7invensun : Released New Eye Tracking Add-on for Pimax's 8K Series VR Headsets in CES 2019

Yesterday, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) started in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The latest innovations of 7invensun and Pimax continued to attract international attention and experience from a number of attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005865/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In the AR/VR & Gaming area, Pimax showed the latest innovation - 8K series VR headset in CES, which will open up the era for VR 2.0 and a truly immersive experience. In addition to application of UHD 8K resolution (dual 4K displays), the headset also incorporates eye-tracking technology. The technical partner – 7invensun is a world leading company focusing on R&D and innovation in eye tracking. In the combination with eye tracking, Pimax 8K series headset realizes the capability of VRS. Users can get an unprecedentedly clear and snappy VR experience.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS)

VRS works by varying the number of pixels that can be processed by a single pixel shader operation based on use’s eye movement data. VRS increases rendering performance by applying full GPU shading horsepower to detailed areas of the scene, and less GPU horsepower to less detailed areas.

In addition, eye-tracking technology can also realize the following capabilities in wearable headsets:

Gaze-based Interaction

It allows users to interact in the virtual environment through eye movement with a greater sense of immersion. Users are able to target and select different objects according to their fixation without head moving in VR social and game scenarios.

Eye Movement Analysis

Researchers can acquire users’ eye movement data via the whole analysis system for analyzing their psychological states like attention, excitement according to their eye movement. This application can provide technical support for UX research, psychological analysis, marketing and many other fields.

After adding eye tracking to VR headset, it will make great advantages in terms of performance saving, user interaction, game convenience and user demands, etc. With the development of technology, 7invensun eye tracking has been ready to create more possibilities in virtual reality!

About

7invensun is specialized in innovative eye tracking technologies with complete proprietary intellectual property rights.

7invensun’s mission is to become a world-leading eye tracking company and to apply eye tracking technology on wide applications: intelligent medicine, VR/AR, smart phones, advertisement and media, smart cars, robots and aerospace, etc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005865/en/