Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

7invensun : Released New Eye Tracking Add-on for Pimax's 8K Series VR Headsets in CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 07:19am EST

Yesterday, the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) started in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The latest innovations of 7invensun and Pimax continued to attract international attention and experience from a number of attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005034/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

In the AR/VR & Gaming area, Pimax showed the latest innovation - 8K series VR headset in CES, which will open up the era for VR 2.0 and a truly immersive experience. In addition to application of UHD 8K resolution (dual 4K displays), the headset also incorporates eye-tracking technology. The technical partner – 7invensun is a world leading company focusing on R&D and innovation in eye tracking. In the combination with eye tracking, Pimax 8K series headset realizes the capability of VRS. Users can get an unprecedentedly clear and snappy VR experience.

Variable Rate Shading (VRS)

VRS works by varying the number of pixels that can be processed by a single pixel shader operation based on use’s eye movement data. VRS increases rendering performance by applying full GPU shading horsepower to detailed areas of the scene, and less GPU horsepower to less detailed areas.

In addition, eye-tracking technology can also realize the following capabilities in wearable headsets:

Gaze-based Interaction

It allows users to interact in the virtual environment through eye movement with a greater sense of immersion. Users are able to target and select different objects according to their fixation without head moving in VR social and game scenarios.

Eye Movement Analysis

Researchers can acquire users’ eye movement data via the whole analysis system for analyzing their psychological states like attention, excitement according to their eye movement. This application can provide technical support for UX research, psychological analysis, marketing and many other fields.

After adding eye tracking to VR headset, it will make great advantages in terms of performance saving, user interaction, game convenience and user demands, etc. With the development of technology, 7invensun eye tracking has been ready to create more possibilities in virtual reality!

About

7invensun is specialized in innovative eye tracking technologies with complete proprietary intellectual property rights.

7invensun’s mission is to become a world-leading eye tracking company and to apply eye tracking technology on wide applications: intelligent medicine, VR/AR, smart phones, advertisement and media, smart cars, robots and aerospace, etc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aPFIZER : Pivots to Cancer Drugs for Growth
DJ
10:12aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR SOGO, W AND MKL : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:07aB2GOLD : Uzbekistan and B2Gold discuss implementation of joint projects
AQ
10:05aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR MAR, CURO AND PRGO : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:03aAPPLE : Magazine subscriptions could be heading to Apple News very soon
AQ
10:01aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR GSKY, TX AND CMCM : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:00aFOREIGN INVESTMENTS TO RISE IN EGYPT BY END OF 2019 : CI Capital
AQ
09:59aZAIN MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS KSC : Saudi Arabia ( KSA), announces historical record-high financial results for all key indicators for the full-year and fourth quarter ended 31 December, 2018 with the operator serving 8.1 mi...
PU
09:49aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Goalless Draw between Napoli and AC Milan
AQ
09:47aABERDEEN NEW INDIA INVESTMENT TRUST : National conclave on technical textiles at Mumbai on January 29
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON : E.ON SE: Handelsblatt honors E.ON Innovation ectogrid as Top 3 Technology
2ENI : Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Inks $5.8 Billion in Refining Deals With Eni and OMV
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Vodafone, IBM form new venture in dig..
4VALE : VALE : Brazil judge freezes $1.3 billion in Vale assets for dam burst damages
5EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : UAE telco joins global consortium..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.