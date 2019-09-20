7Road : CHANGE OF TERMS IN RESPECT OF THE ACQUISITION OF TARGET BUSINESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF TERMS IN RESPECT OF

THE ACQUISITION OF TARGET BUSINESS

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") regarding the major transaction (the "Transaction") in relation to the acquisition of the Target Business dated August 23, 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, if the conditions precedent set out under the paragraph headed "Conditions Precedent" of the Announcement are not satisfied or waived (expect the conditions precedent which cannot be waived) upon the expiration of the Long Stop Date, being September 30, 2019, the Company may, at its sole discretion, terminate the Sale and Purchase Agreement, or extend the Long Stop Date.

As additional time is required for the Company to convene an extraordinary general meeting to obtain the Shareholders' approval of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Transaction. On September 20, 2019, the Company extended the Long Stop Date to October 31, 2019 pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

September 20, 2019

