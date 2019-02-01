Log in
7x7 Energiewerte Deutschland II. GmbH & Co. KG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/01/2019 | 03:25am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2019 / 09:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: 7x7sachwerte GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Mankel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7x7 Energiewerte Deutschland II. GmbH & Co. KG

b) LEI
3912009RWIOEBOWDRG10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2GSF90

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1000.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Berlin
MIC: XBER


01.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7x7 Energiewerte Deutschland II. GmbH & Co. KG
Plittersdorfer Str. 81
53173 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.7x7invest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48647  01.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
