sale financial Share Units Statutory Share-based translation Investment in comprehensive assets fair Scheme surplus reserve Share Premium Merger reserve compensations differences associates income value reserve Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At January 1, 2018 - 5,000 - 25,700 - 844 (129) - 8,359 39,774 Adjustment of adoption of IFRS 9, net of tax - - - - - - - - (8,359) (8,359) Share-based compensations reserve (Note 9) - - - - 18,852 - - - - 18,852 Share of other comprehensive income of associates (Note 17) - - - - - - (152) - - (152) Issuance of shares - - 3,058,055 - - - - - - 3,058,055 Effect of the re- organization - - - (3,058,050) - - - - - (3,058,050) Shares held for Restricted Share Units Scheme (273,597) - 273,597 - - - - - - - Fair value changes on financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - 997 - 997 Currency translation differences - - - - - (199) - - - (199) At June 30, 2018 (273,597) 5,000 3,331,652 (3,032,350) 18,852 645 (281) 997 - 50,918 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 Equity-settledshare-based compensation On March 6, 2018, to incentivize Directors, senior management and employees, a Restricted Share Units Scheme ("RSU Scheme") was approved and adopted by the Company. 7Road Elite Holdings Limited ("ESOP 1") and 7Road Talent Holdings Limited ("ESOP 2") were incorporated to hold 8,946,600 ordinary shares of the Company (in equivalent to 178,932,000 ordinary shares upon the completion of the Share Subdivision and Global Offering), which was contributed by a former shareholder. ESOP 1 and ESOP 2 were consolidated by the Company as to the Company is able to execute power over the control and management over ESOP 1 and ESOP 2. These shares is considered treasury shares held for the RSU Scheme indirectly by the Company. On March 31, 2018, in exchange for employee services to the Group, RSUs in equivalent to 100,800,000 ordinary shares were granted to certain eligible persons selected by the Board of Directors. Under the terms of the grant letter, the RSUs shall be vested as to 30%, 30% and 40% on March 31, 2019, March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. As the Group received the benefits associated with the services of the eligible persons, the fair value of the employee services received in exchange for the grant of the equity instruments is recognized as an expense. The total amount to be expensed is determined by the fair value of the restricted shares granted less the subscription cost, if any, taking into consideration of forfeiture rate, and amortized over the different vesting periods of each grant with a credit recognized in equity as the equity-settled share based compensation reserve. Details of each grant under the RSU Scheme and the equivalent number of shares in the Company indirectly held by the eligible employees through ESOP 1 and ESOP 2 are as follows: Number of underlying Shares represented by the RSUs At January 1, 2018 - Granted during the year 100,800,000 Forfeited (11,975,000) At December 31, 2018 88,825,000 Forfeited (18,275,000) Vested and settled (Note) (21,637,500) At June 30, 2019 48,912,500 Note On March 31, 2019, RSUs representing 21,637,500 underlying Shares were vested, representing the first 30% of the underlying Shares represented by the RSUs. On the same day, the Company agreed an amendment to the grant letter with all participants in the RSU scheme ("Amendment"). According to the Amendment, the Group and the participants in the RSU scheme mutually agreed a cash settlement of the vested RSUs at HKD1.50 per underlying Shares, totalling RMB27,731,000, and (ii) certain performance conditions for the vesting of the remaining 2nd 30% and 3rd 40% was added ("Additional Vesting Condition"). The exceed of the consideration over the fair value of RSUs purchased of RMB924,000, representing additional benefit provided to the employee and was recognised as an expense during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Additional Vesting Condition would not indicate any additional benefit providing to the employee, as a result the accounting treatment of the RSUs will be accounted for as if no inclusion of such Additional Vesting Condition. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 23 Equity-settledshare-based compensation (continued) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, expenses arising from the share-based compensation have been charged to the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss as follows: As at June 30, 2019 RMB'000 (Unaudited) Cost of revenue 1,510 General and administrative expenses 16,702 Research and development expenses 6,155 24,367 24 Borrowings As at June 30, As at December 31, 20192018 RMB'000RMB'000 (Unaudited)(Audited) Secured bank borrowings - RMB loan (Note) 44,503 47,573 Note In September, 2016, the Group received a loan from a bank of RMB61,600,000 at an interest rate of SHIBOR basic loan rate plus 1.09% per annum. The borrowing was secured by certain property, plant and equipment and land use rights of the Group. At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Group's borrowings were repayable as follows: As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Within 1 year 6,138 6,138 1~2 years 6,138 6,138 2~5 years 18,415 18,414 Over 5 years 13,812 16,883 44,503 47,573 At June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the carry amounts of the Group's borrowings approximately fair values. The fair values of non-current borrowings are based on discounted cash flows using a current borrowing rate. