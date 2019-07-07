8 July 2019: Cleansing Statement

ASX Announcement

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

This notice is given by Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Company) in relation to an issue of 222,222,222 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) to professional, sophisticated and other exempt investors under section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) each at an issue price of $0.018 to raise $4,000,000 (before costs) (Placement) without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. A completed Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of the Placement Shares has been lodged today.

The Company hereby notifies ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

the Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; this notice is being given under paragraph (5)(e) of section 708A of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; or that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the Placement Shares.

