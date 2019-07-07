Log in
8 July 2019: Appendix 3B

07/07/2019 | 11:03pm EDT
  • July 2019

Appendix 3B

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") encloses an Appendix 3B for the issue of a total of 222,222,222 fully paid ordinary shares for the Placement announced on 1 July 2019 (Placement). Of these shares, 216,732,760 shares were issued using the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 5,489,462 shares were issued using the Company's existing additional capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.4 the Company provides the following information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A:

Information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A

1. Dilution to existing shares as a result of the issue made under 7.1A:

Number

of shares

% of post Placement

issued

issued share capital

Issued under Listing Rule 7.1

216,732,760

12.96%

Issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

5,489,462

0.33%

Total of Placement

222,222,222

13.29%

  1. The Company issued a portion of the shares of the Placement under Listing Rule 7.1A to sophisticated and professional investors at a 16.9% discount to the 15-day VWAP of the Company's shares. On 1 July 2019 and at the same time the above Placement was announced, the Company also announced a non-renounceable rights issue (with the Placement shares not being entitled to participate in the rights issue). The Company is of the view that the combination of the rights issue and the Placement is the most efficient and expedient mechanism to raise required funds.
  2. No underwriting agreements are in place in respect of the Placement.
  3. The Company has entered into an agreement with Euroz Securities Limited and Petra Capital Pty Limited for the Placement and the rights issue and has agreed to pay a management and placement fee of 6% of the Placement proceeds totalling approximately $240,000.

James Bahen

Company Secretary

Calima Energy Limited

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Calima Energy Limited

ABN

17 117 227 086

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

222,222,222

3 Principal terms of the +securities Same as existing fully paid ordinary shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.018

Proceeds of the placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to support the Company in undertaking the preliminary planning and feasibility work required to bring the Company's existing wells into production through a proposed tie-in pipeline

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 May 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

216,732,760

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number

of

issued

5,489,462

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

Yes

15-Day VWAP: 0.0217

75% of 15-day VWAP: $0.0163

The issue price for shares was agreed on 1 July 2019 and issued on 5 July 2019

Source: IRESS

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

LR7.1 = 769,193

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

LR7.1A = 139,511,839

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

5 July 2019

Number+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

1,616,445,045

Fully paid ordinary

shares

Number

+Class

55,790,194

Fully paid ordinary

shares escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

16,081,866

Performance shares

escrowed for 24

months from

reinstatement on

ASX

19,450,000

New performance

rights escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

20,000,000

Management

options escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

10,000,000

Firm commitment

options escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

750,000

Unlisted options

exercisable at $0.07

per option on or

before 06-11-2021

2,000,000

Unlisted options

exercisable at $0.07

per option on or

before 31-12-2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 03:02:10 UTC
