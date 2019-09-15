Log in
7Road : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

09/15/2019 | 06:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited

第七大道控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 797)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") regarding the major transaction (the "Transaction") in relation to the acquisition of the Target Business dated August 23, 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company is expected to despatch a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further information in relation to the Transaction within 15 business days after the publication of the Announcement (i.e. on or before September 13, 2019).

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalize certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before September 30, 2019.

By Order of the Board

7Road Holdings Limited

Meng Shuqi

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC, September 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Shuqi, Mr. Li Zhengquan and Mr. Yang Cheng; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shimeng and Mr. Yan Kaidan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xue Jun, Mr. Liu Yunli and Ms. Wang Ying.

Disclaimer

7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 10:16:01 UTC
