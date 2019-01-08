7invensun : Released New Eye Tracking Add-on for Pimax's 8K Series VR Headsets in CES 2019

Yesterday, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) started in
the Las Vegas Convention Center. The latest innovations of 7invensun and
Pimax continued to attract international attention and experience from a
number of attendees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005865/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
In the AR/VR & Gaming area, Pimax showed the latest innovation - 8K
series VR headset in CES, which will open up the era for VR 2.0 and a
truly immersive experience. In addition to application of UHD 8K
resolution (dual 4K displays), the headset also incorporates
eye-tracking technology. The technical partner – 7invensun is a
world leading company focusing on R&D and innovation in eye tracking. In
the combination with eye tracking, Pimax 8K series headset realizes the
capability of VRS. Users can get an unprecedentedly clear and snappy VR
experience.
Variable Rate Shading (VRS)
VRS works by varying the number of pixels that can be processed by a
single pixel shader operation based on use’s eye movement data. VRS
increases rendering performance by applying full GPU shading horsepower
to detailed areas of the scene, and less GPU horsepower to less detailed
areas.
In addition, eye-tracking technology can also realize the following
capabilities in wearable headsets:
Gaze-based Interaction
It allows users to interact in the virtual environment through eye
movement with a greater sense of immersion. Users are able to target and
select different objects according to their fixation without head moving
in VR social and game scenarios.
Eye Movement Analysis
Researchers can acquire users’ eye movement data via the whole analysis
system for analyzing their psychological states like attention,
excitement according to their eye movement. This application can provide
technical support for UX research, psychological analysis, marketing and
many other fields.
After adding eye tracking to VR headset, it will make great advantages
in terms of performance saving, user interaction, game convenience and
user demands, etc. With the development of technology, 7invensun eye
tracking has been ready to create more possibilities in virtual reality!
About
7invensun is specialized in innovative eye tracking technologies with
complete proprietary intellectual property rights.
7invensun’s mission is to become a world-leading eye tracking company
and to apply eye tracking technology on wide applications: intelligent
medicine, VR/AR, smart phones, advertisement and media, smart cars,
robots and aerospace, etc.
