$8,000 in Grants Awarded to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge

Funds Will Help Pay for STEAM Programming

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) yesterday awarded an $8,000 grant to The CEO Mind Foundation of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds will help pay for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) related programming and mentorship at the Youth Empowerment Zone and Community Empowerment Zone centers in Baton Rouge.

“We are greatly appreciative of the opportunity to work with Home Bank and have them support the work we are doing to transform the community,” said Jasiri Basel, executive director of The CEO Mind Foundation. “We commend them for their support of organizations that are in the trenches every day working to have a great impact. We are looking forward to furthering the relationship and working together to have a bigger, positive impact.”

Brandon Kelly, vice president and community reinvestment act officer for Home Bank, said: “We are proud to support The CEO Mind Foundation as it brings critical STEAM education and mentoring programs to the youth of Baton Rouge. By focusing on the personal development of young people, youth mentorship, community development, entrepreneurship and technology, The CEO Mind Foundation is doing great things in our city. Home Bank is proud to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to support their efforts.”

Through the PGP program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, and FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions via a lottery system. In 2019, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds that were combined with $142,500 contributed by 25 FHLB Dallas member institutions for a total of $442,500 in grants.

“Through the Partnership Grant Program, FHLB Dallas helps member financial institutions like Home Bank do even more to assist worthy nonprofits like The CEO Mind Foundation,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “With our 3:1 match of Home Bank’s initial funding, we were able to dramatically increase the grant total for the foundation and its STEAM programming for young students.”

For more information about the 2019 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank N.A.

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank’s trademark, and that tradition continues as the company grows, invests and serves its clients and community. For more information about Home Bank, visit home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $73.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 815 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.

