Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$8,000 in Grants Awarded to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Funds Will Help Pay for STEAM Programming

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) yesterday awarded an $8,000 grant to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005520/en/

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K in grant funds to The CEO Mind Foundation to help support science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming in Baton Rouge. (Photo: Business Wire)

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $8K in grant funds to The CEO Mind Foundation to help support science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming in Baton Rouge. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds will help pay for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) related programming and mentorship at the Youth Empowerment Zone and Community Empowerment Zone centers in Baton Rouge.

“We are greatly appreciative of the opportunity to work with Home Bank and have them support the work we are doing to transform the community,” said Jasiri Basel, executive director of The CEO Mind Foundation. “We commend them for their support of organizations that are in the trenches every day working to have a great impact. We are looking forward to furthering the relationship and working together to have a bigger, positive impact.”

Brandon Kelly, vice president and community reinvestment act officer for Home Bank, said: “We are proud to support The CEO Mind Foundation as it brings critical STEAM education and mentoring programs to the youth of Baton Rouge. By focusing on the personal development of young people, youth mentorship, community development, entrepreneurship and technology, The CEO Mind Foundation is doing great things in our city. Home Bank is proud to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to support their efforts.”

Through the PGP program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, and FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions via a lottery system. In 2019, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds that were combined with $142,500 contributed by 25 FHLB Dallas member institutions for a total of $442,500 in grants.

“Through the Partnership Grant Program, FHLB Dallas helps member financial institutions like Home Bank do even more to assist worthy nonprofits like The CEO Mind Foundation,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “With our 3:1 match of Home Bank’s initial funding, we were able to dramatically increase the grant total for the foundation and its STEAM programming for young students.”

For more information about the 2019 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank N.A.

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $73.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 815 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pSHATTERED GLASS : Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
RE
05:37pTRITON INTERNATIONAL : Names Carla Heiss as General Counsel
BU
05:36pAP FACT CHECK : Trump sticks with the debunked Ukraine theory
AQ
05:35pSHATTERED GLASS : Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
RE
05:35pUK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
RE
05:32pUNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pQMIS FINANCE SECURITIES CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pVALEO PHARMA : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE - Valeo Pharma Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
05:31pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : Update on Investment for Accounting Purposes in Cascabel
AQ
05:31pCANFIELD MEDICAL SUPPLY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : shares rise as it lines up to meet targets
5THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group