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 25 Contract liabilities As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Current Advance from customers 1,862 33,790 Game copyrights 2,630 10,179 Game revenue derived from game users 6,771 9,790 11,263 53,759 Non-Current Game copyrights - 6,066 - 6,066 11,263 59,825 Contract liabilities primarily represented the unamortized revenue derived from sale of virtual items in the Group's Game Product service, which the Group continued to have obligations as at the reporting date. 26 Trade and other payables As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) Trade payables 5,322 7,289 Payroll liabilities 7,969 10,011 Other tax payables 3,820 4,796 Dividend payables (Note 13) 1 1,411 Government grants 1,930 2,174 Accrued expenses 6,515 4,397 Listing expense 8,505 10,214 Intention payment for cooperation (Note) 77,000 - Others 953 2,026 112,015 42,318 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 26 Trade and other payables (continued) The aging analysis of trade payables based on invoice date is as follows: As at June 30, As at December 31, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) 0-30 days 1,751 2,417 31-60 days 794 1,302 61-90 days 511 599 91-180 days 1,727 600 Over 181 days 539 2,371 5,322 7,289 Note In June 2019, the Group received the prepayment of RMB77,000,000 from a game operator and publisher according to the Exclusive Agent Contract ("Contract"). In July 2019, the amount was repaid as the Contract terminated. 27 Mobile game joint promotion contract Six months ended June 30, 2019 RMB'000 (Unaudited) At January 1, 2019 - Inception 87,656 Gain 6,137 At June 30, 2019 93,793 On January 31, 2019, the Group entered into a mobile game co-joint promotion contract with an independent third party mobile game publisher ("the Publisher"), enabling the Group to participate in the promotion and publishing activities of a mobile game. Pursuant to the contract, the Group agreed to co-operate in the advertising and promotion of the mobile game in certain overseas markets to the extent of HK$100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately RMB87,656,000) ("Cooperation Amount") for the period from March to November 2019 ("Cooperation Period"). During the Cooperation Period, the Group will advise on the promotion and publishing activities. In return, the Group is entitled to a portion of the net revenue generated from the mobile game based on a predetermined sharing ratio, of which the Publisher agreed a return of 12% with a cap at 25% on the Cooperation Amount. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, a gain on such contract of RMB6,137,000 was recognized. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 28 Commitments Capital commitments As at June 30, 2019, no significant capital expenditure in respect of purchase of property, plant and equipment contracted but not provided (2018: RMB55,000). 29 Related party transactions Save as disclosed in other notes, the following significant transactions were carried out between the Group and its related parties during the period. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the related party transactions were carried out in the normal course of business and at terms negotiated between the Group and the respective related parties. Names and relationships with related parties The following companies are related parties of the Group that had balances and/or transactions with the Group during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Company Relationship Ben 7Road Holdings Limited Shareholder Key management compensation Key management includes Chairman, Executive directors and Chief Executive Officers. The compensation paid or payable to key management for employee services is shown as below: Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Wages, salaries and bonuses 1,632 1,944 Other social security costs and housing benefits and other employee benefits 114 204 Pension costs - defined contribution plans 154 52 Share-based compensation - value of employee services 10,737 11,108 Total 12,637 13,308 Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information 29 Related party transactions (continued) Loans to related party Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Movements during the years: At January 1, 2,687 - Loans advanced - 2,687 Foreign currency exchange loss 11 - At June 30, 2,698 2,687 Maximum outstanding during the