7th Annual BottleRock Napa Valley May 24 - 26, 2019

Friday: Imagine Dragons and Logic

Saturday: Neil Young + Promise of the Real and Pharrell Williams

Sunday: Mumford & Sons and Santana

3-Day Festival Passes On Sale Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 10AM PST

Single-Day Festival Passes On Sale Thursday, January 10, 2019, 10AM PST

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its seventh annual festival lineup today, which includes headline artists Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Santana and Logic. The three-day music, wine, food and craft brew festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo, May 24 - 26, 2019. 3-day festival passes go on sale at 10AM PST on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Single-day passes will go on sale at 10AM PST on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

BottleRock Napa Valley features an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. The BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes:

Friday, May 24: Imagine Dragons, Logic, OneRepublic, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Jenny Lewis, AJR, Anderson East, The Dandy Warhols, lovelytheband, Paul Oakenfold (Silent Disco), Alec Benjamin, Neon Trees, Midland, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, Just Loud, Shannon Shaw, flora cash, Yoke Lore, HalfNoise, The Dip, Dessa, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Valley Queen, Jack West, Forgotten Dreamers

Saturday, May 25: Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Cypress Hill, Elle King, Marian Hill, Sir Sly, Chevy Metal, Against Me!, Madison Beer, Pink Sweat$, Shannon & the Clams, The Regrettes, White Panda (Silent Disco), Elley Duhé, Wilderado, Magic City Hippies, Moonalice, We Banjo 3, Slothrust, Jared & The Mill, Royal Jelly Jive, Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact, The Blue Stones, The Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Sunday, May 26: Mumford & Sons, Santana, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Big Boi, Citizen Cope, Bishop Briggs, Gang of Youths, Too $hort, Turkuaz, The Crystal Method (Silent Disco), Skylar Grey, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Houses, Con Brio, The Soul Rebels, SHAED, Welles, The Teskey Brothers, Harry Hudson, Ocean Alley, Sweet Crude, John Craigie, Dustbowl Revival, Jes Frances, The Alive

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2019 culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

Ticket packages for the 2019 event include:

3-Day General Admission Pass | $359

3-Day Skydeck | $1599

3-Day SPG + American Express Vip Viewing Suite Pass | $1599

About BottleRock Napa Valley

BottleRock Napa Valley features the world’s top musicians on five music stages plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups. Master Sommeliers, celebrity chefs and dozens of the region’s finest vintners, restaurateurs and brewers rub shoulders with guests in an intimate setting. BottleRock Napa Valley offers the best in wine, food and craft brews to complement the music and create an authentic wine country experience for festival guests. To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

About BottleRock Presents

BottleRock Presents produces premium events featuring live music, food and wine throughout California including BottleRock Napa Valley.

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, everyday wines. Crafted by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the “J” and “M” in JaM), Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, JaM Cabernet Sauvignon and Toast Sparkling are rich, bold, luscious, and live up to their names. Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, California Candy leaves you wanting more, JaM Cabernet brims with berries, and Toast Sparkling is a celebration in a glass. These wines are made for sharing with friends anytime—whether it’s a special occasion or everyday celebration, and whether you’re at BottleRock Napa Valley presented by JaM Cellars, the JaM Cellars Ballroom, the JaM Cellars wine and music studio in downtown Napa, or enjoying from the comfort of home. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars and JaMCellars.com.

