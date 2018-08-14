7th Annual Hamptons Cup Raises Money to Fight Poverty in New York City

WATERMILL, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Aug. 5, hundreds of families attended the seventh annual Hamptons Cup presented by Cartier at the Equuleus Polo Club in Water Mill, New York. The event raised more than $500,000 for Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting force. Because the event is fully underwritten by donors and sponsors, one hundred percent of ticket sales will go to helping low-income New Yorkers. Since its inception, the volunteer-led event has raised over $4.2 million to fight poverty.



The match between Team NetJets and Team Guggenheim featured international polo star Nacho Figueras, with Team NetJets winning the Hamptons Cup. Renowned players from around the world, including Martin Pepa and Mariano Gonzalez joined Figueras on the field again this year. Other notables such as Jessica Sailer Van Lith, Peke Gonzalez, and Cristian "Magoo" Laprida also played, and the match was umpired by Hugo Tagliafero.

In addition to the charity match, families enjoyed a special kids’ area that featured pony rides and arts and crafts. At halftime children were given polo mallets for the traditional stomping of field divots, and post-match they were invited to mingle with professional players.

"Joe and I are thrilled to celebrate the seventh annual Hamptons Cup to Benefit Robin Hood," said event co-founder and co-host Diana DiMenna. "And we are particularly proud to welcome Wes Moore, Robin Hood's new CEO. We are looking forward to working with him in the continuing fight against poverty for all New Yorkers."

“It has been an honor for me and Delfi to have partnered with the DiMenna family in such a noble and important cause from the beginning,” said Nacho Figueras, a co-founder of the event.

Co-chairs for the event included: Diana and Joe DiMenna, Mercedes Abramo, Tom Barrack, Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras, Michael Carrazza, Lise and Michael Evans, Amanda and Glenn Fuhrman, Neil Hirsch, and Mary Kathryn and Alex Navab. Vice chairs for the event are Victoria and Travis Anderson, Alainn Bailey and Stefano Natella, Dalwhinnie Farms, KBW & the MCaffery Family, Rohit and Vinnie Kumar, David Lawrence, Laura and Brent Nicklas, Marin Pepa and Paige Allardice Pepa. The Benefit Committee included: Marisa and Robin Van Bokhorst, Victor Edozien, Gillian Hearst, Donna Karan, Gabby Karan De Felice and Gianpaolo De Felice, Kim and Greg Lippmann, Amelie and Simon Lonergan, Tami and David Maines, Kimberly and Jason Spacek, U.S. Trust, and Celeste and Jeffrey Wecker. The corporate sponsors were Cartier, Guggenheim and NetJets.

“Robin Hood’s diverse network of supporters is united by our commitment to fearlessly fight poverty in all its forms. We are so grateful to have Diana, Joe, Delfina and Nacho remain so committed, year after year, to help improve the lives of the 1.8 million New Yorkers living in poverty,” said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood.

