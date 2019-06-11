Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

8 Life-Saving Addiction Programs Receive Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:31am EDT

Springfield, IL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Illinois Innovations to Address Addiction, a spotlight on eight innovative programs addressing addiction and providing support for families and communities.

“Illinois saw more than 2700 overdose deaths last year but there is hope – this brain disorder can be treated and innovators on the front lines are breaking new ground to treat people struggling with substance use and support their families,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of Addiction Policy Forum.

Cutting edge programs addressing addiction and the inspiring change-makers behind them will be honored at the Abraham Lincoln  Presidential Library and Museum (212 N 6th St, Springfield), Tuesday, June 11th, 12-2pm. Mike Nerheim, Lake County, Illinois State’s Attorney will be the Keynote Speaker.  

Recognized programs include: Operation Snowball, which has 55 chapters in Illinois,  A Way Out, the Safe Passage Initiative, the Positive Sobriety Institute at Northwestern University, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) Specialized Case Management Program, Family Recovery and Reunification Program, the Chicago Recovering Communities Coalition and the Moms and Babies program. See the full report here.

“Police officers are bringing people to treatment. Recovering doctors and nurses treat  other medical professionals. Social workers help get afflicted parents to treatment, create safe homes and reunite with their children. Innovative responses to addiction are changing society for the good,” says Kimberly Clapp, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement at Addiction Policy Forum. “Addiction is a brain disorder and people from all walks of life are susceptible. This shift in understanding and approach is critical.”

# # #

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.



Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aRELIANCE GROUP CLEARED RS 35,000 CR DEBT IN 14 LAST MONTHS : Anil Ambani
AQ
05:49aXYLEM : Water Leaders Chart the Digital Transformation Journey for Utilities
BU
05:48aANCOM BHD : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
PU
05:48aMASON FINANCIAL : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
PU
05:48aOHB : First Galileo Batch-3-Payload “Patrick” reached OHB
PU
05:47aENI : Signs Two MoU's in Kazakhstan
DJ
05:46aNEDBANK : SA stokvels collectively save R44bn annually
AQ
05:45aLINDE PLC : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:43aABN AMRO : Energy Transition Fund (ETF) invests in NorSun
PU
05:43aVELESTO ENERGY BHD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - PERMODALAN NASIONAL BERHAD
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies above $62 as OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
2TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
3AMG : AMG : Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Authorization to Explore a Separate Public Listing for..
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : European shares gain on Trump tariff relief, carmakers shine
5CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About