7Road : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019

10/17/2019 | 08:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

7Road Holdings Limited

第七大道控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 797)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019

At the EGM held on October 17, 2019, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated September 26, 2019 despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 were taken by poll.

As at October 17, 2019, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders of the Company to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No Shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

(a)

To approve, confirm and ratify the sale and

1,921,672,000

0

purchase agreement dated August 23, 2019

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

entered into between the Company, Maple Vale

Limited and Ms. Huang Le (the "Sale and

Purchase Agreement") in relation to the sale

and purchase of the online game business owned

by Osmanthus Vale Holdings Limited (the

"Target Business");

(b)

To authorise any one executive directors of

1,921,672,000

0

the Company to exercise all the powers of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Company and to take all steps as might in his

opinion be desirable or necessary in connection

with the Sale and Purchase Agreement, subject

to the fulfillment of the conditions of the Sale

and Purchase Agreement;

(c)

To approve all other transactions contemplated

1,921,672,000

0

under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, and

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

to authorise any one executive directors of

the Company to do all such acts and things, to

sign and execute such documents or Sale and

Purchase Agreement or deeds on behalf of the

Company and to do such other things and to

take all such actions as he considers necessary,

appropriate, desirable or expedient for the

purposes of giving effect to or in connection

with the Sale and Purchase Agreement; and

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

(d)

To grant a specific mandate to the directors of

1,921,672,000

0

the Company to allot and issue the Additional

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Shares (as defined in the Circular dated

September 26, 2019) in the event that the actual

net profit of the Target Business exceeds certain

benchmarked level, and the vendors shall

entitle to the Additional Shares pursuant to the

terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase

Agreement and the articles of association of the

Company, with the condition upon the Listing

Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong

Kong Limited granting the listing of, and the

permission to deal in, the Additional Shares,

provided that this specific mandate shall be in

addition to, and shall not prejudice or revoke

any existing or such other general or specific

mandates which may from time to time be

granted to the directors of the Company prior to

the passage of this resolution.

For details of the abovementioned resolutions, please refer to the Circular.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions stated above, all the above-mentioned resolutions have been duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

The Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of the vote-taking.

By Order of the Board

7Road Holdings Limited

Meng Shuqi

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC, October 17, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Shuqi, Mr. Li Zhengquan and Mr. Yang Cheng; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shimeng and Mr. Yan Kaidan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xue Jun, Ms. Li Yiqing and Ms. Wang Ying.

Disclaimer

7Road Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 12:33:07 UTC
