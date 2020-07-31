Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

7Road : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited

第七大道控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 797)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 31 JULY 2020

At the AGM held on 31 July 2020, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "AGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated 30 June 2020 and despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the AGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 30 June 2020 were taken by poll.

As at 31 July 2020, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the AGM and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

- 1 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited

1,581,210,000

0

consolidated financial statements of the Company

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors

and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2019.

2(a).

To re-elect the following retiring directors of the

Company:

(i) to re-elect Mr. Yang Cheng as an executive

1,581,210,000

0

director of the Company;

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

(ii) to re-elect Mr. Xue Jun as an independent

1,581,210,000

0

non-executive director of the Company;

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

(iii) to re-elect Ms. Li Yiqing as an independent

1,581,210,000

0

non-executive director of the Company; and

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

(iv) to re-elect Ms. Wang Ying as an independent

1,581,210,000

0

non-executive director of the Company.

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

2(b).

To authorise the board of directors (the "Board")

1,581,210,000

0

of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

directors of the Company.

3.

To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited,

1,581,210,000

0

Certified Public Accountants as the auditor of the

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

Company until the conclusion of the next annual

general meeting of the Company and authorise the

Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

- 2 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

4(A).

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

1,579,728,000

1,482,000

Company to allot, issue and deal with additional

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of

issued Shares.

4(B).

To give a general mandate to the directors of the

1,518,210,000

0

Company to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10%

(100.0%)

(0.0%)

of the total number of issued Shares.

4(C).

To extend the authority given to the directors

1,579,728,000

1,482,000

pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to issue

(99.9%)

(0.1%)

Shares by adding to the number of issued Shares

the number of Shares repurchased under ordinary

resolution no. 4(B).

For details of the above-mentioned resolutions, please refer to the Circular.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions stated above, all the above-mentioned resolutions have been duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

7Road Holdings Limited

Meng Shuqi

Chairman

Wuxi, the PRC, 31 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Shuqi, Mr. Li Zhengquan and Mr. Yang Cheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xue Jun, Ms. Li Yiqing and Ms. Wang Ying.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 09:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:55aADM ENERGY PLC : Appointment of REYL Group
EQ
05:52aCHINA LONGEVITY : Update on suspension of trading
PU
05:52aDYNATRACE : Managed now available on all major cloud platforms
PU
05:52aCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C – quarterly
PU
05:52aBRIGHTOIL PETROLEUM : Quarterly update announcement on business operations and other business
PU
05:52aMTN's Rob Shuter to Join BT Group as Head of Enterprise Unit
DJ
05:51aBRIGHTER PUBL : Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Brighter AB (publ) on July 31 2020
AQ
05:47aERSTE BANK : Presentation Teleconference H1 2020
PU
05:47aCHINA PARENTING NETWORK : (1) resignation of non-executive director; (2) appointment of non-executive director; (3) resignation of chairperson; and (4) appointment of chairperson
PU
05:47aTHALES : Alenia Space to partner with OHB system to build Copernicus CO2M satellites
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5UMICORE : UMICORE: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group