7Road : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019

7Road Holdings Limited

第七大道控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 797)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 17, 2019

At the EGM held on October 17, 2019, all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 have been duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of 7Road Holdings Limited (the "Company") both dated September 26, 2019 despatched to the Shareholders. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM, all votes on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated September 26, 2019 were taken by poll.

As at October 17, 2019, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM is 2,619,500,000 Shares. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders of the Company casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no shares entitling the Shareholders of the Company to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No Shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM.