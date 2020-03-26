Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

80 Level : Announces New Recruiting Service “80 Level : RFP”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Subscription-Based Service Streamlines Recruiting Process for Any Company, Studio and Agency Looking to Hire Top-tier Artists

80 Level, a leading source of information for the latest innovations in digital art and video game development, today announced the launch of 80 Level RFP, a subscription-based service designed to connect companies, studios and agencies with the crème de la crème of artistic talent, with a few clicks of the mouse.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005204/en/

80 Level RFP homepage (Graphic: Business Wire)

80 Level RFP homepage (Graphic: Business Wire)

80 Level RFP is a new recruiting platform that gives creative teams access to a continuously growing pool of employment-ready artists, animators, designers and other industry professionals worldwide. Designed to streamline the typically arduous hiring process, 80 Level RFP curates the talent and invites qualified candidates to join the database, which currently features hundreds of seasoned professionals, with more added every day. Recruiters can search the database of artists and easily submit RFPs to desired candidates.

“Companies are always on the hunt for the best creative talent for their next big ad, trailer, movie, game … anything, but there weren’t any services to cater to these needs,” said Kirill Tokarev, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of 80 Level. “So to help the community fill this gap, we developed 80 Level RFP to ease the challenges of finding and hiring rock star artists for any company that wants AAA staffing.”

Artists are invited to apply and have their profiles featured for free in the 80 Level RFP database. Recruiters can access the service to preview work samples, request pertinent hiring information and explore in-depth portfolios via the RFP for their select candidates -- for a subscription fee of $999 a month or $9,990 annually.

Additional information on 80 Level RFP is available at https://80.lv/RFP.

About 80 Level:

80 Level is the best source of information for video game technology and art. They gather and illustrate best practices from developers, publishers, creators, and middleware providers in exclusive articles, focusing on bringing the best technology insights from game developers across the globe. 80 Level features interviews, case studies, breakdowns from top industry specialists, working with the likes of EA DICE, Blizzard, King, Ubisoft, Monolith, Autodesk, Bethesda Softworks, Epic Games.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aFORTUM OYJ : Change to Fortum's financial reporting schedule in 2020
PU
10:58aUNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS : UFPI Update on the Impact of Coronavirus
PU
10:58aGLOBALDATA : Sparkling wine emerged as most mentioned wine category among industry experts on Twitter during H2 2019, says GlobalData
PU
10:58aAFINITAS : Abridged Group Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:58aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on dividend payment and Annual General Meeting
PU
10:58aPOLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : March 26, 2020 - Deposit of the Annual Financial Statements and further documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:58aSINOSTAR PEC : Approval From The Accounting And Corporate Regulatory Authority
PU
10:58aBH GLOBAL : Director Dealing
PR
10:58aAcme united corporation board approves cash dividend
GL
10:57aDIVIDEND 15 SPLIT : IIROC Trading Halt - DFN
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
4IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group