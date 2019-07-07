8 July 2019: Appendix 3B

July 2019

Appendix 3B

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") encloses an Appendix 3B for the issue of a total of 222,222,222 fully paid ordinary shares for the Placement announced on 1 July 2019 (Placement). Of these shares, 216,732,760 shares were issued using the Company's existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 5,489,462 shares were issued using the Company's existing additional capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.4 the Company provides the following information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A:

Information required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A

1. Dilution to existing shares as a result of the issue made under 7.1A:

Number of shares % of post Placement issued issued share capital Issued under Listing Rule 7.1 216,732,760 12.96% Issued under Listing Rule 7.1A 5,489,462 0.33% Total of Placement 222,222,222 13.29%

The Company issued a portion of the shares of the Placement under Listing Rule 7.1A to sophisticated and professional investors at a 16.9% discount to the 15-day VWAP of the Company's shares. On 1 July 2019 and at the same time the above Placement was announced, the Company also announced a non-renounceable rights issue (with the Placement shares not being entitled to participate in the rights issue). The Company is of the view that the combination of the rights issue and the Placement is the most efficient and expedient mechanism to raise required funds. No underwriting agreements are in place in respect of the Placement. The Company has entered into an agreement with Euroz Securities Limited and Petra Capital Pty Limited for the Placement and the rights issue and has agreed to pay a management and placement fee of 6% of the Placement proceeds totalling approximately $240,000.

James Bahen

Company Secretary

Calima Energy Limited