year 2,698 2,687 30 Contingent liabilities As at June 30, 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liability. (December 31, 2018: nil) 31 Events occurring after the balance sheet date On July 2, 2019, it was announced that the Group intended to exercise its power to repurchase up to 80,000,400 shares of the Group, representing up to approximately 3.00% of the existing total number of issued shares from the open market. This shall remain effective until the earlier of the conclusion of next annual general meeting or the date on which the aggregate number shares repurchased by the Group reached 80,000,400. As of the date of this interim condensed consolidated financial information, the Group has repurchased an aggregate of 47,180,000 Shares, which were cancelled on August 5, 2019. On July 18, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Technology Company Ltd. in Jiangsu province with the registered capital of RMB34.85 million. On July 25, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Culture Media Company Ltd. in Jiangsu province with the registered capital of RMB1 million. On July 31, 2019, the Group established a new subsidiary, namely Wuxi 7Road Intellectual Property Services Co., Ltd in Jiangsu province with the registered capital of RMB1 million. On August 23, 2019, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Maple Vale Limited and Ms. Huang Le (together, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company conditionally agreed to acquire, and the Vendors conditionally agreed to sell, the online business owned by Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited, at the consideration of RMB1 billion. Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited is a company incorporated under the laws of the BVI with limited liability and wholly-owned by Maple Vale Limited. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, and other conditions. Definitions "ARPPU" the total revenue generated by the paying users for a particular game, a particular type of games or all of our games, as applicable, during a certain period divided by the number of paying users of the game, the type of games or all of our games, as applicable, during such period "Audit Committee" the audit committee of the Board "average MPUs" the average number of paying users in the relevant calendar month; average MPUs for a particular period is the average of the MPUs in each month during that period "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "CEO" the chief executive officer of the Company "Chairman" the chairman of the Board "China" or "PRC" the People's Republic of China, unless otherwise stated, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan of China herein "client game(s)" game(s) that can be played by first downloading the client base from game providers' websites and then connecting to the servers through Internet browsers "Company" or "our Company" 7Road Holdings Limited (第七大道控股有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 6, 2017 and listed on the Stock Exchange on July 18, 2018 (Stock Code: 797) "Contractual Arrangements" certain contractual arrangements entered into on April 13, 2018 by the Group "Corporate Governance Code" the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Digital Hollywood" Digital Hollywood Interactive Limited, a company listed on Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2022) "Global Offering" the public offering of 66,668,000 Shares for subscription by the public in Hong Kong and the international offering (as defined respectively in the Prospectus) of 600,012,000 Shares for subscription by the institutional, professional, corporate and other investors "Group", "we" or "us" the Company and all of its subsidiaries and companies whose financial results have been consolidated and accounted as the subsidiaries of our Company by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, or, where the context so requires, in respect of the period before our Company became the holding company of our current subsidiaries, the business operated by such subsidiaries or their predecessors (as the case may be) "HKD" and "HK cents" Hong Kong dollars and cents, respectively, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Huoerguosi 7Road" Huoerguosi 7th Road Network Technology Co., Ltd. (霍爾果斯第七大道網絡科技有限公司), a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on November 27, 2015 and by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, accounted for as our subsidiary "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC 58 7Road Holdings Limited Definitions "IAS" the International Accounting Standards "IFRS" the International Financial Reporting Standards "Listing" listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Listing Date" the date on which the Shares initially commenced their dealings on the Stock Exchange, i.e. July 18, 2018 "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (as amended from time to time) "MAUs" monthly active users, refers to