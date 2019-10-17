|
7Road : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019
10/17/2019 | 08:34am EDT
7Road Holdings Limited
第七大道控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 797)
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019
At the EGM held on October 17, 2019, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated September 26, 2019 despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
At the EGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 were taken by poll.
As at October 17, 2019, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders of the Company to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No Shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM.
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
To approve, confirm and ratify the sale and
|
1,921,672,000
|
0
|
|
purchase agreement dated August 23, 2019
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
entered into between the Company, Maple Vale
|
|
|
|
Limited and Ms. Huang Le (the "Sale and
|
|
|
|
Purchase Agreement") in relation to the sale
|
|
|
|
and purchase of the online game business owned
|
|
|
|
by Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited (the
|
|
|
|
"Target Business");
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
To authorise any one executive directors of
|
1,921,672,000
|
0
|
|
the Company to exercise all the powers of the
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
Company and to take all steps as might in his
|
|
|
|
opinion be desirable or necessary in connection
|
|
|
|
with the Sale and Purchase Agreement, subject
|
|
|
|
to the fulfillment of the conditions of the Sale
|
|
|
|
and Purchase Agreement;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
To approve all other transactions contemplated
|
1,921,672,000
|
0
|
|
under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, and
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
to authorise any one executive directors of
|
|
|
|
the Company to do all such acts and things, to
|
|
|
|
sign and execute such documents or Sale and
|
|
|
|
Purchase Agreement or deeds on behalf of the
|
|
|
|
Company and to do such other things and to
|
|
|
|
take all such actions as he considers necessary,
|
|
|
|
appropriate, desirable or expedient for the
|
|
|
|
purposes of giving effect to or in connection
|
|
|
|
with the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
To grant a specific mandate to the directors of
|
1,921,672,000
|
0
|
|
the Company to allot and issue the Additional
|
(100.00%)
|
(0.00%)
|
|
Shares (as defined in the Circular dated
|
|
|
|
September 26, 2019) in the event that the actual
|
|
|
|
net profit of the Target Business exceeds certain
|
|
|
|
benchmarked level, and the vendors shall
|
|
|
|
entitle to the Additional Shares pursuant to the
|
|
|
|
terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase
|
|
|
|
Agreement and the articles of association of the
|
|
|
|
Company, with the condition upon the Listing
|
|
|
|
Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong
|
|
|
|
Kong Limited granting the listing of, and the
|
|
|
|
permission to deal in, the Additional Shares,
|
|
|
|
provided that this specific mandate shall be in
|
|
|
|
addition to, and shall not prejudice or revoke
|
|
|
|
any existing or such other general or specific
|
|
|
|
mandates which may from time to time be
|
|
|
|
granted to the directors of the Company prior to
|
|
|
|
the passage of this resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
For details of the abovementioned resolutions, please refer to the Circular.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions stated above, all the above-mentioned resolutions have been duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of the vote-taking.
By Order of the Board
7Road Holdings Limited
Meng Shuqi
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC, October 17, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Shuqi, Mr. Li Zhengquan and Mr. Yang Cheng; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shimeng and Mr. Yan Kaidan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xue Jun, Ms. Li Yiqing and Ms. Wang Ying.
Disclaimer
|
|