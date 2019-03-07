Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

8 March 2019: Calima-2 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:54pm EST

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

ASX Code: CE1

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

March 8, 2019

Calima-2 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Highlights:

  • Reservoir stimulation operations completed on the Calima-2 horizontal well.

  • Successful delivery of planned proppant loading.

  • Reservoir stimulation operations underway on the Calima-3 horizontal well.

  • Production testing scheduled to commence in mid-March 2019.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has successfully completed a 92-stage reservoir stimulation operation over the 2,508m lateral section at the Calima-2 well testing a Middle Montney target. Importantly the reservoir section targeted by the Calima-2 well has taken up the full proppant load of 45 tons per stage or 1.5t/m at almost every stage location which is very encouraging.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"We are pleased to report that another critical phase of the work program has been completed successfully. The planned proppant loading of 45 tons per stage was delivered on schedule and within budget across almost every one of the 92 stages in the Calima-2 well. This sets up excellent conditions for production testing which is due to commence in around seven days. The stimulation operation on the Calima-3 well is now underway and the initial results are just as encouraging."

Completion operations now switch to the Calima-3 well testing an Upper Montney target that will also run a 92 stage operation over the 2,561m lateral section.

Production testing for both wells, performed simultaneously, will commence upon completion of the Calima-3 stimulation which is expected in around seven days.

The Company will make a further statement once stimulation operations are complete.

Figure One - Reservoir stimulation operations successfully competed on Calima-2 well and now switching to Calima-3.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

Technical Director

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

Chairman

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

T: +61 433 112 936

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275 Email:info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 01:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:44pCHANNELADVISOR : March 7, 2019 Making Sense of Amazon's New Restrictions for Wholesalers in Vendor Central
PU
09:44pWESTPAC BANKING : Opening Statement - House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics (PDF 258KB)
PU
09:38pRIWI REPORTS 2018 AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS : Continued Revenue Growth and Profitability
AQ
09:37pGUARANTY TRUST BANK : 33 Teams for 2019 Lagos Polo Tournament Top Prizes
AQ
09:37pECOBANK GHANA : EFCC arraigns bank worker for defrauding Army General
AQ
09:36pWING ON INTERNATIONAL : Downtown renovation goes on to Wing On
AQ
09:36pXYLEM : Researchers branch out with findings
AQ
09:36pMANCHESTER UNITED : United repeat CL comeback heroics of past
AQ
09:36pSHENHUA INTERNATIONAL : CSL opening round of red card shame
AQ
09:35pRAK Ceramics PJSC Announcements
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.