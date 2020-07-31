|
7Road : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020
07/31/2020 | 05:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
7Road Holdings Limited
第七大道控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 797)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 31 JULY 2020
At the AGM held on 31 July 2020, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 June 2020 and despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
At the AGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 were taken by poll.
As at 31 July 2020, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the AGM and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule
13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive, consider and adopt the audited
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
consolidated financial statements of the Company
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors
|
|
|
|
and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31
|
|
|
|
December 2019.
|
|
|
2(a).
|
To re-elect the following retiring directors of the
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
(i) to re-elect Mr. Yang Cheng as an executive
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
director of the Company;
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
(ii) to re-elect Mr. Xue Jun as an independent
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
non-executive director of the Company;
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
(iii) to re-elect Ms. Li Yiqing as an independent
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
non-executive director of the Company; and
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
(iv) to re-elect Ms. Wang Ying as an independent
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
non-executive director of the Company.
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
2(b).
|
To authorise the board of directors (the "Board")
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
of the Company to fix the remuneration of the
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
directors of the Company.
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited,
|
1,581,210,000
|
0
|
|
Certified Public Accountants as the auditor of the
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
Company until the conclusion of the next annual
|
|
|
|
general meeting of the Company and authorise the
|
|
|
|
Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(A).
|
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
|
1,579,728,000
|
1,482,000
|
|
Company to allot, issue and deal with additional
|
(99.9%)
|
(0.1%)
|
|
Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of
|
|
|
|
issued Shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(B).
|
To give a general mandate to the directors of the
|
1,518,210,000
|
0
|
|
Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10%
|
(100.0%)
|
(0.0%)
|
|
of the total number of issued Shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4(C).
|
To extend the authority given to the directors
|
1,579,728,000
|
1,482,000
|
|
pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to issue
|
(99.9%)
|
(0.1%)
|
|
Shares by adding to the number of issued Shares
|
|
|
|
the number of Shares repurchased under ordinary
|
|
|
|
resolution no. 4(B).
|
|
|
|
|
|
For details of the above-mentioned resolutions, please refer to the Circular.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions stated above, all the above-mentioned resolutions have been duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
7Road Holdings Limited
Meng Shuqi
Chairman
Wuxi, the PRC, 31 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Shuqi, Mr. Li Zhengquan and Mr. Yang Cheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xue Jun, Ms. Li Yiqing and Ms. Wang Ying.
Disclaimer
7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:31:04 UTC
|
|