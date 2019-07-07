Log in
8 July 2019: Cleansing Statement

07/07/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

ASX Announcement

  • July 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

This notice is given by Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Company) in relation to an issue of 222,222,222 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) to professional, sophisticated and other exempt investors under section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) each at an issue price of $0.018 to raise $4,000,000 (before costs) (Placement) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. A completed Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of the Placement Shares has been lodged today.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

  1. the Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. this notice is being given under paragraph (5)(e) of section 708A of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Act;
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; or
    2. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the Placement Shares.

ENDS

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Calima Energy Limited

Glenn Whiddon

Chair

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 03:02:10 UTC