the number of people logged in to specific game(s) in the relevant calendar month; average MAUs for a particular period is the average of the MAUs in each month during that period "mobile game(s)" game(s) that is/are played on mobile devices "Model Code" the Model Code of Securities Transactions by Directors of the Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules "MPUs" monthly paying users, refers to the number of paying users in the relevant calendar month "online game(s)" video game(s) that is/are played over some form of computer or mobile network, including primarily client games, web games and mobile games "paying users" in any given period, (1) paying users of a particular game refers to all registered users who charged their accounts for the game with virtual items purchased from us at least once in such period regardless of whether such virtual items were consumed by the registered users in such period; and (2) paying users of a particular type or all of our game refers to the simple sum of the paying users of each game of such type or all of our games, as applicable, in such period and a paying users that purchased virtual items for two or more games in such period is counted as two or more paying users in such period "Prospectus" the prospectus issued by the Company dated June 29, 2018 "R&D" research and development "Reporting Period" the six months ended June 30, 2019 "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "RSU Scheme" the restricted share unit scheme adopted by our Company on March 6, 2018 "RSU(s)" restricted share units granted pursuant to the RSU Scheme "Sales and Purchase Agreement" the sales and purchase agreement dated August 23, 2019 entered into by the Company, the Vendors and the Target Company in relation to the Transaction "senior management" the senior management of the Company Interim Report 2019 59 Definitions "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of US$0.000005 each in the issued share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Shares "Shenzhen 7Road" Shenzhen 7th Road Technology Co., Ltd. (深圳第七大道科技有限公司), a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on January 22, 2008, and by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, accounted for as our subsidiary "Shenzhen Qianqi" Shenzhen Qianqi Network Technology Co., Ltd. （深圳千奇網絡科技有限公司）a company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on November 28, 2013 and by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements, accounted for as our subsidiary "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Target Business" the online game business owned by the Target Company "Target Company" Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability on June 27, 2019 "US$" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States "Vendors" Maple Vale Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands; and Ms. Huang Le (黃樂), a Hong Kong permanent resident "web game(s)" game(s) that is/are played in a web browser on personal computer without downloading any client base or application "%" per cent 60 7Road Holdings Limited Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer 7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 10:16:01 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:47a LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Inside information PU 06:36a Zelegent Acquires MISH Technology Platform, Extending Product Pipeline into Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapeutics GL 06:27a CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Voluntary announcement-land acquisition update for the month ended 31 august 2019 PU 06:27a CHINA RESOURCES LAND : Unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 august 2019 PU 06:22a INNER MONGOLIA ENERGY ENGINEERING : Quarterly update on recent development on suspension of trading PU 06:20a FIRSTGROUP : pursuing potential options for separation of UK bus arm RE 06:17a 7ROAD : Delay in despatch of circular PU 06:17a 7ROAD : 2019 Interim Report PU 06:15a WeWork IPO spells rough landing for CEO Neumann RE 05:55a Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants RE MOST READ NEWS 1 Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage 2 Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants 3 Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes 4 MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc... 5 WeWork IPO spells rough landing for CEO Neumann HOT NEWS APPLE -1.94% Apple : Shares Lower After House Committee Seeks Records, Analyst Cuts Price Target PEPSICO -0.62% PepsiCo : Aims to Reduce 35% of Virgin Plastic Across Beverages by 2025 NORTHERN TRUST CORPO. +1.41% Northern Trust : Investors shun pound as Brexit concerns dominate COMMERZBANK AG +5.90% Commerzbank : ECB's new rules for parking cash provides some relief - German banks YAHOO JAPAN CORPORAT. +4.92% Yahoo Japan's Deal Aims to Lift Retail SOFTBANK GROUP CORP +3.20% SoftBank : WeWork considering curbing Neumann's voting power to save IPO