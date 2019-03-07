8 March 2019: Investor Presentation – March 2019

Montney Formation

British Columbia

March 2019

The petroleum resources information in presentation is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation in a report compiled by technical employees of McDaniel and Associates Ltd, a leading independent Canadian petroleum consulting firm registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, and was subsequently reviewed by Mr Mark Sofield, a consultant to the Company. Mr Sofield holds a BSc. Geology (Hons), is a Geologist with over 20 years of experience in petroleum geology, geophysics, prospect generation and evaluations, prospect and project level resource and risk estimation and is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Print date 06-03-19

INTRODUCTION TO CALIMA

Capital Structure

Ordinary Shares Management Perf. Equity(1) Market Capitalisation(2) Cash & Securities (no debt)(3)

1,444 M 55.5 M $67 M

$21.4 M

MontneyShareholders

Calima owns 72,000 acres of drilling rights

Institutions 21.15%

Board/Management/Founders(5) 19.89%

Tribeca Inv. Partners 10.25%

One of the best resource plays in North America Prospective resource of 475 mmboe(4) Production testing March 2019

Total 51.29%

Early monetisation strategy

(1) Includes performance shares, performance rights ($0.15) and options ($0.09 and $0.12). For details see prospectus dated June 30th 2017

(2) Based on the closing price on February 25th 2019

(3) As at December 31st 2018

(4) McDaniel & Associates Report refer Appendix 2

(5) Founders includes former major shareholders of TSV Montney Limited and TMK Montney Limited who entered into voluntary escrow agreements until April 2019

THE MONTNEY

$100

FULLCYCLEBREAKEVEN(US$/bbl)

$80

$60

$40

$20

$-

COSTTOACQUIRE(US$/acre)

PLAY AREA (km2) GROSS THICKNESS COST TO ACQUIRE ACREAGE (US$/acre) MONTNEY (CAN) 130,000 Up to 300m $5,000 BAKKEN (US/CAN) 520,000 Up to 40m $12,500 BARNETT (US) 13,000 25-180m ~$6,000 EAGLE FORD (US) 52,000 15-85m $15,000 HAYNESVILLE (US) 24,000 40-110m $6,500 MARCELLUS (US) 247,000 25-90m $10,000

• >C$5.0 Billion invested in 2018 - predicted to increase to C$7.5 Billion by 2022(1) - The most active oil & gas play in Canada.

• 7 Billion cf/d of gas production a 24% increase over the last 12 months(2).

• 250,000 bbl/d of condensate production - predicted to increase to 500,000 bbl/d by 2022.

• 870 Montney wells spudded during 2018 which is 68% higher than 2016.

• Estimated remaining reserves 449 tcf of gas, 14.4 Billion bbls of condensate and 1.1 Billion bbls of oil(3). Basin covers 130,000km2 of British Columbia & Alberta.

• Montney reservoirs are siltstones encased in shale source rocks.

• Minerology predisposed to excellent 'fracability' allowing hydrocarbons to flow at greater quantities delivering some of the best single well economics in North America.

• Thicker than most other unconventional plays (200-300m) - allows for multi-layer completions from one surface location.

• C$4,437/acre - Weighted average cost of undeveloped Montney land sales during 2018.

(1) Wood Mackenzie Unconventional Service, Montney Key Play Report, April 2017.

(2)http://www.jwnenergy.com/article/2018/5/montney-drilling-activity-roars-near-record-q1/

(3) The Ultimate Potential For Unconventional Petroleum From The Montney Formation Of British Columbia and Alberta, National Energy Board, November 2013

CALIMA LANDS