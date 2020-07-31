7Road : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited

第七大道控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 797)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

At the AGM held on 31 July 2020, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 June 2020 and despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the AGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 were taken by poll.

As at 31 July 2020, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the AGM and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.