7x7 Energiewerte Deutschland II. GmbH & Co. KG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01.02.2019 / 09:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: 7x7sachwerte GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Mankel Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

7x7 Energiewerte Deutschland II. GmbH & Co. KG

b) LEI

3912009RWIOEBOWDRG10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A2GSF90

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1000.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1000.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Börse Berlin MIC: XBER

