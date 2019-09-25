|
7Road : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF TARGET BUSINESS ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/25/2019
7Road Holdings Limited
第七大道控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 797)
MAJOR TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF TARGET BUSINESS
ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Page
|
DEFINITIONS .
|
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1
|
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
|
|
INTRODUCTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5
|
MAJOR TERMS OF THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
6
|
INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET BUSINESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
19
|
INFORMATION ABOUT THE VENDORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
23
|
EFFECT OF THE TRANSACTION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
24
|
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
25
|
RECOMMENDATION. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26
|
GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
26
|
APPENDIX I
|
- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
I-1
|
APPENDIX II
|
- FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE TARGET BUSINESS . .
|
II-1
|
APPENDIX III - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
|
|
ON THE TARGET BUSINESS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
III-1
|
APPENDIX IV - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
OF THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
IV-1
|
APPENDIX V
|
- GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
V-1
|
APPENDIX VI
|
- NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
VI-1
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires.
|
"Board"
|
the board of directors of the Company
|
"BVI"
|
the British Virgin Islands
|
"Chairman"
|
the chairman of the Board
|
"Company"
|
7Road Holdings Limited, a company incorporated under the
|
|
laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the
|
|
shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock
|
|
Code: 797)
|
"Completion"
|
the completion of the Transaction in accordance with the
|
|
terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, which shall
|
|
occur no later than the Long Stop Date
|
"Completion Date"
|
the date on which the Transaction is completed
|
"Contractual Arrangements"
|
certain contractual arrangements entered into on April 13,
|
|
2018 by the Group
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"Down Payment"
|
the refundable down payment payable by the Group equals
|
|
to approximately RMB371.55 million pursuant to a letter of
|
|
intent dated December 12, 2018 entered into between the
|
|
Group and the then shareholder of Onshore Subsidiaries
|
"EGM"
|
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be
|
|
held on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 4/F, Block 1-A,
|
|
Ting Wei Industrial Park, 6 Liu Fang Road, Bao An
|
|
District, Shenzhen, PRC for the purpose of considering and,
|
|
if thought fit, approving the Sale and Purchase Agreement
|
|
and the Transaction contemplated thereunder and the grant
|
|
of Specific Mandate
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"Enlarged Group"
|
the Group as enlarged by the Transaction immediately upon
|
|
Completion
|
"Group"
|
the Company and all its subsidiaries and companies whose
|
|
financial results have been consolidated and accounted as
|
|
the subsidiaries of the Company
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency for the time being
|
|
of Hong Kong
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
"Huoerguosi 7Road"
|
Huoerguosi 7th Road Network Technology Co., Ltd. (霍爾
|
|
果斯第七大道網路科技有限公司), a company established
|
|
under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on
|
|
November 27, 2015 and by virtue of the Contractual
|
|
Arrangements, accounted for as a subsidiary of the
|
|
Company
|
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
|
any person or entity who is not considered as a connected
|
|
person of the Company or an associate of such person
|
|
within the meaning under the Listing Rules
|
"Latest Practicable Date"
|
September 20, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior
|
|
to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain
|
|
information contained herein
|
"Listing Date"
|
July 18, 2018, the date on which dealings in the Shares
|
|
commenced on the Stock Exchange
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Long Stop Date"
|
means the long stop date for satisfaction of the conditions
|
|
precedent, being October 31, 2019 or such other date as
|
|
may be agreed among the parties in writing
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"Onshore Subsidiaries"
|
onshore subsidiaries of the Target Company, include Shanghai
|
|
Xinla Networks Technology Co., Ltd. (上海辛辣網絡科技有限公
|
|
司), Shanghai Chao Zi Network Technology Co., Ltd (上海巢淄網
|
|
絡科技有限公司), Shanghai Nong You Network Technology Co.,
|
|
Ltd. (上海儂遊網絡科技有限公司), Hangzhou Sheng Feng
|
|
Network Technology Co., Ltd. (杭州盛峰網絡科技有限公司),
|
|
Shanghai Ying Ling Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海螢鈴網
|
|
絡科技有限公司), Shanghai Sheng Pi Network Technology Co.,
|
|
Ltd. (上海聖辟網絡科技有限公司), Shanghai Qi Zhou Network
|
|
Technology Co., Ltd. (上海奇驟網絡科技有限公司), Shanghai
|
|
Tian Xun Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海天勛網絡科技有限
|
|
公司), Shanghai Weng Feng Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海
|
|
翕風網絡科技有限公司), Wuxi Zhong Yao Network Technology
|
|
Co., Ltd. (無錫中堯網絡科技有限公司), Shanghai Ling Su
|
|
Network Technology Co., Ltd. (上海淩素網絡科技有限公司) and
|
|
Huoerguosi 39 Mutual Entertainment Network Technology Co.,
|
|
Ltd. (霍爾果斯三九互娛網路科技有限公司)
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
|
|
circular, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special
|
|
Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
|
"Prospectus"
|
the prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2018
|
"Qianhai Huanjing"
|
Shenzhen Qianhai Huanjing Network Technology Co., Ltd. (深
|
|
圳市前海幻境網絡科技有限公司), a company established
|
|
under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on July 12,
|
|
2015 and indirectly wholly-owned by the Company
|
"RMB"
|
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
|
"Sale and Purchase Agreement"
|
The sale and purchase agreement dated August 23, 2019,
|
|
among the Company, the Vendors and the Target Company,
|
|
in relation to the Transaction
|
"SFO"
|
Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws
|
|
of Hong Kong)
