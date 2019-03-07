8 March 2019: Calima-2 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

ASX Code: CE1

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

March 8, 2019

Calima-2 Reservoir Stimulation Completed Successfully

Highlights:

• Reservoir stimulation operations completed on the Calima-2 horizontal well.

• Successful delivery of planned proppant loading.

• Reservoir stimulation operations underway on the Calima-3 horizontal well.

• Production testing scheduled to commence in mid-March 2019.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has successfully completed a 92-stage reservoir stimulation operation over the 2,508m lateral section at the Calima-2 well testing a Middle Montney target. Importantly the reservoir section targeted by the Calima-2 well has taken up the full proppant load of 45 tons per stage or 1.5t/m at almost every stage location which is very encouraging.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"We are pleased to report that another critical phase of the work program has been completed successfully. The planned proppant loading of 45 tons per stage was delivered on schedule and within budget across almost every one of the 92 stages in the Calima-2 well. This sets up excellent conditions for production testing which is due to commence in around seven days. The stimulation operation on the Calima-3 well is now underway and the initial results are just as encouraging."

Completion operations now switch to the Calima-3 well testing an Upper Montney target that will also run a 92 stage operation over the 2,561m lateral section.

Production testing for both wells, performed simultaneously, will commence upon completion of the Calima-3 stimulation which is expected in around seven days.

The Company will make a further statement once stimulation operations are complete.

Figure One - Reservoir stimulation operations successfully competed on Calima-2 well and now switching to Calima-3.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact

Alan Stein Jonathan Taylor Glenn Whiddon Managing Director E: astein@calimaenergy.com Technical Director E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com Chairman E: glenn@lagral.com T: +61 8 6500 3270 T+ 44 77391 77805 T: +61 0 410 612 920 David Tasker Chapter One Advisors E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au T: +61 433 112 936

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275 Email:info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.